Send periodic (Health Check) notification from your MT4 terminal to your mobile phone to be sure that your MT4 terminal is still running.

When you did not receive the notification, it means that your terminal is unavailable.

Optional information like Account Equity and Trading Pairs are also available.

Notification Period - 1 Hour, 2 Hours, 4 Hours, 8 Hours, 12 Hours, 24 Hours





Attach EA to any H1 chart