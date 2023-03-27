WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4

Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator

The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market.

Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time.

With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you can quickly and easily identify potential trading opportunities based on these popular patterns.



*Contact me after the purchase to send you instructions and step guide.

MT5 Version : Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5

The indicator plots the patterns on your chart, along with key Fibonacci retracement levels, making it easy to identify potential entry and exit points.

Our Indicator also includes a range of customization options, allowing you to fine-tune the indicator to suit your specific trading style.

You can adjust the sensitivity of the indicator, choose different colors for the patterns and retracement levels,

and more.















Features:



Powerful Gartley, Bat, and Cypher pattern detection algorithm



Real-time scanning for potential trading opportunities



Displays patterns and key Fibonacci retracement levels on your chart



Customizable settings to suit your trading style



Works with any symbol and any timeframe

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns Indicator is a must-have tool for your technical analysis arsenal.

Don't miss out on potential trading opportunities - try our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns Indicator today!

If you have any questions feel free to ask



