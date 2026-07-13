Stochastic Divergence Scanner Dashboard MT4

The Stochastic Divergence Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is a cutting-edge indicator designed specifically for MetaTrader 4, enabling traders to efficiently identify bullish and bearish Stochastic divergence signals across a wide array of currency pairs and timeframes. This tool is perfect for traders seeking to enhance their market analysis and make informed decisions without the hassle of constant manual monitoring.

With its real-time scanning capabilities and user-friendly dashboard, this indicator provides a seamless experience for traders. Imagine being able to track multiple currency pairs simultaneously and receiving immediate alerts on potential market reversals, allowing you to capitalize on trading opportunities as they arise.

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Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to utilize signal-based trading strategies.

Visual Arrow Signals: Plots clear BUY and SELL arrows directly on the chart at signal candles for easy visual interpretation.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring rapid computations and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.

Pop-Up Alerts: Triggers MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring you never miss a potential trade setup.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app, allowing for on-the-go monitoring of market conditions.

Email Alerts: Provides email notifications on signal events for convenient remote monitoring when you are away from your terminal.

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for an instant overview of divergence signals.

Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitors multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart, enhancing trading efficiency.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Compatible with all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, catering to various trading styles.

Customizable Settings: Allows adjustment of Stochastic indicator parameters and selection of specific timeframes to match your trading preferences.

The Stochastic Divergence Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an essential tool for any serious trader utilizing MetaTrader 4, designed to streamline your trading process and improve your market analysis.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

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