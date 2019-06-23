Health Check
- Utilities
-
Dua Yong RewFor success in trading, a solid strategy or EA is essential. Additionally, choosing the right broker is crucial for a smooth journey. Here are the brokers I have traded with and successfully withdrawn funds from.
---
I use FXVM as my VPS provider. Sign up with the link below
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Send periodic (Health Check) notification from your MT4 terminal to your mobile phone to be sure that your MT4 terminal is still running.
When you did not receive the notification, it means that your terminal is unavailable.
Optional information like Account Equity and Trading Pairs are also available.
Notification Period - 1 Hour, 2 Hours, 4 Hours, 8 Hours, 12 Hours, 24 Hours
Attach EA to any H1 chart