Hermes Velocity

Multi-Pair Grid Scalping EA for MetaTrader 5

A disciplined M5 scalping system with layered order management, built-in spread filtering, and over 10 years of historical testing on major FX pairs.





Overview

Hermes Velocity is an automated trading system designed for the M5 timeframe. It combines short-term price action entries with a controlled layered order structure to manage position sizing, paired with a trailing stop mechanism to lock in gains and a spread filter to avoid trading during poor broker conditions.

The EA has been tested across 10+ years of historical data (January 2016 – June 2026), covering a wide range of market conditions including the 2020 volatility spike and multiple interest rate cycles.

Primary recommended pair: GBPUSD

Also tested and compatible with: EURUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD





How It Works

• Entry logic: Places pending stop orders to capture short-term breakout movement

• Order management: Layered order structure (up to 3 orders, spaced at a fixed distance) to manage entries within a move

• Exit logic: Fixed Take Profit / Stop Loss with an adaptive Trailing Stop once a trade moves into profit

• Broker protection filter: Automatically avoids trading when spread exceeds a safe threshold

• Money management: Optional automatic lot sizing based on account risk percentage, or fixed lot mode





Backtest Results — GBPUSD (Flagship Pair)

Tested on MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, M5 timeframe, January 2016 – June 2026 (10.5 years), starting deposit $1,000, 99% historical modeling quality.

Metric Result Total Net Profit $10,100.77 Total Trades 588 Win Rate 69.2% Profit Factor 1.79 Recovery Factor 16.66 Sharpe Ratio 45.81 Maximum Equity Drawdown 14.89% Average Trade Duration ~4 minutes









































Performance on Other Pairs

Hermes Velocity was also validated on additional major pairs over the same 10.5-year period, confirming the strategy is not curve-fitted to a single instrument:

Pair Total Trades Profit Factor Max Drawdown Win Rate EURUSD 309 1.52 15.3% 70.6% USDCHF 250 1.42 29.2% 66.0% USDCAD 199 3.02 19.4% 77.4%

Results vary by pair. GBPUSD is currently recommended as the primary trading instrument based on the strongest combination of trade sample size, consistency, and risk-adjusted return.





Recommended Setup

• Broker: Low-spread, fast-execution broker (ECN/Raw recommended for scalping strategies)

• Symbol: GBPUSD (primary), EURUSD/USDCHF as secondary diversification

• Timeframe: M5

• Minimum recommended deposit: $1,000

• VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted 24/5 operation, as the strategy manages open positions that require continuous monitoring





Important Disclosures

Please read before purchasing:

• This EA uses a layered/averaging order structure (up to 3 staged orders per setup). This is a deliberate part of the strategy design, but it means exposure can increase during a single trade sequence. As with any strategy of this type, extended or unusually strong trending conditions can produce larger drawdowns than shown in historical testing. Please size your risk accordingly.

• All performance figures above are based on historical backtesting using MetaTrader 5's Strategy Tester. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live or demo trading results may differ from backtest results due to your specific broker's spread, commission, slippage, and order execution speed.

• We strongly recommend running the EA on a demo account with your own broker first to confirm behavior and performance under your live trading conditions before committing real capital.

• This product is currently supported by historical backtest data. A live forward-test signal is in progress and will be linked here once sufficient track record is available.

• Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.





Support & Updates

After your purchase, please send a message for the setup guide and recommended input file (.set). Critical issues will be addressed promptly, and updates will be provided as needed to maintain compatibility with the MetaTrader 5 platform.





Questions before buying? Feel free to message me — happy to walk you through the strategy logic and recommended configuration for your broker.