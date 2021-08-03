CandlesFinderVolumeLevelsMt5
- Experts
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 3 August 2021
- Activations: 10
This EA identifies trading candles that often foreshadow a market reversal and finds volume accumulation levels in the trading history. It opens trades if a candlestick like "Doji" or "Engulfing" appears at the volume level and the price seems to be repelled from the level. To make its strategy clearer to users, it can display volume levels and signal candles (thanks to its good display, it can be used as an indicator). In the strategy tester, some display functions do not work correctly, so watch the video demonstrating how it works. This Expert Advisor has many settings for optimization, so that it can be optimized for different currency pairs and timeframes and after a long time when the market is changing.
Live trading with this advisor.
Input parameters
- Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage of free funds on the account);
- Percent - percentage of free funds for opening each new deal (works when Lots = 0);
- OrdersComments - a comment to deals;
- OrdersFilling - change the way of order execution (some brokers may not support all methods);
- Slippage - slippage (maximum allowable price deviation);
- OpenOrdersDelayBars - delay between opening the next deal;
- MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a trade (so that a trade is opened when the spread is not higher than this value);
- Magic - a unique identifier (you need to make it different if several Expert Advisors are running in the same terminal);
- StopLoss - order closing price when the loss level is reached;
- TakeProfit - order closing price when the profitability level is reached;
- EnableAutoClose - automatic closing of orders upon a reverse signal;
- TrailingStopValue - the value of the trailing stop in points, if the value is set to 0, then the trailing stop is not used;
- StopToParabolicStep - parabolic step for trailing stop (0 - do not use parabolic trailing);
- HistoryBars - the number of bars to determine the near volume levels;
- Range - the maximum distance above and below the current price for determining levels;
- MinDistOfOppositeLevels - minimum distance of opposite levels (do less than Range);
- HistoryBarsLevels2 - the number of bars for determining the far volume levels;
- MinDistanceLevels2 - minimum distance from the near level to the far one;
- RedrawTime - the time for the next search and redrawing of levels (the less this time, the slower the testing);
- LevelsDeterminationStep - the step for determining the levels (the smaller the step, the higher the accuracy, but the calculation of the levels takes longer);
- AutoAdjustParameters - automatic adjustment of some parameters for different currency pairs and timeframes;
- MinSignalStrengthFromLevels - minimum signal strength for opening deals (1-3);
- VolumeLevelDeviations - deviations from volume levels when a level touch signal;
- BarsForMinVolume - the number of bars for determining the minimum volume (1-50 is recommended);
- PeriodMAforFindLevels - period of the Moving Average indicator for searching for levels (the location of levels relative to the current price depends on the readings of this indicator);
- CandlesShadowPercent - the minimum length of the Doji candlestick shadow for opening a trade as a percentage of the entire candlestick (1-99%, 0 - off);
- MaxCandleBodyPercent - maximum length of the Doji candlestick body (0.1% - 20%);
- CountLastCandles - the number of previous candles in one direction before the Doji reversal (1-10);
- MinCandleLenghtPercent - the minimum length of the Doji candlestick as a percentage of several previous ones (0, off, 1-200%);
- EngulfingBodyPercent - the parameter indicates how many percent the signal candlestick body should overlap the previous one (0 - off);
- MinCandleVolumePercent - Minimum volume difference in percent to previous candles (0.0 - off);
- AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;
- MinAdxLevel - the minimum level of the ADX indicator (for example, 6.5);
- MaxAdxLevel - the maximum level of the ADX indicator (for example, 30);
- TradingStartHour - trading start hour;
- TradingEndHour - trading end hour;
- EnableInfo - show information, volumetric levels;
- ShowExampleCandles - show examples of signal candles on the chart.