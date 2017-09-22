TradePanel Close Order
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This panel closes trading positions at multiple symbols. The panel displays the situation for all open symbols on the account:
- Balans - account balance
- Equity - account equity
- Margin - used margin
- Freemargin - free margin
- Summ Position - the summary position on the account, in lots
- Position buy - the summary buy position, in lots
- Position sell - the summary sell position, in lots
- Summ Profit - the total profit (loss) at all positions
- Profit buy - the total profit of buy positions
- Profit sell - the total profit of sell positions
Positions closing buttons:
- Close All - close all positions
- Close Buy - close buy positions
- Close Buy plus - close profitable buy positions
- Close Buy minus - close loss-making buy positions
- Close Sell - close sell positions
- Close Sell plus - close profitable sell positions
- Close Sell minus - close loss-making sell positions