Ultimate Fractals MT5

This indicator is based on the famous fractal indicator but with much customization and flexibility ,
this is a powerful tool for identifying trend reversals and maximizing your profit potential.
With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, it's the ultimate choice for traders of all levels.

 MT4 Version : Ultimate Fractals MT4

Features : 

  • Customizable Fractal Candle count.
  • Reversal Lines.
  • Customizable Settings.
  • User-Friendly Interface. 

Main Parameters: 

  • Candles On Left - number of bars on the left to form the fractal. 
  • Candle On Right - number of bars on the right to from the fractal.


Don't let market uncertainty hold you back. Elevate your trading game with the "Ultimate Fractals" indicator.
Join the ranks of successful traders who rely on this tool to make confident decisions and reach their financial goals.

Feel free to customize this product description to highlight any unique features or benefits of your specific "Ultimate Fractals MT5" indicator,
and ask me any questions or suggestions about the product.


