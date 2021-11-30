Spread Histogram MT4
- Utilities
- Rohlan Samino
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 30 November 2021
- Activations: 10
Spread Histogram displays spread changes at each price movement. The product is very useful for scalpers as it allows them to spot good market entry points.
Small spreads can be used to open a new order or close the current one.
This indicator is equipped with:
- maximum spread
- minimum spread
- up / down spread
- histogram
- average spread
Inputs:
- AveragePeriod (determine the average of the "X" Histogram)
- Shift
- Report