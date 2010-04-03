Enhance your trading precision with the WH Trading Sessions MT4 indicator for MetaTrader 4! This powerful tool helps you visualize and manage key market sessions effortlessly.

Based on :WH SMC Indicator MT4

MT5 Version : WH Trading Sessions MT5

Key Features:

Interactive GUI Panel – Easily select and toggle between Asia, London, and New York trading sessions.



Customizable Alerts & Settings – Tailor the indicator to your strategy with an intuitive Options Tab.



Fast & Responsive Interface – Enjoy a smooth experience with a movable, minimizable, and maximizable panel.



Automatic GMT Offset Handling – No manual adjustments needed—sessions are always aligned with market time.





Stay ahead of market activity and optimize your trading decisions with Trading Session



