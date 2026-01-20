WH Anchored VWAP MT4

4.5

The Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 4 gives you full control over where your VWAP starts. Instead of being locked to session opens or fixed times,
you simply drag the anchor point on the chart, and the VWAP instantly recalculates from that exact bar.

Indicator Based : WH KillZone VWAP MT4

This makes it perfect for analyzing:
• Institutional entry zones
• Breakout origins
• Swing highs/lows
• News reaction points
• Trend continuations

Key Features

  • Drag & Drop Anchor Point : Move the starting point directly on the chart. The VWAP updates in real time from the new anchor.

  • Real-Time Recalculation : No refresh needed. The VWAP adapts instantly as you reposition the anchor.

  • Built-in Alerts : Get notified when price: Touches the VWAP , Crosses above or below the VWAP , Enters a defined distance from VWAP.

  • Clean & Lightweight : Optimized for performance – runs smoothly even on lower timeframes.

  • Perfect for All Markets.


Why Use Anchored VWAP?

The Anchored VWAP shows the true average price since a specific event, not just since the session open. This gives you:
• Better bias (bullish/bearish)
• Clear value areas
• Strong dynamic support & resistance


Customization Options

• Line color & width
• Alert enable/disable
• Alert distance (in points/pips)
• Sound / popup / push notifications


Best For

• Scalpers
• Day traders
• Swing traders
• ICT / Smart Money concepts
• VWAP & mean-reversion strategies


Reviews 2
Rich8989
888
Rich8989 2026.01.27 12:29 
 

Good indicator. Many thanks for sharing

erex
84
erex 2026.07.11 10:12 
 

Прикольная штучка, но хотелось бы при размещении на графике двух и более экземпляров иметь возможность крепить их к разным опорным точкам. Пока они слипаются в одной.

То, что можно работать только от одной точки - спорно. Существуют разные подходы. Само наличие индикатора, который можно стартовать из разных точек, а не только от начала сессии, предполагает, что его должно быть разумно опирать и на сессионные старты, и на экстремумы, и на новостные моменты.

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erex
84
erex 2026.07.11 10:12 
 

Прикольная штучка, но хотелось бы при размещении на графике двух и более экземпляров иметь возможность крепить их к разным опорным точкам. Пока они слипаются в одной.

То, что можно работать только от одной точки - спорно. Существуют разные подходы. Само наличие индикатора, который можно стартовать из разных точек, а не только от начала сессии, предполагает, что его должно быть разумно опирать и на сессионные старты, и на экстремумы, и на новостные моменты.

Wissam Hussein
114445
Reply from developer Wissam Hussein 2026.07.11 10:14
Расчет VWAP основан на одной точке, полагаться на несколько точек невозможно
Rich8989
888
Rich8989 2026.01.27 12:29 
 

Good indicator. Many thanks for sharing

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