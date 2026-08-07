Darkstone Fusion

  • Experts
  • Darkstone Capital LTD
    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Darkstone Capital LTD

    Welcome to my MQL5 profile.
    I'm the Founder and CEO of Darkstone Capital, a trading and technology company focused on developing professional trading solutions for the MetaTrader platform.
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 7 August 2026
  • Activations: 5
Darkstone Fusion

Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework.

The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes.

Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk management, and consistent execution without emotional decision-making.

Initial Release Pricing

Darkstone Fusion is currently available at an introductory launch price of £399 for the first 5 customers.

As development continues and additional features, improvements, and updates are introduced, the licence price will increase for future customers.

Users who purchase during the initial release phase will retain their lifetime licence and continue receiving eligible updates included with their purchase.

Live Performance Tracking

A live monitoring account has been created to provide transparency and allow users to follow the system's performance in real market conditions.

Live Account Tracking:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384233

The tracked account demonstrates the operation of Darkstone Fusion on a live trading account. Performance results may vary depending on broker conditions, account settings, risk parameters, market conditions, and individual configuration choices.

Core Features

Multi-Asset Trading System

Designed to operate across multiple market environments, including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Cryptocurrency instruments.

Automated Market Analysis

The algorithm continuously evaluates price behaviour, market structure, volatility conditions, and trading opportunities.

Advanced Entry Logic

Uses a combination of internal trading models to identify potential trading opportunities based on predefined conditions.

Integrated Risk Management

Includes configurable risk management options, allowing traders to adjust exposure according to their account size and trading preferences.

Fully Automated Execution

Manages trade analysis, entries, position management, and exits automatically through the MetaTrader 5 platform.

Trading Approach

Darkstone Fusion uses a multi-layered market analysis model designed to evaluate different aspects of market behaviour.

The system considers:

  • Market structure

  • Price behaviour

  • Volatility conditions

  • Liquidity areas

  • Momentum and confirmation factors

By combining multiple analytical elements into one framework, the EA aims to filter lower-quality opportunities and focus on more favourable market conditions.

Supported Markets

Darkstone Fusion can be configured for:

  • Forex pairs

  • Gold and other metals

  • Major indices

  • Cryptocurrency markets

Performance may vary depending on symbol specifications, broker conditions, spreads, execution quality, and selected settings.

Risk Management

Darkstone Fusion includes configurable risk management options, allowing users to define:

  • Risk percentage per trade

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • Maximum exposure

  • Trading schedules

  • Maximum allowed positions

Proper risk management is essential when using any automated trading system.

Recommended Usage

For optimal results, users should:

  • Use a reliable MetaTrader 5 broker environment

  • Test settings using the Strategy Tester before live deployment

  • Apply appropriate risk parameters

  • Monitor performance regularly

Installation

  1. Open MetaTrader 5 and log in using the MQL5 account associated with the purchase.

  2. Navigate to the Market section inside MetaTrader 5.

  3. Locate Darkstone Fusion within your purchased products and install the Expert Advisor.

  4. Open the Navigator window and locate Darkstone Fusion under the Expert Advisors section.

  5. Attach Darkstone Fusion to the preferred chart and configure the settings according to your trading requirements.

  6. Ensure Algo Trading is enabled and all required permissions are activated before running the EA.

Important Information

Darkstone Fusion is a trading automation tool designed to assist with systematic trading.

It does not guarantee profits and should always be used with appropriate risk management.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for selecting suitable settings, monitoring performance, and maintaining appropriate account risk.


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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
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William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Leonid Arkhipov
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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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