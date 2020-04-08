Engulfing Detector

This Expert advisor does not do any trade, but it scans the whole symbols in your market watch and scan each shares one by one in different timeframes and at the end it shows you which symbol in which timeframe has a powerful engulfing candle.

Furthermore, you can define a MA period and a high and low RSI limit, and it shows you which symbols in which timeframe is going to cross the adjusted moving average, and which symbol in which timeframe is going to cross high or low limit of the RSI. 

The first time that you put it on a chart, it may take some time that it analyze all candles and gives you valid data, please give it time for 20 minute.

Its inputs are:

 EMAPeriod: for what RSI Period you want it to check candles of each timeframe of each symbols.

 RsiUpperLimit: The high limit for RSI that you want it to check candles of each timeframe of each symbols.

 RsiLowerLimit: The low limit for RSI that you want it to check candles of each timeframe of each symbols.

PairsNumber: How many pairs of your Market watch you are interested to watch and monitor.



Aggressive Step Trading
Chia Leilypour
Experts
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|                                                   RSICascade.mq5 | //|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //|                                              https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link      " https://www.mql5.com " #property version   "1.00" #include <Most_Co
FREE
Cascade trading combined with Reverse MA
Chia Leilypour
Experts
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link      " https://www.mql5.com " #property version   "1.00" #include <Most_Common_Classes.mqh>    // Define parameters for the moving averages    input int fastMAPeriod = 10;  // Fast MA period (e.g., 10 for scalping)    input int slowMAPeriod = 20;  // Slow MA period (e.g., 20 for scalping)    input ENUM_MA_METHOD maMethod = MODE_SMA;    double lotSize;    int maShift_current = 0;     int maShift_Previous = 1;        bool enou
FREE
Optimum lot size calculator
Chia Leilypour
Utilities
Important Note: Before using it in a real account test it in your demo account. //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|                                             Optimum_Lot_Size.mq5 | //|                                  Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //|                                              https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property
FREE
