All Pivot Points

5

Pivot Points is used by traders to objectively determine potential support and resistance levels.

Pivots can be extremely useful in Forex since many currency pairs usually fluctuate between these levels. Most of the time, price ranges between R1 and S1.

Pivot points can be used by range, breakout, and trend traders.

Range-bound Forex traders will enter a buy order near identified levels of support and a sell order when the pair nears resistance.

But there is more one method to determine Pivot points.

 Overview

This indicator displays Pivot Point levels using multiple calculation methods and allows you to view Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Pivot Points directly on your chart.

It supports the following Pivot Point systems:

  • standard Pivot Points
  • Fibonacci Pivot Points
  • Demark Pivot Points
  • Camarilla Pivot Points
  • Woodie's Pivot Points
  • Frank Dilernia Pivot
  • Shadow Trader Pivot
  • The Central Pivot Range

Simply choose the method and timeframe from the input settings, and the indicator will automatically plot all levels on your chart.


Which Pivot Point Method Is Best?

There is no single “best” method. As with most technical tools, the effectiveness depends on how you integrate Pivot Points with your overall trading strategy.

Most charting platforms use the Standard method by default.
However, this indicator allows you to compare all methods visually, test them across different markets, and determine which approach aligns best with your trading style.


Input Parameters

  • Period – Select the timeframe (Daily / Weekly / Monthly).

  • Pivot Point Method – Choose the calculation method.

  • Show Prices – Display price values on the chart (True / False).

  • Show Labels – Display level labels (True / False).

Features

  • All major Pivot calculation methods included

  • Adjustable display options

  • Clear and accurate level plotting

  • Suitable for intraday, swing, and long-term traders

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes


Reviews 1
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
3262
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii 2019.12.10 22:35 
 

This is the only indicator on the web that can plot weekly and monthly Central Pivot Ranges (CPR) that have predictive power. Also it plots camarilla and fib pivots correctly. A must for any serious trader. A big thank you!!

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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This indicator is Demo version of FiboRec and works only on EURUSD This indicator depends on Fibonacci lines but there are secret lines I used. By using FiboRec indicator you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as: Features You can avoid entry during market turbulence. You can enter orders in general trend only. You will know if the trend is strong or weak. Signal Types and Frame used You can use this indicator just on H1 frame. Enter buy order in case Candle
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Advanced Arrow Demo
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It is a demo version of Advanced Arrow indicator It works only on GBPJPY but the full version works on all currency pairs. Features Simply it gives you entry point ,SL line and 4 TP lines or less. Once SL-TP lines are shown with the arrow, they remains as they are until signal change. It is historical indicator. No Repaint. Indicator parameters Indicator Version : choose V5 or V6. TP 1 Line color : TP1 color. TP 2 Line color : TP2 color. TP 3 Line color : TP3 color. TP 4 Line color : TP4 colo
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PipsFactoryMonthlyDemo
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This is Demo Version of PipsFactoryMonthly This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Month and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features You will know what exactly price you should enter the market. You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Timeframe Used You can use this indicator ju
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PipsFactoryWeeklyDemo
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This is Demo version of PipsFactoryWeekly This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Week and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you should enter the market . You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Frame used: You can use this indicator just
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PipsFactoryDailyDemo
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This is Demo Version of PipsFactoryDaily This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the last day, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features You will know what exactly price you should enter the market. You will know when to be out of market. You will know what you should do in market: Buy Sell Take profit, and there are three levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to sell Signal Types and Timeframes Used You can use this indicator
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PipsFactoryInd Demo
Alfred Kamal
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This is a Demo version of PipsFactoryInd it is works only NZD/USD but full version is works on all currency pair. This indicator is a collection of three indicators, it is 3 in 1: PipsFactoryDaily Click Here PipsFactoryWeekly Click Here PipsFactoryMonthly Click Here This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the (Last day / Last week / Last Month) depends on user input, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you shoul
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All inOneDemo
Alfred Kamal
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Features It is a demo version of All inOne indicator It works only on EURUSD, but the full version works on all currency pairs. All in One indicator is a simple indicator, it makes you know about 8 indicators in all timeframes simultaneously at a single glance. Stochastic RSI Moving Average (MA) Parabolic SAR ADX MACD CCI Last Candle (Candle) In all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN) at the same time. Parameters Stochastic: PercentK : Period of the %K line. PercentD : Period of the %
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FiboRec
Alfred Kamal
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This indicator depends on Fibonacci lines but there is a secret lines i used them, by using FiboRec indicator you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as: Features You can avoid entry during market turbulence. You can enter orders in general trend only. You will know if the trend is strong or weak. Signal Types and Frame used You can use this indicator just on H1 frame. Enter buy order in case Candle break out the square area and closed over it, at least 20 pi
PipsFactoryWeekly
Alfred Kamal
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This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Week and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you should enter the market . You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Frame used: You can use this indicator just on H4 frame and you have to download the h
PipsFactoryMonthly
Alfred Kamal
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This indicator depends on High and Low price of Currency in last Month and then i made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features You will know what exactly price you should enter the market . You will know when to be out of market. You will know you what should you do in market: Buy Sell Take profit and there are 3 levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to Sell Signal Types and Timeframe Used You can use this indicator just on H4 timeframe and you have to downloa
PipsFactoryDaily
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5 (1)
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This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the last day, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features You will know what exactly price you should enter the market. You will know when to be out of market. You will know what you should do in market: Buy Sell Take profit, and there are three levels to take your profit Support Resistance Risk to buy Risk to sell Signal Types and Timeframes Used You can use this indicator just on (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1) timeframe
PipsFactoryInd
Alfred Kamal
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Description: This indicator is a collection of three indicators , it is 3 in 1: PipsFactoryDaily Click Here PipsFactoryWeekly Click Here PipsFactoryMonthly Click Here If you are interesting in all of them, you can save money - this collection indicator is cheaper. This indicator depends on High and Low price of currency in the (Last day / Last week / Last Month) depends on user input, and then I made some secret equations to draw 10 lines. Features: You will know what exactly price you should
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This indicator depends on some secrets equations to draw Signals with Stop loss and maximum 4 Take profits. There is a free EA depends on this indicator as a gift when you purchase/rent it. Features Simply it gives you entry point as Ready sign (Buy / Sell) and arrow (Buy / Sell) after candle closed, also SL line and 4 TP lines or less. Once SL-TP lines are shown with the arrow, they remains as they are until signal change. It is historical indicator. No Repaint. user manual for V5 please click
All inOne
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Features All in One indicator is a simple indicator. It makes you know about eight indicators in all timeframes at just one view in the same time. Stochastic RSI Moving Average (MA) Parabolic SAR ADX MACD CCI Last Candle (Candle) in all timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN) in the same time. Parameters Stochastic PercentK : period of the %K line. PercentD : period of the %D line. Slowing : slowing value. RSI RSIP1 : period 1 RSIP2 : period 2 Fast Moving Average MA averaging period: aver
FiboLevels
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This indicator draws the Fibonacci -38.2, -17, 38.2, 61.8, 117, 138 levels for the last closed H1, H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly candle. Features Automatic display of the most important Fibonacci levels. Parameters TimeFrame: Choose which timeframe you want Fibonacci levels to be based on. SetLabels: Visible/invisible Fibonacci level labels. Labels Position : Position of Fibonacci level labels (Right - Left - Middle). FontSize: Font size of Fibonacci level labels. c38: Color of level 38.2%.
Multi Advanced Arrow
Alfred Kamal
5 (2)
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It is the same of Advanced Arrow indicator but shows the signal of 8 currencies pairs at the same time on 5 Timeframes without any TPs line or SL. Features You will know when exactly you should enter the market. This indicator does not repaint it's signals. Signal Types and Timeframes Used You can use this indicator on any timeframes but i recommend you to use it on H1, H4 frames. The indicator gives you four signals (Ready to Buy "RBuy", Ready to Sell "RSell", Buy, Sell). When RBuy appear you
Professional Arrows
Alfred Kamal
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This indicator show you the begin of the Trend by drawing (Up/Down) arrow. It works using compatibility of current fame and the next 3 frames to make it more professional and more profitable. Features:- Simply it gives you entry point as arrow (Buy / Sell) after candle closed. You can use it on time frames ( M1 , M5 , M15 , M30 ) are more profitable. You can use it on any currencies pair. It is historical indicator. No Repaint. No additional indicator needed. Easy to use. Indicator parameters:-
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Kristmundur Roman Zakharii
3262
Kristmundur Roman Zakharii 2019.12.10 22:35 
 

This is the only indicator on the web that can plot weekly and monthly Central Pivot Ranges (CPR) that have predictive power. Also it plots camarilla and fib pivots correctly. A must for any serious trader. A big thank you!!

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