Engulfing Detector

This Expert advisor does not do any trade, but it scans the whole symbols in your market watch and scan each shares one by one in different timeframes and at the end it shows you which symbol in which timeframe has a powerful engulfing candle.

Furthermore, you can define a MA period and a high and low RSI limit, and it shows you which symbols in which timeframe is going to cross the adjusted moving average, and which symbol in which timeframe is going to cross high or low limit of the RSI.

The first time that you put it on a chart, it may take some time that it analyze all candles and gives you valid data, please give it time for 20 minute.

Its inputs are:

EMAPeriod: for what RSI Period you want it to check candles of each timeframe of each symbols.

RsiUpperLimit: The high limit for RSI that you want it to check candles of each timeframe of each symbols.

RsiLowerLimit: The low limit for RSI that you want it to check candles of each timeframe of each symbols.

PairsNumber: How many pairs of your Market watch you are interested to watch and monitor.







