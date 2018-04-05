OPTMIZE EA BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE.

Pin Bar Scalper scalps pin bars and momentum on 5 minute charts on the EUR/USD. Optimize the parameters to get the best out of the EA. Pin bars are popular candlesticks that show that the price has been taken over by the bulls or bears. The inputs are based around the size of the pin bars in %, which are 3 different ones. Wicks and body are the calculations within the parameter.





Test file in comments for example only. Trade the dates





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