WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5

5

Introducing our state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) based on the highly effective Fair Value Gap Indicator.
Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this EA leverages sophisticated algorithms to identify and exploit market inefficiencies,
ensuring you capitalize on every trading opportunity.

CONTACT ME After Purchase for Manual guide (.pdf) and (.set files)

MT4 Version : WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4

Key Features:

  1. Fair Value Gap Detection Automated Trading.

  2. Multi-Symbol EA. 

  3. Customizable Settings.Real-Time Analysis.

  4. Backtesting Capabilities.

  5. User-Friendly Interface

  6. Comprehensive Support.

Recommendations: 

  • Currency pairs: EURUSD | GBPUSD | GBPJPY | USDCAD | USDCHF | XAUUSD (GOLD).
  • Timeframe: H1.
  • Account type: Hedge with low spreads.

Transform your trading experience with our advanced Fair Value Gap EA for the MQL5 Market.
Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting, our EA provides the tools and insights you need to succeed in the competitive world of forex trading.
Download now and start maximizing your trading potential!


** Make sure you did your testing before you purchase this product **

** If you have any questions contact me **

 

Reviews 7
Irfan
1742
Irfan 2026.08.15 03:34 
 

Profitable and stable EA.

Yuriy Taskin
684
Yuriy Taskin 2026.01.18 10:39 
 

I use WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 to trade 28 currency pairs. The main advantage of this EA for me is its flexibility. I do not use standard presets; instead, I configure each instrument individually, tailoring parameters to the volatility and behavior of each specific pair. With this approach, the EA demonstrates excellent stability and precise execution of FVG logic. The developer, Wissam, is a true professional who is always responsive and ready to help. Highly recommended for those willing to fine-tune the settings for optimal results.

Aziz Ali
37
Aziz Ali 2025.11.05 10:13 
 

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Title: Powerful and Reliable Trading Robot ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Review: This EA is absolutely impressive! I’ve been testing it on XAU/USD and the results are amazing — accurate entries, strong logic, and very stable performance. It clearly detects fair value gaps with high precision and adapts well to market volatility. The developer Wissam is professional, responsive, and always ready to help. Highly recommended for traders looking for a consistent and profitable automated system. Truly a 5-star robot! 🚀

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Irfan
1742
Irfan 2026.08.15 03:34 
 

Profitable and stable EA.

Yuriy Taskin
684
Yuriy Taskin 2026.01.18 10:39 
 

I use WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 to trade 28 currency pairs. The main advantage of this EA for me is its flexibility. I do not use standard presets; instead, I configure each instrument individually, tailoring parameters to the volatility and behavior of each specific pair. With this approach, the EA demonstrates excellent stability and precise execution of FVG logic. The developer, Wissam, is a true professional who is always responsive and ready to help. Highly recommended for those willing to fine-tune the settings for optimal results.

Aziz Ali
37
Aziz Ali 2025.11.05 10:13 
 

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Title: Powerful and Reliable Trading Robot ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Review: This EA is absolutely impressive! I’ve been testing it on XAU/USD and the results are amazing — accurate entries, strong logic, and very stable performance. It clearly detects fair value gaps with high precision and adapts well to market volatility. The developer Wissam is professional, responsive, and always ready to help. Highly recommended for traders looking for a consistent and profitable automated system. Truly a 5-star robot! 🚀

Ikhadava
34
Ikhadava 2025.11.01 18:39 
 

I have just purchased Wissam's Fair Value Gap EA. First off, let me say that Wissam is very quick and eager to help and provide support. I had many questions, and Wissam was very patient in helping me understand the EA much better. I have also backtested this and I can confirm this strategy has a real edge and is profitable. I will shortly be using it in a demo account for further testing, and then deploy live when I feel comfortable. Truly a hidden Gem!

Henrico Viljoen
139
Henrico Viljoen 2025.10.30 07:49 
 

Awesome products from Wissam.. The best!!!

Isaac Brempong Oppong Mensah
136
Isaac Brempong Oppong Mensah 2025.02.12 15:38 
 

I have backtested this EA on several major pairs and it comes out positive.

jrjr111
81
jrjr111 2024.08.07 16:40 
 

wow

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