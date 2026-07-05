Hermes Velocity

Hermes Velocity

Multi-Pair Grid Scalping EA for MetaTrader 5

A disciplined M5 scalping system with layered order management, built-in spread filtering, and over 10 years of historical testing on major FX pairs.


Overview

Hermes Velocity is an automated trading system designed for the M5 timeframe. It combines short-term price action entries with a controlled layered order structure to manage position sizing, paired with a trailing stop mechanism to lock in gains and a spread filter to avoid trading during poor broker conditions.

The EA has been tested across 10+ years of historical data (January 2016 – June 2026), covering a wide range of market conditions including the 2020 volatility spike and multiple interest rate cycles.

Primary recommended pair: GBPUSD

Also tested and compatible with: EURUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD


How It Works

       Entry logic: Places pending stop orders to capture short-term breakout movement

       Order management: Layered order structure (up to 3 orders, spaced at a fixed distance) to manage entries within a move

       Exit logic: Fixed Take Profit / Stop Loss with an adaptive Trailing Stop once a trade moves into profit

       Broker protection filter: Automatically avoids trading when spread exceeds a safe threshold

       Money management: Optional automatic lot sizing based on account risk percentage, or fixed lot mode


Backtest Results — GBPUSD (Flagship Pair)

Tested on MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, M5 timeframe, January 2016 – June 2026 (10.5 years), starting deposit $1,000, 99% historical modeling quality.

Metric

Result

Total Net Profit

$10,100.77

Total Trades

588

Win Rate

69.2%

Profit Factor

1.79

Recovery Factor

16.66

Sharpe Ratio

45.81

Maximum Equity Drawdown

14.89%

Average Trade Duration

~4 minutes











Performance on Other Pairs

Hermes Velocity was also validated on additional major pairs over the same 10.5-year period, confirming the strategy is not curve-fitted to a single instrument:

Pair

Total Trades

Profit Factor

Max Drawdown

Win Rate

EURUSD

309

1.52

15.3%

70.6%

USDCHF

250

1.42

29.2%

66.0%

USDCAD

199

3.02

19.4%

77.4%

Results vary by pair. GBPUSD is currently recommended as the primary trading instrument based on the strongest combination of trade sample size, consistency, and risk-adjusted return.


Recommended Setup

       Broker: Low-spread, fast-execution broker (ECN/Raw recommended for scalping strategies)

       Symbol: GBPUSD (primary), EURUSD/USDCHF as secondary diversification

       Timeframe: M5

       Minimum recommended deposit: $1,000

       VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation, as the strategy manages open positions that require continuous monitoring


Important Disclosures

Please read before purchasing:

       This EA uses a layered/averaging order structure (up to 3 staged orders per setup). This is a deliberate part of the strategy design, but it means exposure can increase during a single trade sequence. As with any strategy of this type, extended or unusually strong trending conditions can produce larger drawdowns than shown in historical testing. Please size your risk accordingly.

       All performance figures above are based on historical backtesting using MetaTrader 5's Strategy Tester. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live or demo trading results may differ from backtest results due to your specific broker's spread, commission, slippage, and order execution speed.

       We strongly recommend running the EA on a demo account with your own broker first to confirm behavior and performance under your live trading conditions before committing real capital.

       This product is currently supported by historical backtest data. A live forward-test signal is in progress and will be linked here once sufficient track record is available.

       Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


Support & Updates

After your purchase, please send a message for the setup guide and recommended input file (.set). Critical issues will be addressed promptly, and updates will be provided as needed to maintain compatibility with the MetaTrader 5 platform.


Questions before buying? Feel free to message me — happy to walk you through the strategy logic and recommended configuration for your broker.

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Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
Swing Sniper EA
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Experts
Swing Sniper — Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Swing Sniper is a Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate a disciplined liquidity sweep strategy with structured confirmation , controlled risk , and transparent execution logic . The EA does not randomly enter the market and does not rely on grid , martingale , or dangerous averaging. Instead, it follows a strict confirmation model based on swing structure , liquidity sweep detection , momentum
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
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Basket Trend Pullback Pro
Widianto Pramana
Experts
Overview BTP Pro  (Basket Trend Pullback)  is a fully automated trading robot that continuously monitors the market and opens trades only when conditions are favorable. The EA analyzes market structure across two timeframes to identify the overall trend direction, then patiently waits for the right moment when price temporarily moves against the trend — a pullback — before entering a position in the direction of the main trend. Once a trade is open, the EA manages it intelligently: if the market
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