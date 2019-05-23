Telegram Forwarder II

5

Telegram Forwarder can forward all activities related to trades and position taking as a signal to Telegram messenger. It can also forward indicators' alert to Telegram if you modify indicator code (I can do it for you too) to hand over alerts to Telegram Forwarder.

This EA is intended for business and professional usage. You can introduce your own Telegram bot and customize water mark in screenshots.

Telegram forwarder is able to forward signals for "new order", "modification of order", "Pending order", "Order close", "TP hit", "SL hit" or "Expiration" to any telegram ID, group or channel.

Please watch the provided video in youtube for How to Setup.


Features:

  • detect new order and order modification to send a relevant signal
  • detect closed orders and the closing reasons such as TP/SL hit, manual close or pending expiration
  • calculate profit or loss amount in pips or currency amount
  • send corresponing screen-shot in HD quality
  • able to send daily customized message
  • able to send a tailored trades report  in specified days interval
  • organize signal numbering
  • ability for custome tailoring of signal messages with emoji suport

Inputs:

  • forward message to Telegram (Enable/Disable)
  • Telegram Destination ID, (individual id, group id, channel id, or channel name)
  • Telegram Token (Access token to telegram API)
  • send chart screen (Enable/Disable and resolution setting)
  • chart screen timeframe
  • Channel label or screen shot label, imprinted in screen shot
  • load a template for screenshot
  • skip old orders (Enable/Disable)
  • send hour of daily message
  • interval in days to send trades report
  • message format of trades report which will be sent in periodic basis
  • show profit in pips (or amount of account base currency)
  • pipe line to indicators (Enable/Disable)
  • pipe line name to indicators, it's name for pipe line to supported indicator that want to use this EA to forward alerts to Telegram
  • ignore pipeline's old messages (seconds)
  • Magic (identification) number of orders

    Formatting:

    Ten types of different customized formatting are available for a different type of signals

    1. New Signal
    2. SL modification
    3. TP modification
    4. SL/TP modification
    5. Pending orders modification
    6. Pending order activation
    7. Close, TP hit
    8. Close, SL hit
    9. Pending expiration
    10. Order close

    For customized formatting, make desired message phrase with special identifiers. Telegram Forwarder detects and replace identifiers with relevant value.

    The following tables are identifiers list:

    IDENTIFIERS LIST
    $sig# signal number
    $N new line
    $type type of order
    $symbol symbol of order
    $op open price
    $cp close price
    $opentime open time
    $closetime close time
    $exp expiration time
    $tp take profit
    $sl stop loss
    $pre_tp previous TP value
    $pre_sl
    		 previous SL value
    $loss loss amount of closed order
    $pre_op previous pending price
    $duration duration time of position
    $profit
    		 profit amount of closed order
     $pip profit/loss amount in pips  

    Identifiers that are used in periodic messages:

    IDENTIFIERS LIST
    $NOO number of orders
    $NOPO number of profited orders
    $NOLO number of loss orders
    $TPA total profit amount
    $TLA total loss amount
    $ProFac profit factor
    $TPP total profit in pips
    $TLP total loss in pips
    $PipFac pip factor (profit pips/ loss pips)
    $NP amount of net profit
    $AB
    		 account balance

    Reviews 4
    KD_New
    29
    KD_New 2022.10.13 13:57 
     

    Fantastic Creation by Yaser, works like Charm... Thanks a Lot Yaser

    Benjamin Greulich
    593
    Benjamin Greulich 2021.10.04 14:42 
     

    I like this telegram forwarder. A lot of setting possibilites. I miss only a possibility to get the current drawdown like a command or something

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    KD_New
    29
    KD_New 2022.10.13 13:57 
     

    Fantastic Creation by Yaser, works like Charm... Thanks a Lot Yaser

    Benjamin Greulich
    593
    Benjamin Greulich 2021.10.04 14:42 
     

    I like this telegram forwarder. A lot of setting possibilites. I miss only a possibility to get the current drawdown like a command or something

    Squad8823 Boom
    42
    Squad8823 Boom 2021.08.13 21:43 
     

    Fraud this is not the Product Advertised Screenshots are Wrong this is FALSEEEEEEE took me a while to Purchase but i did and i keep getting an error Message everytime i try "Token id is Empty' & Destination ID not found , i did not rent i went and purchased and i need you to fix or assist me at getting it to work i tried everything over and over and same error i regret that i actually Purchased this

    Yaser Sabbaghi
    13514
    Reply from developer Yaser Sabbaghi 2021.08.14 01:49
    Thank you for purchasing the product and I am sorry that you got a problem using the EA. Actually it is not easy doing plug and play when you want to connect MT4 to Telegram API core. You need to have an API key which is known as a bot token. I can see that you have purchased the EA and in half an hour I received multi messages stating that you are frustrated with "Token id is Empty" or "Destination ID not found". My friend, you need to make a Telegram BOT. Obviously, it takes time to do that via chatting with BotFather@telegram. I recommend watching the videos that are available and show you how to make Telegram Bot at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pt8m74tPTUk
    After that you can watch another video that helps you understand how to retrieve your channel ID. If you channel is public you can just use channel name as "Destination ID".
    Mohd Azlan Bin Mohd Nor
    168
    Mohd Azlan Bin Mohd Nor 2020.06.10 01:47 
     

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