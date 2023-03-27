WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4

5

Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator 

The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market.
Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time.
With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you can quickly and easily identify potential trading opportunities based on these popular patterns.

*Contact me after the purchase to send you instructions and step guide.

MT5 Version :  Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5

The indicator plots the patterns on your chart, along with key Fibonacci retracement levels, making it easy to identify potential entry and exit points.
Our Indicator also includes a range of customization options, allowing you to fine-tune the indicator to suit your specific trading style.
You can adjust the sensitivity of the indicator, choose different colors for the patterns and retracement levels,
and more.

Features:

  • Powerful Gartley, Bat, and Cypher pattern detection algorithm
  • Real-time scanning for potential trading opportunities
  • Displays patterns and key Fibonacci retracement levels on your chart
  • Customizable settings to suit your trading style
  • Works with any symbol and any timeframe
Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns Indicator is a must-have tool for your technical analysis arsenal.
Don't miss out on potential trading opportunities - try our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns Indicator today!

If you have any questions feel free to ask


Reviews 1
Robo Broker
101
Robo Broker 2024.11.01 21:17 
 

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (7)
Experts
Introducing our state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) based on the highly effective Fair Value Gap Indicator. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this EA leverages sophisticated algorithms to identify and exploit market inefficiencies, ensuring you capitalize on every trading opportunity. CONTACT ME  After Purchase for Manual guide (.pdf) and (.set files) MT4 Version :  WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 Key Features: Fair Value Gap Detection Automated  Trading. Multi-Symbol EA.  Customiza
WH Trend Continuation MT5
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Are you tired of missing out on profitable market trends? Do you wish you had a reliable tool that could identify trend continuations with precision and accuracy? Look no further! Our Trend Continuation Indicator is here to empower your trading strategy and help you stay ahead of the game. The Trend Continuation Indicator is a powerful tool, specifically created to assist traders in identifying and confirming trend continuation patterns in various financial markets. Whether you're trading sto
WH Range BreakOut MT5
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Unlock a new dimension of trading with our cutting-edge MQL5 indicator, Range BreakOut MT5 This powerful tool is designed to identify and capitalize on price movements as they break out of established ranges, providing you with the precision and confidence needed to thrive in the dynamic world of financial markets. MT4 Version :  WH Range BreakOut MT4 Features: Accurate Range Detection. Multi Symbols and multi TimeFrames (Scanner). Real-Time Breakout Signals. Customizable Parameters. Risk Ma
WH Fair Value Gap MT5
Wissam Hussein
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Experience trading like never before with our unparalleled Fair Value Gap MT5 Indicator,(FVG) hailed as the best in its class. This MQL5 market indicator goes beyond the ordinary, providing traders with an unmatched level of accuracy and insight into market dynamics. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : FVG  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version:  WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 SMC Based Indicator :  WH SMC Indicator MT5 Features: Best-in-Class Fair Value Gap Analysis. Multi-TimeFrame Support.
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WH DrawFib Pro MT5
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Are you tired of manually drawing Fibonacci levels on your charts? Are you looking for a convenient and efficient way to identify key support and resistance levels in your trading? Look no further!  Introducing DrawFib Pro, the ultimate MetaTrader 5 indicator that does auto f ibonacci   levels   drawing on your charts and provides timely alerts when these levels are breached. With DrawFib Pro, you can enhance your trading strategies, save time, and make more informed decisions. My fibonacci base
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WH AutoFib EA MT5
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AutoFib EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to harness the power of Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for automated trading. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, AutoFib EA empowers your trading strategy with precision and efficiency. Test The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Adjust the setting based on your testing results. Questions ? feel free to ask.   Key Features: Automated Trading: Open buy and sell orders seamlessly based on Fibonacci levels, minimizing manu
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WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5
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Welcome to the Advanced Gartley Pattern recognition indicator  This indicator detects gartley pattern based on HH and LL of the price structure and Fibonacci Levels , and when certain fib levels are met the indicator will show the pattern on the chart.  MT4 Version :  WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4 **This Indicator is a part of combo Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5 , which include all the pattern recognition.**  Features : Advanced Algorithm for detecting the Gartley pattern with high Accuracy
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WH Fair Value Gap MT4
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Experience trading like never before with our unparalleled Fair Value Gap MT4 Indicator,(FVG) hailed as the best in its class. This MQL5 market indicator goes beyond the ordinary, providing traders with an unmatched level of accuracy and insight into market dynamics. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : FVG  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version:  WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 SMC Based Indicator:  WH SMC Indicator MT4 Features: Best-in-Class Fair Value Gap Analysis. Multi-TimeFrame support.
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WH ChartSync Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.8 (5)
Utilities
Unlock the power of synchronized chart analysis with Chart Sync, your ultimate solution for harmonizing technical objects across multiple charts on the same trading symbol, ChartsSync Pro MT5 is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 5 utility designed to streamline your trading workflow, enhance analysis precision, and amplify your trading decisions. Features: Effortless Object Synchronization. Multi-Chart Harmony. User-Friendly Interface. Real-Time Updates. Sync Objects Color,Width and Style. Supporte
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WH SMC Indicator MT4
Wissam Hussein
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Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the   Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT5 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT5 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT4 platfo
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
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Welcome to our Price Wave Pattern MT5 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : ABCD  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version:    Price W
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WH ThreeLine Strike MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
ThreeLine Strike Indicator   for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This advanced tool is designed to help you identify potential reversals in the market with precision and ease. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator can enhance your trading decisions and maximize your profits. Contact me after purchase for guidance  Key Features: Accurate Reversal Signals : Detect potential trend reversals based on the three-line strike pattern, a proven candlestick formation in technical analysi
WH Anchored VWAP MT4
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The   Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 4   gives you full control over where your VWAP starts. Instead of being locked to session opens or fixed times, you simply   drag the anchor point on the chart , and the VWAP instantly recalculates from that exact bar. Indicator Based :  WH KillZone VWAP MT4 This makes it perfect for analyzing: • Institutional entry zones • Breakout origins • Swing highs/lows • News reaction points • Trend continuations Key Features Drag & Drop Anchor Point :  Move
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WH DrawFib Pro MT4
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Indicators
Are you tired of manually drawing Fibonacci levels on your charts? Are you looking for a convenient and efficient way to identify key support and resistance levels in your trading? Look no further!  Introducing DrawFib Pro, the ultimate MetaTrader 4 indicator that does auto f ibonacci   levels   drawing on your charts and provides timely alerts when these levels are breached. With Draw Fib Pro, you can enhance your trading strategies, save time, and make more informed decisions. My fibonacci bas
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WH Anchored VWAP MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
The Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 gives you full control over where your VWAP starts. Instead of being locked to session opens or fixed times, you simply drag the anchor point on the chart , and the VWAP instantly recalculates from that exact bar. Indicator Based :   WH KillZone VWAP MT5 This makes it perfect for analyzing: • Institutional entry zones • Breakout origins • Swing highs/lows • News reaction points • Trend continuations Key Features Drag & Drop Anchor Point :  Move the s
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WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Welcome to our   Price Wave Pattern   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : ABCD  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version : Price
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Ultimate Fractals MT4
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Indicators
This indicator is based on the famous fractal indicator but with much customization  and flexibility , this is a powerful tool for identifying trend reversals and maximizing your profit potential. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, it's the ultimate choice for traders of all levels. MT5 Version :  Ultimate Fractals MT5 Features :  Customizable Fractal Candle count. Reversal Lines. Customizable Settings. User-Friendly Interface.  Main Parameters:  Candles On Left - number o
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WH AutoFib EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Experts
AutoFib EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to harness the power of Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for automated trading. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, AutoFib EA empowers your trading strategy with precision and efficiency. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Adjust the setting based on your testing   results. Questions ? feel free to   ask.   Key Features: Automated Trading:   Open buy and sell orders seamlessly based on Fibonacci levels, minimizi
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Ultimate Fractals MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
This indicator is based on the famous fractal indicator but with much customization  and flexibility , this is a powerful tool for identifying trend reversals and maximizing your profit potential. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, it's the ultimate choice for traders of all levels.  MT4 Version :  Ultimate Fractals MT4 Features :  Customizable Fractal Candle count. Reversal Lines. Customizable Settings. User-Friendly Interface.  Main Parameters:  Candles On Left - number
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WH Trading Sessions MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Enhance your trading precision with the WH  Trading Sessions MT5 indicator for MetaTrader 5! This powerful tool helps you visualize and manage key market sessions effortlessly. Based on :  WH SMC Indicator MT5 MT4 Version :  WH Trading Sessions MT4 Key Features: Interactive GUI Panel – Easily select and toggle between Asia, London, and New York trading sessions. Customizable Alerts & Settings – Tailor the indicator to your strategy with an intuitive Options Tab . Fast & Responsive Interface
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WH Auto TrendLine MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Introducing Auto Trendline, the innovative MT5 indicator that automates the process of drawing trendlines on your charts.Say goodbye to the tedious and time-consuming task of manually drawing trendlines, and let Auto Trendline do the work for you! *Contact me after the purchase to send you  instructions and step by step guide. With its advanced algorithm, Auto Trendline automatically detects and draws trendlines for you, saving you time and effort.Simply attach the indicator to your chart, an
WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Welcome to the Advanced Gartley Pattern recognition indicator  This indicator detects gartley pattern based on HH and LL of the price structure and Fibonacci Levels , and when certain fib levels are met the indicator will show the pattern on the chart.  MT5 Version : WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5 **This Indicator is a part of combo   WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4  , which include all the pattern recognition.**  Features : Advanced Algorithm for detecting the Gartley pattern with high   Ac
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WH SMC Indicator MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Indicators
Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT4 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT4 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT5 platform
WH KillZone VWAP MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Killzone VWAP is an advanced analytical tool designed to pinpoint high-probability market reversal areas by combining dynamic price zones with volume-weighted data. Rather than relying on lagging moving averages, this indicator identifies critical liquidity pockets ("Killzones") and anchors a Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) directly within them to validate trade entries. Whether you are a discretionary trader looking for sniper entries or an algorithmic developer needing reliable confirmat
WH Trading Sessions MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Enhance your trading precision with the   WH  Trading Sessions MT4   indicator for MetaTrader 4! This powerful tool helps you visualize and manage key market sessions effortlessly. Based on : WH SMC Indicator MT4 MT5 Version :  WH Trading Sessions MT5 Key Features: Interactive GUI Panel   – Easily select and toggle between   Asia, London, and New York   trading sessions. Customizable Alerts & Settings   – Tailor the indicator to your strategy with an intuitive   Options Tab . Fast & Respons
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WH Auto TrendLine MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Auto Trendline, the innovative MT4 indicator that automates the process of drawing trendlines on your charts.Say goodbye to the tedious and time-consuming task of manually drawing trendlines, and let Auto Trendline do the work for you! *Contact me after the purchase to send you  instructions and step by step guide. With its advanced algorithm, Auto Trendline automatically detects and draws trendlines for you, saving you time and effort.Simply attach the indicator to your chart, and
WH Trend Continuation MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Are you tired of missing out on profitable market trends? Do you wish you had a reliable tool that could identify trend continuations with precision and accuracy? Look no further! Our Trend Continuation Indicator is here to empower your trading strategy and help you stay ahead of the game. The Trend Continuation Indicator is a powerful tool, specifically created to assist traders in identifying and confirming trend continuation patterns in various financial markets. Whether you're trading stock
WH Candles Fusion MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Candles Fusion is a powerful   MT4   indicator that enhances your trading analysis by displaying higher timeframe candles on the current timeframe. This unique feature provides traders with a comprehensive view of price action across different timeframes, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions. Features: Multi-Timeframe Overlay. Customizable Timeframe Selection. Clear Visualization and color candle selection .  Real-Time Updates.  User-Friendly Interface.  Candles Fusion is a mu
WH Price Wave EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Experts
Introducing the Price Wave EA MT4 Expert Advisor – an innovative tool designed to harness the power of the ABCD pattern in the forex market,d eveloped for MetaTrader 4 This EA takes advantage of my FREE   Price Wave Pattern MT4   indicator to identify lucrative trading opportunities with precision and efficiency. The ABCD pattern is a well-known and reliable chart pattern utilized by professional traders to identify potential trend reversals or continuations. By analyzing the price movements
WH Turning Zone MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Introduction: The "Turning Zone" is a sophisticated and innovative MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with a powerful tool for detecting potential trend reversals within financial markets. By utilizing the timeless concept of pitchfork analysis, the Turning Zone indicator identifies key reversal zones where market sentiment is likely to shift, offering traders valuable insights to make informed decisions. MT5 Version :  WH Turning Zone MT5   Related Product :  WH Trend Continuation MT4
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