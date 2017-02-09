All Pivot Points

Pivot Points is used by traders to objectively determine potential support and resistance levels.

Pivots can be extremely useful in Forex since many currency pairs usually fluctuate between these levels. Most of the time, price ranges between R1 and S1.

Pivot points can be used by range, breakout, and trend traders.

Range-bound Forex traders will enter a buy order near identified levels of support and a sell order when the pair nears resistance.

But there is more one method to determine Pivot points.

✅ Overview

This indicator displays Pivot Point levels using multiple calculation methods and allows you to view Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Pivot Points directly on your chart.

It supports the following Pivot Point systems:

standard Pivot Points

Fibonacci Pivot Points

Demark Pivot Points

Camarilla Pivot Points

Woodie's Pivot Points

Pivot Points Frank Dilernia Pivot

Shadow Trader Pivot

The Central Pivot Range

Simply choose the method and timeframe from the input settings, and the indicator will automatically plot all levels on your chart.





✅ Which Pivot Point Method Is Best?

There is no single “best” method. As with most technical tools, the effectiveness depends on how you integrate Pivot Points with your overall trading strategy.

Most charting platforms use the Standard method by default.

However, this indicator allows you to compare all methods visually, test them across different markets, and determine which approach aligns best with your trading style.





✅ Input Parameters

Period – Select the timeframe (Daily / Weekly / Monthly).

Pivot Point Method – Choose the calculation method.

Show Prices – Display price values on the chart (True / False).

Show Labels – Display level labels (True / False).

✅ Features