TradePanel Close Order

This panel closes trading positions at multiple symbols. The panel displays the situation for all open symbols on the account:

  • Balans - account balance
  • Equity - account equity
  • Margin - used margin
  • Freemargin - free margin
  • Summ Position - the summary position on the account, in lots
  • Position buy - the summary buy position, in lots
  • Position sell - the summary sell position, in lots
  • Summ Profit - the total profit (loss) at all positions
  • Profit buy - the total profit of buy positions
  • Profit sell - the total profit of sell positions

Positions closing buttons:

  • Close All - close all positions
  • Close Buy - close buy positions
  • Close Buy plus - close profitable buy positions
  • Close Buy minus - close loss-making buy positions
  • Close Sell - close sell positions
  • Close Sell plus - close profitable sell positions
  • Close Sell minus - close loss-making sell positions
Recommended products
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilities
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Manual Trade Panel EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilities
Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 is the most straightforward and easy to use trade panel you can find for MT4. It has all its options and functions in one surface, without the need of opening additional windows or panels. It is an order management, risk calculator, partial closure and account protector utility all in one extremely convenient to use interface! By using Manual Trade Panel EA MT4 you can trade many times faster and more accurate than traditional manual trading methods and that gives you m
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Utilities
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Utilities
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
Easy Trade Executor MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Utilities
Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT4. Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks. Why Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart. The tool combines position sizi
Lot Size Calculator Risk Manager Panel MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Lot Size Calculator, Risk Manager and Trade Panel for MetaTrader 4 Lot Size Calculator Risk Manager Panel MT4 (This is the free edition of   Lot Architect PRO ) is a trading utility for MetaTrader 4 that combines a lot size calculator, position size calculator, risk manager and trade panel in one chart-based interface. The utility calculates position size from a selected risk value and displays the planned trade information before order execution. Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels can be
FREE
CloseAll n Change TP SL All Orders
Panthita Aichoi
Utilities
Trade Manager Panel is an on-chart utility that helps you open, manage, and close trades with one click. It is designed for manual and semi-manual traders who want fast order execution and clear risk control directly from the chart. The lot size is calculated automatically from your account balance, your chosen risk percent, and the distance to your Stop Loss line. Position size and money value are computed using the broker tick value and tick size, so the calculation is correct on all symbols,
Prop Firm Trading Panel and Risk Manager MT4
Wen Ming Tang
Utilities
很多交易者亏钱，不是因为判断方向错了。 是因为行情动的时候手慢了。是因为手滑点错了手数。是因为新闻数据一出来， 三笔盈利的单子还没来得及平，全部回吐了。 Apex Trade Manager Pro 就是为了解决这些问题而做的。 这是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 的可视化交易面板。它挂在 图表上，把所有常用操作——平仓、减仓、设止损、开单——都变成一个按键的 事情。不用翻菜单，不用等弹窗，不会手忙脚乱。 --- 功能说明 一键全平 一个按钮关掉当前品种所有持仓。按钮上实时显示总浮动盈亏，让你在按下去 之前就知道自己在什么位置。 分批减仓 直接从面板关掉每笔持仓的50%或80%仓位。想落袋一部分利润但不想完全出场 的时候，这个比去终端一笔一笔操作快得多。 按类型分开平仓 只平多单、只平空单、只平盈利的、只平亏损的，各有独立按键。不用在终端 里翻找，不用逐笔选择。 一键移至保本 行情往你方向走了，按一下保本键，所有盈利持仓的止损立刻移到各自的开仓 价。亏损的单子不受影响。 批量修改止损止盈 输入点数，按键，所有持仓同时更新。也可以
Coral Rescue
D Armond Lee Speers
Utilities
Coral Rescue will help save an account with trades in drawdown.  Do you have losing trades that are just too large to deal with?  They reduce your available margin and can be accumulating swap costs, but the loss would be too great to just accept closing the trades.  Just hoping that price will eventually come back is not an effective strategy, you need a disciplined, consistent and preferably automatic way to dig yourself out of the hole. Coral Rescue is not an EA that places trades on its own.
Trade Builder Pro MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Utilities
Product Title Trade Builder Pro - Interactive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart Short Description Simplify your trading with Trade Builder Pro , a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager . Set up your entry, stop loss, and multiple take profit targets directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time. Overview Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder Pro eliminates manual ri
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilities
EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click. [ DEMO and Instruction ] Panel Features: Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency) Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically Move stop loss to breakeven Partial position closing Trailing stop
Winner of Balance
Vladimir Starikov
Indicators
The Winner of Balance indicator is based on the author's method of detecting market sentiment. designed to understand what the mood is in the market, who wins-bears or bulls. Input parameters: 1. Settings for setting levels: 1.1. ATR Period - the period of the standard ATR indicator 1.2. K Lower Order, ATR-coefficient for setting the lower threshold in ATR (hotpink color) 1.3. KUpper Border, ATR - coefficient for setting the upper threshold in ATR (the Aqua color) 2. Settings for calculatio
Trade Auto Close
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Automatic Trade Closure: at time, or Profit / Loss trigger With this utility, you can automate the trade closure under a given condition. Multifunctional tility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT5 version To activate the Auto-Close, you need to set the following parameters (on the panel): 1. Symbol   for which the function will be applied: for a specific   [Symbol]   / or for   [ALL]   symbols. 2.   Condition,   when to close: [if total] / [if
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
The indicator shows the operating time of the world exchanges. Help you to see which markets are currently most active Check out my  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions Helps to select the most volatile instruments at the moment; Especially useful for an intraday traders; 1) When using on time frames 1H and below: the lines will correspond to the actual location of the bars on the chart, and when moving the chart, the lines of the tradi
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
BreakEven Grid Utility for MT4 BreakEven Grid is a powerful utility for manual trade management on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides a convenient on-screen panel with buttons to help you manage your open positions with a single click.  Features: Set BE+Profit: Automatically sets Take Profit to breakeven + desired profit in pips or money. Close BUY/SELL: Instantly close all Buy or Sell orders for the current symbol. Close +$/-$/Old/New: Close only profitable, losing, oldest or newest tra
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester: you can download the Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT5 version, it is available   here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading process . Expand the standard terminal capabilit
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
EasySet Panel
Joe Treacher
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Set Trade Panel Trade Smarter, Not Harder Take the stress out of trade setup and risk management with the Easy Set Trade Panel — a streamlined, drag-and-drop interface designed for speed, precision, and simplicity. Key Features: Effortless Trade Setup : Just drag your Entry, Stop, and Take Profit lines on the chart. The panel calculates the exact lot size for your trade based on your risk preferences. ️ Smart Risk Management : Choose how you want to control risk: % of Account (e.g., Ri
Trade Monitor Pro
Valery Sorrentino
Utilities
DOWNLOAD FREE DEMO VERSION FROM HERE **TradeMonitorPro Expert Advisor** The TradeMonitorPro Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to help you effectively monitor and manage your trading activities in the forex market. This EA offers a range of useful features that allow you to keep track of your open trades, floating daily gains and losses (floating drawdown), as well as margin levels and the volume of open lots. For a correct counting of the Trading Volume, enable the complete history in
Smart Key Trade Manager
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Utilities
Most retail traders cannot manage risk and blow accounts by over risking or over trading. This tool fully automates drawdown and risk management, leaving a trader to only focus on their entries. It is the first and only trade manager that uses price action with its Aggressive Risk Control feature to automatically close partial positions when price goes against the trade. This ensures that losses are always kept smaller than wins. Can be used with any entry method and with any trading style; sc
UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (5)
Utilities
Trading panel with preset orders and automatic lot calculation for the MT4 terminal. Attention, the Trading Panel does not work in the strategy tester (only trailing stop testing). Manual, Description, Download Light Demo. Successful traders are distinguished by self-discipline and competent money management. If you use a fixed lot, then you are at risk. After all, there are different distances on different timeframes and one unprofitable transaction can cover several profitable ones. If you use
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
The "Set & Forget" Risk Manager for Multi-Asset Trading Never Leave a Trade Unprotected. Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) is the ultimate background utility for traders who prioritize safety. Unlike standard panels, this tool works tirelessly behind the scenes to instantly secure every trade you place. Whether you open trades manually or via another EA, this manager ensures every position has a hard Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop attached immediately. The Game Changer:  Manage yo
Risk Commander
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Utilities
Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode Stop
Break Even Trailing
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Utilities
Break Even Trailing - A Simple Swing Trade & Scalp Trade Solution Break Even Trailing is an effective and simple program designed to enable a trader achieve break even and basic dynamic trailing stops on all positions. BET  represents  Break Even  Trailing   in the instructions below.  (*) General Settings Overview: Trailing Mode : There are only two trailing modes. The Default Mode is set to Pip Based Dynamic, Mode One. This mode is the same as the typical Meta Trader Trailing feature that is
Smart Trade Panel Pro
Giuseppe Daggiano
Utilities
SMART TRADE PANEL PRO Professional Manual Trading Utility for MT4 Smart Trade Panel PRO V3 is a professional trading panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who want fast execution, advanced position management and professional tools integrated directly on the chart. Smart Trade Panel PRO V3 has been designed for manual trading, scalping, forex trading, gold trading and crypto CFD trading. The utility combines operational speed, professional position management and advanced tools such
Binary Lab Simulator
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilities
The "Binary Lab Simulator" is a tool designed for practicing and verifying trading strategies. This tool operates 24/7, including weekends and non-trading hours, and supports various expiration periods such as 30 seconds, 1 minute, and 3 minutes, creating an environment similar to real trading. It is compatible with external tools for analyzing entry results. Multiple templates can be saved easily, allowing for seamless testing from the online environment to the simulator. "Binary Lab Simulator"
Recovery Assistant Pro MT4
Preecha Somdee
Utilities
Recovery Assistant Pro for MT4 Professional Manual Recovery Trading Assistant Recovery Assistant Pro is a powerful and easy-to-use Manual Trading Assistant EA. Helps calculate the appropriate Lot Size . Designed to help traders recover losing positions back to profit based on the desired Target USD . Reduces the complexity of Recovery calculations and minimizes errors caused by manual calculations. With a beautiful and user-friendly trading panel (shown above), you can control your trades qu
Lucky Trade Panel MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
Position Control MT4
Adam Zolei
Utilities
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (445)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (1)
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
LMBF Watchlist Manager
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
LMBFWatchlist is an interactive tool for Metatrader 4 that lets you create and manage watch lists directly on your Metatrader charts. ‌Functionality includes: ‌Add an unlimited number of watch lists with names of your choice Add different groups of watchlists for different time frames Add comments for symbols that always appear on the chart when that symbol is selected. Easily identify which symbols have comments against them. See watch lists instantly synchronise across all open charts that hav
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Fibo Alert Ultimate
ISO Financial Services
3.71 (7)
Utilities
This tool adds alerts to your Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion objects on the chart. It also features a handy menu to change Fibo settings easily and quickly! Features Alert for Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion levels. Sound, Mobile and Email alert. Up to 20 Fibo Levels. Continuous sound alert every few seconds till a user clicks on the chart to turn it OFF. Single sound alert with pop-up window. Keeping all user settings even after changing timeframes. New handy menu to change Fibo setti
Eagle Local Trade Copier
Giovanni Bengalis
Utilities
Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4 Eagle Local Trade Copier MT4  is a local trade synchronization utility for MetaTrader terminals running on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS. The same Expert Advisor can operate as a Master or a Slave . Communication is performed locally through the shared MetaTrader Common Files folder. No external server, DLL, WebRequest, subscription, or third-party account is required. Main Features Master and Slave modes in one Expert Advisor Multiple Master and Slave ter
Lot Architect MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Utilities
Lot Architect — Trade Panel & Risk-Based Position Size Calculator for MT4 Lot Architect is a one-click trade panel and risk-based position size calculator for MetaTrader 4. It works out your exact lot size from the risk you choose, shows risk, reward and risk-to-reward (R:R) before you enter, and places Market, Limit or Stop orders in a single click. In short: position sizing, risk management and fast trade execution in one clean panel on your chart. The problem every trader knows Most accounts
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture:   MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version Free :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 MT5 Version Pro :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165051 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professi
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.88 (32)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
More from author
TradePanel magic
Denis Vasyutin
Utilities
This trade panel is designed for opening market orders with predefined values of Magic, TakeProfit and StopLoss. The panel displays the following data: Ask - current Ask price; Bid - current Bid price; Spread - spread equal to (Ask-Bid)*0.0001 for 4- and 5-digit quotes, and (Ask-Bid)*0.01 for 3- and 2-digit quotes; Buy - button for sending a request to open a Buy order; Sell - button for sending a request to open a Sell order; TakeProfit - set TakeProfit: pips - in pips (0.00001) for 4- and 5-di
Trading Level
Denis Vasyutin
Utilities
This utility is designed for level trading. Parameters buy level, sell level - type of the placed order. open price level - price level of the order. open Lot - order volume. Magic - magic number of the order. TakeProfit - take profit of the order in pips, (0.00001) for 4- and 5-digit quotes, (0.001) for 3- and 2-digit quotes. StopLoss - stop loss of the order in pips, (0.00001) for 4- and 5-digit quotes, (0.001) for 3- and 2-digit quotes. repeat open orders as a Limit Order: on, off - enable t
TradePanel Close Order for one Symbol
Denis Vasyutin
Utilities
The trading panel is designed to close trading positions on the current instrument. The panel shows the account situation for the instrument it is attached to. The panel displays the following information: Balance - account balance; Equity - account equity; Margin - used margin; Free margin - free margin; Total Position - the summary position on the account for the current instrument, in lots; Position buy - the summary position of the buy direction for the current instrument, in lots; Position
Copy MT4
Denis Vasyutin
Utilities
Утилита предназначена для копирования ордеров с одного счета на другой. Поддерживается копирование с множителем, копирование с реверсом позиции, копирование с префиксами и суффиксами. Отложенные ордера, TakeProfit и StopLoss не копируются. Поддерживается копирование на несколько счетов. Входные параметры: Mode - Режим копирования, master, slave NumMaster - Номер файла обмена данных в общей папке timer1 - Частота обмена данных между master и slave счетом, в секундах Настройки для режима копирован
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review