Trade Report Pro is an EA that create professional graphic report of your trade history automatically and manually. It also send notification to your mobile or email once your account balance changed.

Reports are saved by HTML and CSV format, while opening a quick summary report window inside MT4.

Note: Demo version for testing can be downloaded at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5054.



Followings are highlight features:

Report with full and professional statistics, which is better than MT4's built-in report (much more statistics are reported).

Auto real-time report, so you can keep update with your account statement.

Send notificaton to mobile or email once account balance changed.

Real-time upload report file with graphic (as index.html) to your website. So you can view or share your report via web.

Report with balance graphic chart with single HTML file.

Report is saved in both HTML and CSV format.

Remove deleted pending orders out of the report, which make report cleaner and easier to keep track.

Manual export report with full history or custom period.

Manual export report with All/Single/Group of symbols.

Beside of exporting full report to HTML/CSV files, a quick summary report window is opened inside MT4 to view instantly.

Usage:

Install Trade Report Pro to any unused chart.

to any unused chart. Go to Account History tab in Terminal window, right-click and choose "All History". DO NOT choose any other custom period here (custom period should be chosen from within the tool).

Parameter settings: