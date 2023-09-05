Ultimate Fractals MT4

5

This indicator is based on the famous fractal indicator but with much customization and flexibility ,
this is a powerful tool for identifying trend reversals and maximizing your profit potential.
With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, it's the ultimate choice for traders of all levels.

MT5 Version : Ultimate Fractals MT5

Features : 

  • Customizable Fractal Candle count.
  • Reversal Lines.
  • Customizable Settings.
  • User-Friendly Interface. 

Main Parameters: 

  • Candles On Left - number of bars on the left to form the fractal. 
  • Candle On Right - number of bars on the right to from the fractal.


Don't let market uncertainty hold you back. Elevate your trading game with the "Ultimate Fractals" indicator.
Join the ranks of successful traders who rely on this tool to make confident decisions and reach their financial goals.

Feel free to customize this product description to highlight any unique features or benefits of your specific "Ultimate Fractals MT4" indicator,
and ask me any questions or suggestions about the product.


Reviews 3
Tony Gregg
816
Tony Gregg 2025.03.18 16:23 
 

Nice indicator!

尘 陈
54
尘 陈 2025.02.21 02:55 
 

你好，感谢你，这个指标很有用，我最近通过这个指标来查看回调和变盘非常有用，真心的感谢你！请问下我可以用mql4的iCustom的方法获取到对应的值，我看着目前是没有的，可以修复一下吗？再次感谢！

danmar
2250
danmar 2023.09.11 09:00 
 

HI i try this tool which is easy to use and look accurate on what it show i ask the seller to unlock the number of bars back and after my response to his question why i need it, it make an update immediately for a product free it is an nice attention of the seller to do it so quickly Chart stay clean and show easily structures now i will try and come back later for more comments well done thank you for the update Warmly

