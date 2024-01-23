Ultra KZM

Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time.


You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space)

1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608

2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382


Note that this EA should run in ECN swap-free account. When you backtest you should check if it has swap because some account is swap-free but when backtest it calculate swap which may give the very large different result.


I reccomended you to study the concept, principle, parmeters meaning, and everything, from the user manual from my blog : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753961



Features

  • Use the new strategy (Grid+Correlation)
  • Does not use Martingale
  • Only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Easy to use (most parameters have already set you need to adjust a few parameters)
  • Can determine trading zone
  • Having function notify through Line

Requirements

  • We recommend to run EA in ECN (low spread) account together with swap-free. Broker that corresponding to these conditions such as GMI, Vantage, DooPrime, weltrade, hfm, etc.(ECN account but no swap-free included may give the very large different result)
  • Leverage :  Min 1:200 and above
  • Minimum deposit : 1000$/cent
  • Must use VPS to run


Important thing you should know!!!!!

  • Grid in this EA apply on TDP graph (The meaning of TDP grahp explained in my blog). It does not apply on currency graph like other EA. I reccomend you to read my blog to understand the mechanics of this EA before running.


How to install

  • You need to attach EA in only one chart (recommend EURUSD) with any time frame (every timeframe will give the same running result)

  • You should check in MarketWatch if there is every pairs that EA required for trading (To ensure right click in MarketWatch and click show all)


Instruction of setting

You can run EA without changing any parameters except the level of risk from " Lot Sizing Method " Parameter, and Suffix of currency.

1. Lot Sizing Method : You can choose any of these choices depend on your desire

1) Very Low Risk - Profit around 20-30% per year

2) Low Risk - Profit around 30-40% per year

3) Medium Risk - Profit around 50-60% per year

4) High Risk - Profit around 80-90% per year

5) Very High Risk - Profit around 150-170% per year

6) Fixed Lot

7) Based On Balance

8) Based On Equity


2. Suffix of Currency: If your broker uses suffix such as EURUSD_c. You should specify _c in Suffix parameter. Otherwise EA will not work.



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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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William Brandon Autry
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BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Adam Hrncir
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
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Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382  Note that You cannot backtest this EA in MT4 because MT4 cannot backtest in
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