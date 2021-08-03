CandlesFinderVolumeLevelsMt5

This EA identifies trading candles that often foreshadow a market reversal and finds volume accumulation levels in the trading history. It opens trades if a candlestick like "Doji" or "Engulfing" appears at the volume level and the price seems to be repelled from the level. To make its strategy clearer to users, it can display volume levels and signal candles (thanks to its good display, it can be used as an indicator). In the strategy tester, some display functions do not work correctly, so watch the video demonstrating how it works. This Expert Advisor has many settings for optimization, so that it can be optimized for different currency pairs and timeframes and after a long time when the market is changing.

Live trading with this advisor.

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