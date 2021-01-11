Price Strength

This indicator computes two lines representing the price bar strength. Close, high and low of each bar are compared with the highest high and lowest low of the last N bars, where N is a parameter set by user. Two lines are computed, a red one and a green one, with values between 0 and 100. High values of the red line means that close is very far from the bar high, while high value of the green line means price is very far from the bar low.

The indicator provides alerts when red or green line are above the level set by the user.

User can decide to receive a standard alert on MT4 and/or a push notification on Metatrader app.

User can configure the indicator by specifying:

  • InpPeriod - number of previous bars
  • Level       - Level above which alert is given, both for Red and Green line
  • UseAlert  - if set to True, enables visual alert on the display
  • UsePush   -  if set to True, enables push notification on Metatrader app
For Further Information, visit our Telegram channel:

https://t.me/joinchat/F_RlP9V5Ky2lg0IQ


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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