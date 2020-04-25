High Probability Breakout Trendline

5


⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐H I G H - P R O B A B I L I T Y - B R E A K O U T   T R E N D L I N E   I N D I C A T O R  ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

This is no ordinary trendline indicator. It has a highly-probability algorithms incorporated in the script to display only trendlines that may give a very high chance of price breakout. The indicator is not a stand alone indicator. Trader should interpret it together with their very own analysis technique to come up with a more efficient trading strategy. You can use with it other trend indicators like Bollinger Band, Parabolic SAR, or Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.  
    


⚡  V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   

  • This is not a stand alone indicator. Use it with your own trend-following strategy for confirmation.  
  • You can put it in any charts and timeframes.
  • If there is no trendline appears in some timeframes, it means there is no possible high probability breakout.
  • If you don't have a solid trend-following strategy yet, you can use this indicator together with the VOLATILITY WATCHER INDICATOR. You can download it from this link... https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46475
  • You may also need to observe overbought and oversold status of your pair by using the OBOS WATCHER. You can download it form this link...https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47894 

💎💎  F E A T U R E S  💎 💎

💎💎  A P P L I C A T I O N  💎 💎

  • Trend Following  only.
  • For risk management, you can use your own Stop-Loss and Take Profit methods.
  • For money management, you can choose to use your own style depending on your risk appetite.
  • CONFIRMATION: When the current candlestick (rightmost bar) breaks the line, it confirms your trend-following analysis.





Reviews 7
SandPaddict
129
SandPaddict 2022.09.24 18:07 
 

Wow thank you for this indicator. I've been looking for a good trendline indicator for awhile. This is the first that actually is usable. Nice job! Draws trendlines the way they should be drawn! Thank you Joel!

nightcreow
94
nightcreow 2020.07.28 07:02 
 

nice indicator

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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T I P T O P    Tiptop is a trend following Expert Advisor that runs its own proprietary analysis and algorithm. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point. It based it only with each price bar movement and closing price. Same logic with "Volatility Watcher". For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method and implement the cut-losses-and-let-the-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive p
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Price Force Analyzer
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P R I C E   F O R C E   A N A L Y Z E R    This is a complex indicator that calculates the force of the price direction.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone indicator. Use it together with your own strategy. This indicator only confirms your possible position. You can run it in any charts and timeframes but H1 is recommended. Make sure that the pair is volatile at the time of trading. If you don't have a solid volatility-based strategy yet, y
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Solomon Chest
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Solomon's Chest is fully automated scalper Forex robot which trades on ranging and slightly trending market. The trade entries are based on dynamic zones in all timeframes and with the most recent 30bars of all timeframes. Once opportunity level is determined, it will open trades right away. Each order is protected with hidden calculated Stop Loss level. Take profit level is also calculated. The real profit most of the time is actually taken from the trailing stop and with a breakeven point of 5
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This Expert Advisor is a combination of different Forex strategies. Hedging - The use of this strategy is two-fold. First, it used to minimized drawdown of losing trades. Second, it is used to lock-in profit of winning trades. Scale-in - This method is implemented to increase profit of winning direction. Averaging - This method is implemented to factor in both winning and losing trades and to make sure if all trades are closed with positive profit. Environment Broker : The EA can work with ECN,
Bott
Joel Protusada
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This Expert Advisor is recommended for newbies. Bott is a Scalper Expert Advisor. The expert advisor is running on price action on entry analysis and winning trades use trail stop to maximize the profit and uses stop-loss on reversing trade to minimize losses. The entry plan is to catch the general trend and catch some pips on that trend.  In case the entry is not in favor and price reverses, it uses a Stop-Loss  Lotsizing is specifically based on the parameter "Money Management".  Very Importa
FXFledgling Exit Tool
Joel Protusada
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FXFledgling Exit Tool is a complete risk management tool that analyzes both the open trades and the direction of the pair of open trades. As long as the suggested entry and lotsizing management presented here is followed strictly, you will have a high chance (but no guarantee) of surviving the trade. What It Does It is used as an exit tool. It helps the trader to manage any manual trade that he transacted. It does the following: Trail Stop Dynamic Stop Loss - a calculated stop-loss that changes
TrendSign
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The indicator has the following features Predictive Trend (Histogram) - it uses an advanced predictive probability and statistics calculation plus linear regression to know the possible trend. This must be used with at least 3 timeframes for a more accurate reading of the trend: D1, H4, H1. In some cases (subjective), you may want to use M5 for a more precise reading. Velocity (Dotted Line) - Green dotted line indicates a speed of price movement upward. Red dotted line indicates a speed of price
PipSense Ichimoku
Joel Protusada
Experts
PipSense Ichimoku is a fully automated trend following strategy that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on the Ichimoku Indicator with a proprietary settings to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if backtested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is determined, it will open trades rig
PipSense CBS
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PipSense CBS (Candlestick Breakout System) is a fully automated trend following strategy with stop-loss that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on the proprietary candlestick breakout system to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if backtested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is de
Ultra Hedge Scalper
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Ultra Hedge Scalper is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that combines scalping and hedging strategy that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary Candlestick Breakout System and settings to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if back-tested and forward-tested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit str
M Dragon
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Experts
M Dragon is a short name for Money Dragon. An Expert Advisor that uses a managed martingale, scalping, hedging, and averaging strategies into one. It is a high risk multi-pairs Expert Advisor that works well and minimizes the risk if you let it run on multi-pairs mode. The multi-pairs mode is activated when the "Multipairs" parameter is set to TRUE. This allows the Expert Advisor to be attached in a single chart at any timeframe but will automatically trades 28 commonly traded currency pairs sim
PipSense Master
Joel Protusada
Experts
PipSense Master is an Expert Advisor that uses a proprietary analysis strategies for trend following technique. It is a low risk Expert Advisor that works well and minimizes the risk if you let it run on multiple chart of different pairs of up 6 pairs simultaneously. Prefefrably, low volatile pairs.  Parameters TargetPercent - Target profit of account equity in percentage of the account balance. If reach, it will close open trades. MM (Money Management)  - This is used to divide the Account Bal
Distance Breakout
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Distance Breakout EA   is a Forex Robot that uses a set of calculated distances. One for Buy Long and another one for Sell Short, and automatically detects true price breakout based on that distances. It uses two sets of number of bars, Fast and Slow periods, to calculate and analyze the breakout.    G U I D E   E B O O K    Download it here for free:  https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/65402349/under-the-radar-forex-masterstroke Click here to get the demo version so you can forward-test
The Force One
Joel Protusada
Experts
The Force One Scalper   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary multiple  trades maneuver analysis and settings to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if back-tested and forward-tested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is
The Force Two
Joel Protusada
Experts
The Force Two Scalper s a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. All features of The Force One is used in this EA but with a much different entry analysis and techniques that make this one have a different precision on profitability. This EA can be used to diversify investment. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary multiple  trades maneuver analysis and settings to detect price breakout movem
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
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Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
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NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Experts
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Volatility Watcher
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V O L A T I L I T Y   W A T C H E R  A highly powerful Market Volatility Detector. It gives current situation of market technical sentiment.          V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     Once the tool detects and alerts you, you have to act on it right away for more precision of entries. Once the recommended pair to trade is gone, wait for the next recommendation.   If your MT4 is newly installed, there's no sufficient data yet for all 28 pairs that the tool monitors. You have to
OBOS Watcher
Joel Protusada
4 (2)
Indicators
O V E R B O U G H T - O V E R S O L D   W A T C H E R  A highly powerful Market Price Exhaustion Detector. It gives current situation of market technical sentiment.  This is one of the best tools if you are counter-trend scalping.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     The tool is not a trend indicator. It is an exhausted-trend indicator that may give possible bounce-back signal of the price. You can use this tool together with your own counter-trend strategy as a confirmat
Refresh Twenty Eight Charts
Joel Protusada
Utilities
R E F R E S H   28   C H A R T S  For traders who use a tool like "Volatility Watcher" and "OBOS Watcher" that use the 28 pairs of 8 commonly traded currencies.      You can find "Volatility Watcher" here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46475 You can find "OBOS Watcher" here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47894    8   C O M M O N L Y   T R A D E D   C U R R E N C I E S    EUR - Euro GBP - British Pound AUD - Australian Dollar NZD - New Zealand Dollar  USD
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L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
Utilities
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
Utilities
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
Buckeye Expert System
Joel Protusada
Experts
B U C K E Y E   E X P E R T   S Y S T E M    This Expert Advisor is a life experience. As most adept traders and system developers soon find, no matter how much personal development you achieve, there will be a point where you can feel that everything stops. The only way to continue to grow is by helping and making your works available to other people. Two positive points  are the benefits that you will get with this system: first is the rewarding results, and secondly, you may l
Project Tiptop Premium
Joel Protusada
Experts
T I P T O P   P R E M I U M    Tiptop is an Expert Advisor that runs its own proprietary analysis & algorithm. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point. It based it only with each price bar movement & closing price. Same logic w/ Volatility Watcher. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and almost ha
Big Chief Premium
Joel Protusada
Experts
B I G  C H I E F   P R E M I U M Big Chief is an Expert Advisor that runs its own 2 proprietary analysis & algorithms. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point in the first method and the second method has an Ichimoku Indicator with proprietary settings. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and alm
World Forex Robot Trader Premium
Joel Protusada
Experts
WORLD FOREX ROBOT TRADER  World Forex Robot Trader   is the Forex Robot for the sophisticated and conservative busy investors and traders like you. It will enable you to start right away. You can trade as you learn and master more complex trading techniques. With this EA, your friends will be amazed of the quick 180-degree turn of your trading venture.  Be the one that you truly deserve and destined to be a high achiever.      G U I D E   E B O O K    Download it here for free:
Consistent Forex Bot Premium
Joel Protusada
Experts
C O N S I S T E N T   F O R E X   B O T   P R E M I U M  Consistent Forex Bot   is the breakthrough Forex Robot that can help you achieve your realistic profit goal faster than you could ever imagine. It's for the sophisticated and conservative busy investors and traders like you. It will enable you to start right away. You can trade as you learn and master more complex trading techniques. With this EA, your friends will be amazed of the quick 180-degree turn of your trading ventu
Suit Forex EA Robot
Joel Protusada
Experts
SUIT FOREX EA ROBOT PREMIUM  Suit Forex EA Robot   is the breakthrough Forex Robot that can help you achieve your realistic profit goal faster than you could ever imagine. It's for the sophisticated and conservative busy investors and traders like you. It will enable you to start right away. You can trade as you learn and master more complex trading techniques. With this EA, your friends will be amazed of the quick 180-degree turn of your trading venture.  Be the one that you trul
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Dadas
274
Dadas 2024.04.10 23:22 
 

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SandPaddict
129
SandPaddict 2022.09.24 18:07 
 

Wow thank you for this indicator. I've been looking for a good trendline indicator for awhile. This is the first that actually is usable. Nice job! Draws trendlines the way they should be drawn! Thank you Joel!

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2021.02.19 18:12 
 

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Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.03 14:10 
 

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19682000 Lopez
135
19682000 Lopez 2020.08.01 21:56 
 

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nightcreow
94
nightcreow 2020.07.28 07:02 
 

nice indicator

Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.05.09 00:29 
 

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