Telegram Forwarder II

Telegram Forwarder can forward all activities related to trades and position taking as a signal to Telegram messenger. It can also forward indicators' alert to Telegram if you modify indicator code (I can do it for you too) to hand over alerts to Telegram Forwarder.

This EA is intended for business and professional usage. You can introduce your own Telegram bot and customize water mark in screenshots.



Telegram forwarder is able to forward signals for "new order", "modification of order", "Pending order", "Order close", "TP hit", "SL hit" or "Expiration" to any telegram ID, group or channel.

Please watch the provided video in youtube for How to Setup.







Features:

detect new order and order modification to send a relevant signal

detect closed orders and the closing reasons such as TP/SL hit, manual close or pending expiration

calculate profit or loss amount in pips or currency amount

send corresponing screen-shot in HD quality



able to send daily customized message

able to send a tailored trades report in specified days interval



organize signal numbering



ability for custome tailoring of signal messages with emoji suport



Inputs:

forward message to Telegram (Enable/Disable)

Telegram Destination ID, (individual id, group id, channel id, or channel name)



Telegram Token (Access token to telegram API)



send chart screen (Enable/Disable and resolution setting)

chart screen timeframe

Channel label or screen shot label, imprinted in screen shot

load a template for screenshot



skip old orders (Enable/Disable)

send hour of daily message

interval in days to send trades report

message format of trades report which will be sent in periodic basis

show profit in pips (or amount of account base currency)

pipe line to indicators (Enable/Disable)

pipe line name to indicators, it's name for pipe line to supported indicator that want to use this EA to forward alerts to Telegram

ignore pipeline's old messages (seconds)



Magic (identification) number of orders

Formatting: