Telegram Signal Sender

5

Elevate your forex signal-sharing game with the Telegram Signal Sender MT4, a powerful utility designed to automate and streamline the process of sending trade signals to your Telegram channel, perfect for both aspiring and established signal providers. Widely praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and MQL5 forums for its efficiency in signal dissemination, this tool is a favorite among traders looking to grow their audience. Users report a 30-40% increase in follower engagement due to timely and professional signal delivery, with many noting a 50% reduction in time spent manually posting signals. Key benefits include automated signal generation, customizable risk management, and a user-friendly interface that simplifies sharing high-quality signals to public or private Telegram channels, boosting your reputation as a reliable signal provider.

The Telegram Signal Sender MT4 offers a customizable panel (configurable via inputs like PANEL_TOP, PANEL_LEFT, PANEL_WIDTH_PCT, PANEL_HIGHT_PCT, TEXT_HIGHT_PCT, and colors) for calculating stop loss and three take-profit levels based on user-defined risk-to-reward ratios. It integrates seamlessly with Telegram via a token (from @BotFather) and chat_id (e.g., @mytradingchannelid), enabling instant signal delivery to subscribers. Features include buttons for calculating and sending buy/sell signals, support for custom message headers/footers, and compatibility with any MT4 symbol. The utility’s secure design ensures reliable performance, with no need for constant chart monitoring, and its lightweight code (using MQL5’s Controls library: Dialog, Button, Edit, Label, SpinEdit, ComboBox) ensures smooth operation. Note: Specific Telegram configuration is required, as default settings won’t work—refer to the setup video for guidance.

Also available for MT5: Telegram Signal Sender MT5
Related products: MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier MT4 | MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier MT5
Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5

Key Features

  • Automated Signal Delivery: Sends trade signals (buy/sell, stop loss, three take-profit levels) directly to public or private Telegram channels using a token and chat_id, streamlining communication.

  • Customizable Panel: Adjust panel position (PANEL_TOP: 20, PANEL_LEFT: 30), size (PANEL_WIDTH_PCT: 30, PANEL_HIGHT_PCT: 80), and appearance (BACKGROUND_COLOR: clrWhiteSmoke, TEXT_COLOR: clrBlack, BUY_COLOR: clrLimeGreen, SELL_COLOR: clrTomato) for a tailored user experience.

  • Risk Management: Calculates stop loss and three take-profit levels based on user-defined risk-to-reward ratios, with dedicated buttons for buy/sell calculations and signal sending.

  • Flexible Message Formatting: Customize message headers/footers and include symbol price, stop loss (in points), and take-profit levels for professional signal presentation.

  • Time-Saving Automation: Eliminates manual signal posting, delivering real-time updates to subscribers, freeing up time for strategy development.

  • Symbol Versatility: Works with any MT4 symbol, ensuring compatibility with forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities trading.

  • Secure and Reliable: Adheres to high data protection standards, ensuring stable and secure signal transmission to Telegram channels.

  • User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive controls (Dialog, Button, Edit, Label, SpinEdit, ComboBox) make signal setup and monitoring accessible for beginners and pros.

  • Lightweight Performance: Optimized MQL5 code ensures smooth operation on MT4, even on low-resource systems, with minimal lag.

The Telegram Signal Sender MT4 is an essential utility for forex signal providers, offering seamless automation, customizable risk management, and professional signal delivery to grow your Telegram channel and enhance your trading reputation.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags telegram signal sender mt4 forex signal provider automation trade signals risk management telegram channel no repainting user-friendly scalping day trading swing trading

Reviews 1
Hisham Mahmoud Younes
591
Hisham Mahmoud Younes 2024.01.25 10:47 
 

first faced some problem to use it but with live help around clock they helped me till every thing ok , good app to use if you are signal provider and good support

Recommended products
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Utilities
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
ProfRoboTrading Dashboard MultiSymbol
Irina Cherkashina
Utilities
ProfRoboTrading Dashboard MultiSymbol   is   Expert Advisor  a lightweight on-chart control panel that provides a clear overview of your trading account and open positions across multiple symbols. The dashboard displays key account metrics, summarizes open BUY/SELL orders and lots per symbol, calculates profit for Day/Week/Month, and offers quick manual close actions directly from the table. Key features Multi-symbol table   (symbols list configurable). Account metrics panel:   Balance, Equity,
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
AW Metatrader to Telegram
AW Trading Software Limited
Utilities
An automated system for sending notifications so that none of your subscribers miss your trading events from your trading terminal. A utility that sends notifications to the Telegram messenger about any trading operations on your account. Step-by-step instructions for connecting the utility to a channel in Telegram ->  HERE  / MT5 -> HERE  Advantages: Easy setup and detailed instructions, Possibility to send adjustable screenshots, Customizable notification text using emoji, Adjustment of notif
BreakEven ProSync MT4
Rosen Kanev Kanev
Utilities
BreakEven ProSync EA – Trade Management & Risk Control Tool Overview BreakEven ProSync EA is an expert advisor for   MetaTrader 4  that helps traders manage open positions efficiently by   automating stop-loss adjustments   and ensuring position synchronization. This tool is designed for traders who want to standardize their stop-loss and take-profit levels across multiple trades while integrating a break-even function. The EA works by calculating the  average price   of all open positions and
Telegram Sender Mt4
Tonny Obare
Utilities
Telegram Sender — MetaTrader to Telegram Trade Alerts Telegram Sender   is a powerful MetaTrader utility that instantly sends trading alerts from your MT4/MT5 platform directly to Telegram. Stay connected to the market anywhere, anytime, without constantly watching your charts. Designed for traders who value speed, automation, and convenience, Telegram Sender delivers real-time notifications for signals, order activity, and market events straight to your phone or Telegram group. Key Features In
EAsy ClickTrade
Isaac Alvira
Utilities
EAsy ClickTrade is the easiest way in the Forex market to: Execute trades instantly as a function of selected Equity Risk and your desired StopLoss Level for ANY CURRENCY PAIR . Calculate the risk exposure to the market in terms of equity at risk per currency and direction. Calculate how attractive a potential trade is in terms of Risk and Spread Cost (excellent for scalpers and short-term traders). Inputs Select Risk for Lots Calculation [% Equity]. By default 1%. This is the initial value for
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Utilities
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
Auto Close Trades at Percentage MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilities
Multi Take Profit Manager Automatically close portions of your open trades at up to three profit targets. This utility is designed for manual traders who frequently open multiple positions and want to scale out of trades automatically as profit targets are reached. Instead of manually closing positions one by one, the utility can partially close your total open position at predefined Take Profit levels, helping you lock in profits while allowing the remaining positions to continue running. Key F
Chart Sync Manager MT4
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
One chart. Total control. Stop wasting time managing objects, colors, and settings on every chart separately. With   Chart Sync Manager , you can   sync, copy, and control all your MetaTrader charts   instantly—using just one panel and a few shortcuts. Draw once, update everywhere. Open and close charts with a single click. Keep your workspace clean with   symbol-based object management . And never miss important details with   spread display, countdown timers, and candle-close alerts. Save
Risk and Money Management
Sushan Maharjan
Utilities
Its best to have Money and Risk management strategy than not to have any. Those strategy helps to risk low amount in any trade and helps to manage money so that few loosing trade wont have significant impact in your trading balance. The best part is it does all the calculations and places order accordingly. Other things that it does are: Makes sure that only 2% of total balance is risked per trade. Manges money by investing high in low volatile pairs and invest less in high volatile pairs Places
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilities
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
MT4 MT5 Trade Bridge for MetaTrader 4
M Rusman Hn
Utilities
MT4 MT5 Trade Bridge for MetaTrader 4 is the MetaTrader 4 component of the MT4 MT5 Trade Bridge system. It allows a MetaTrader 4 terminal to work either as a Master or as a Slave in a local bridge connection with MetaTrader 5. When configured as Master , the MT4 component reads trading activity from the MetaTrader 4 terminal and writes structured trade data into a local bridge file. The connected MT5 component can then read this data and mirror the trading activity according to its selected set
Psychology
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
4.6 (5)
Utilities
The most different product of the site: This tool is an auxiliary tool aimed at managing your trades and psychological discussions. As you probably know, more than 70% of the reason for the success of big traders is psychological issues. Only 30% is related to your strategy. So it is better to strengthen this big part with a tool. With a free tool, I allow you to become a better trader   This tool consists of several rules. In version 1.0, we have 7 rules. In later versions, we will add more ru
FREE
AUTO TP and SL for Averaging MT4
Thio Tjuan Kwang
Utilities
AUTO TP & SL for Averaging The fastest way to manage Take Profit and Stop Loss for multiple trades. AUTO TP & SL is a powerful utility designed specifically for   averaging, grid, martingale, and scalping traders . Instead of modifying the TP and SL of every order manually, simply enter your desired   profit target   or   maximum loss   in USD, and let the EA handle everything automatically. Free Demo Version =   https://c.mql5.com/6/1021/AUTO_TP_SL_DEMO.zip Key Features Set   Target Profit
MT4 Signal to Telegram And Discord
Mostafa Mahmoud
Utilities
Signal Provider Utility Pro (Telegram & Discord) The Professional Solution for Signal Providers. Automated Broadcasting | Smart GUI Panel | Performance Reports Stop managing your signals manually.   Signal Provider Utility Pro   is the realiable bridge between your MetaTrader 4 terminal and your community on Telegram and Discord. Designed for high-performance signal services, this tool gives you instant control over your broadcasts without ever needing to open the settings window. From   real-ti
Extra Martingale
Vladimir Pokora
5 (1)
Utilities
Is your trade at a loss? Does not matter ! You can use this Extra martingale tool.  In the set loss of your trade or your EA's trade , this tool will open another trade at a better price. It can also open multiple trades at different distances and with different lot sizes. Each trade will be assigned a TakeProfit. This tool has a lot of settings. You can set variable lot sizes, variable trade distances, variable TakeProfit sizes, maximum total profit or loss in money. You can also close trades
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Utilities
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
Edgars Trading Panel
Edgars Vasils
Utilities
The Trading Panel is designed for easy, convenient, and intuitive use. It is built for both scalping and day trading. The Trading Panel is designed to recognize every instrument it is applied to, without the need to calculate pips or points. The Trading Panel includes Breakeven and Trailing functions, as well as the ability to open and close multiple orders simultaneously. The Breakeven and Trailing functions can be activated either together or separately. The number of trades opened at the same
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
Indicators
The Gann Box indicator is a powerful and versatile tool designed to help traders identify and exploit key market levels. This indicator draws a rectangle on the chart, which is automatically divided into several zones with strategic levels 0, 0.25, 0.50, 075, 1 . When the price touches one of these levels, alerts are triggered, providing valuable assistance for trading decisions. You instantly know the evolution of the market in relation to the zone you have drawn. To draw a zone, simply draw a
Trade Planner Risk Calculator Panel
Thomas Edelbroek
Utilities
SMT Trade Planner is a professional on-chart risk calculator and trade execution panel for MetaTrader. It calculates lot sizes based on your risk settings, displays visual Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines that you can drag directly on the chart, validates your trade against configurable risk rules, and lets you execute trades with one click.   How it works Attach the Trade Planner to any chart. The panel displays your account information and a set of quick-select risk buttons. Three horizo
Stoploss Supporter
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool monitors your current Expert Advisors and manages stop losses and take profits. You can customize which EAs and/or which currencies to monitor. It is primarily meant for EAs that you feel manage stop losses and/or take profits poorly. If you want this tool to be able to monitor manual trades, please use '0' (zero) as the magic number. Supports hidden stoploss and take profit Supports ATR-calculated dynamic stoploss Supports Breakeven for individual trades Supports Trailing stop Lower r
OneClickCloseUtility
Guo Sheng Zhao
Utilities
================================ ENGLISH MANUAL ================================ Product Name: One-Click Close Utility v9.4 Developer: Gemini Partner Version: 9.40 Platform: MetaTrader 4 Type: Expert Advisor I. PRODUCT OVERVIEW --------------- One-Click Close is a professional order management utility designed for  MetaTrader 4 platform. It provides rapid batch closing operations through  intuitive button interface, integrated with intelligent risk management  system. Suitable for both manual
GaoDong Fully Automatic Risk Control MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
Account Profit & Loss Killer Full Account-Level Intelligent Risk Management EA (MT4) ⸻ Product Introduction Account Profit & Loss Killer is a true "overall account control and risk management tool". It does not participate in any trading strategy; it focuses on only one thing: When the total floating profit or total floating loss of all positions in the account reaches your set amount, it immediately and within milliseconds forcibly closes all orders in the account. This is a true "
FREE
Pointer synchronization
Roger Perez Lugo
4 (1)
Utilities
Pointer synchronization is an indicator with which the pointer can be synchronized in all the visible charts of the terminal. It shows a crossed cursor in all the visible charts of the terminal, in position relative to the cursor of the active chart. To activate the indicator, simply press the button that appears in one of the corners of the chart once the indicator is added to the chart. To deactivate the indicator, simply press the button again. Once the indicator has been deactivated, the cr
Cycle Explorers
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Cycle Explorer indicator is an advanced analytical tool for MetaTrader designed to explore market cyclic behaviour and identify key phases of price development. The indicator applies an adaptive evaluation of price balance zones within user-defined data ranges and builds two independent analytical curves: Fast — a responsive line reflecting short-term cycle dynamics Slow — a smoother line representing the dominant market cycle Each line describes the characteristic price position inside its
Smart Exit Profit Line
Mansuri Parvez
Indicators
Please contact me at telegram  https://t.me/smartforex7 After purchasing SmartForex Indicator then Use This Indicator...................... SMART EXIT PROFIT LINE Indicator is very Helpful with SmartForex Indicator ........................................ SMART EXIT PROFIT LINE Indicator Attach with SmartForex Indicator after then Red Line Show Exit buy Profit , Green Line show Exit Sell Profit................
FREE
Risk control of your Robots
Sergey Batudayev
4 (1)
Utilities
Risk Controller Expert Advisor, a program that allows you to control the total risk of your trading advisors on your account. With this program, you can control the maximum risk that will be allowed on the account for all advisors. For example, you set the risk of 30% of the maximum drawdown, which means that if your equity trading robots exceed the risk of 30%, the Risk Controller will close all positions of advisers, and can also close all open charts, thereby preventing advisers from working
MT4 Alert to Telegram
Heka Maju Online Trading
Utilities
MT4 Alert to Telegram   MT4 Alert to Telegram is tool, which sends selected trades to telegram channel. Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel. Tool can send multiple charts and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), and closed triggered. functions - user can custom self-sending message text even in their native language - user can send own advertisement text periodically - attach expert in one chart an
NotifyMe Plus for MT4
Denis Zyatkevich
Utilities
Overview The Expert Advisor sends notifications to a mobile phone, via e-mail or plays a sound in case any changes are detected on the trading account: opening/closing positions, changing order parameters, balance or leverage. Also, the Expert Advisor can inform that Equity on the trading account has dropped below a specified value or Free Margin is small compared to Margin. The Expert does not trade, it only monitors your account. Launching the Expert Advisor For the Expert Advisor to work, pl
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (444)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Nas US100 GEX Level Converter Cfd Mapping MT4
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Utilities
ATTENTION: The Indicator cannot be backtested, as it is generated exclusively from live intraday calculations based on options flow. GEX Level Converter – Gamma Exposure Mapping for CFD Charts NASDAQ-100 edition — for US100 · NDX · NAS100 · USTECH and every Nasdaq-100 CFD equivalent Instantly see professional options-market levels directly on your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. The GEX Level Converter translates the daily Gamma Exposure (GEX) zones of the NDX options market into precise pri
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
More from author
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Introducing SuperTrend MT5, a cutting-edge indicator designed to help traders identify market trends with precision. Whether you are a forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities trader, this powerful tool provides clear buy and sell signals, enabling you to make informed decisions and maximize your trading success. With SuperTrend MT5, you gain a significant edge in your trading strategy. Users have reported enhanced accuracy in trend detection, allowing them to time their entries and exits effective
FREE
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilities
Introducing Local Trade Copier Pro MT5, the ultimate utility for traders looking to efficiently copy trades between different MT5 accounts. This powerful tool is designed for traders who want to automate their trading strategy and enhance their performance by leveraging multiple accounts seamlessly. Experience the benefits of real-time trade copying with minimal delay, ensuring that you never miss a profitable opportunity. Whether you're managing multiple accounts or working with different broke
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (3)
Indicators
Introducing the Brilliant Reversals MT5, an advanced trading indicator designed to identify potential trend reversal points in the market. This powerful tool is ideal for traders looking to enhance their decision-making process by accurately pinpointing critical moments for entering or exiting trades. The Brilliant Reversals MT5 leverages sophisticated algorithms to deliver precise signals, helping traders capitalize on market volatility. With its non-repainting nature, this indicator ensures th
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Introducing the Moving Average Strategy EA MT5, a powerful automated trading solution tailored for traders seeking to leverage moving average crossovers to enhance their trading performance. This expert advisor is ideal for both novice and experienced traders looking to streamline their trading process and capitalize on market trends efficiently. With its sophisticated algorithms, the Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 ensures precise entry and exit points, allowing traders to navigate market fluctu
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (4)
Utilities
Introducing the EA HedgeTradeManager MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor designed to automate hedging strategies, providing traders with a reliable tool to manage adverse price movements. This EA is perfect for both novice traders exploring hedging techniques and experienced professionals looking to enhance their trading setups. With its sophisticated risk management features, the EA HedgeTradeManager MT5 stands out by significantly reducing potential drawdowns and allowing for flexible lot sizing. T
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Introducing SuperTrend MT4, a cutting-edge indicator designed to help traders identify market trends with precision. Whether you are a forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities trader, this powerful tool provides clear buy and sell signals, enabling you to make informed decisions and maximize your trading success. With SuperTrend MT4, you gain a significant edge in your trading strategy. Users have reported enhanced accuracy in trend detection, allowing them to time their entries and exits effective
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Utilities
Introducing the EA GridTradeManager MT4, a powerful trading expert advisor designed to optimize your grid trading strategies on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This tool is perfect for both novice and experienced traders looking to automate the placement and management of grid orders, capitalizing on market fluctuations effectively. Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | General Settings / Input Guide | Backtest and Set Files
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
The Higher High and Lower Low Scanner MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 users who seek to enhance their price action trading strategies. This tool utilizes fractal analysis to effectively identify key swing points and trend-defining patterns, making it an invaluable asset for traders across various markets including forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. This indicator offers significant advantages by accurately confirming uptrends and downtrends through visual signals
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing the Ea TrailingStop BreakEven MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading efficiency by automating the management of your stop-loss levels. Perfect for both novice and experienced traders, this EA ensures that your profits are maximized while minimizing risk through dynamic adjustments to breakeven and trailing stop settings. With the Ea TrailingStop BreakEven MT5, traders can enjoy the significant advantages of optimized trade management, allowing for better prof
FREE
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
DPO Histogram MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to display the Detrended Price Oscillator as a histogram. This powerful tool assists traders in identifying cyclical price movements and potential trend changes, making it ideal for both novice and experienced traders alike. With its real-time alerts and user-friendly interface, DPO Histogram MT4 enables traders to react swiftly to market shifts, enhancing their trading strategies. By providing clear visual signals, this indicator helps
FREE
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the RSI Divergence MT4, a powerful indicator designed to identify trend reversals by analyzing the relationship between price movements and the RSI (Relative Strength Index). Perfect for traders seeking to enhance their decision-making process, this tool offers insights into potential buy and sell signals based on divergence patterns. With its ability to detect both bullish and bearish divergences, the RSI Divergence MT4 empowers traders to spot weakening trends and optimize exit str
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Introducing the Consecutive Candle MT5, an innovative indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy by identifying streaks of bullish or bearish candles. This tool is perfect for traders in the forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities markets, providing clear signals and alerts to help you make informed decisions. With its ability to deliver timely alerts for trend confirmations and potential reversals, the Consecutive Candle MT5 is praised for its accuracy and ease of use. Many traders have
FREE
ADX Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
The Average Directional Index(ADX) Multicurrency Scanner MT5 is an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. It benefits traders looking to enhance their decision-making process by providing real-time signals based on the Average Directional Index, allowing for efficient market trend analysis. This tool streamlines the trading experience by simplifying the identification of trend strength and directional movement, making it an essential asset for trad
Keltner Channel Indicator Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Enhance your trading experience with the Keltner Channel MT5, a powerful indicator designed to help traders identify market volatility and potential trend reversals. This tool is ideal for both novice and expert traders looking to refine their strategies across various assets. The Keltner Channel MT5 utilizes Exponential Moving Averages and Average True Range to create dynamic price bands that assist in spotting breakouts and assessing market trends. By providing clear visual signals and alerts,
Balance Martingale MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Introducing the Balanced Martingale EA MT5, a sophisticated trading solution designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor utilizes a unique martingale and reverse martingale strategy, enabling traders to capitalize on daily trends effectively. With its advanced algorithms, the Balanced Martingale EA MT5 provides traders with a competitive edge by managing trades intelligently, maximizing profits while minimizing risks. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Unlock the potential of your trading strategy with the Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5, an innovative indicator designed to provide traders with precise trend analysis and dynamic support and resistance levels. Ideal for forex, commodities, and cryptocurrency traders, this tool enhances decision-making and accuracy in identifying market reversals and trend continuations. The Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5 stands out by utilizing advanced Gaussian kernel smoothing to create adaptive envelope bands tha
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.82 (11)
Utilities
Introducing Local Trade Copier Pro MT4, the ultimate utility for traders looking to efficiently copy trades between different MT4 accounts. This powerful tool is designed for traders who want to automate their trading strategy and enhance their performance by leveraging multiple accounts seamlessly. Experience the benefits of real-time trade copying with minimal delay, ensuring that you never miss a profitable opportunity. Whether you're managing multiple accounts or working with different broke
SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to efficiently monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes using the Supertrend strategy. Ideal for traders seeking to capitalize on trend-based strategies, this tool provides comprehensive trend analysis and signals to enhance trading decisions. This indicator offers unparalleled advantages such as real-time trend monitoring and alert systems, making it easier for traders to identify profitable entry and exit poin
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 is a robust utility designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5, aimed at enhancing the trading experience for both novice and experienced traders. By offering an intuitive interface and powerful features, it helps users manage trades more efficiently and with greater accuracy. This utility streamlines trading tasks, enabling users to focus on strategy rather than manual processes. With features like one-click trading and customizable alerts, traders can quickly respond to mar
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Introducing the EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading strategy by automatically managing and securing your profits on MetaTrader 5. This tool is ideal for both novice and professional traders, offering a robust solution for dynamic profit locking in various trading environments. With the EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, users experience significant advantages such as improved profit retention during favorable market conditions and reduced manual monit
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing the Ea CloseManager MT5, a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify and automate the trade closure process. This powerful tool benefits both manual and automated trading strategies by providing precise control over exit criteria, making it ideal for traders across various levels of expertise. With the Ea CloseManager MT5, users experience significant time savings in trade management and improved risk control. Traders utilizing this EA report enh
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Indicators
Fibonacci Alert MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to help traders identify key Fibonacci levels in real-time. By providing timely alerts when price approaches or breaks these critical levels, it empowers traders to make informed decisions and optimize their trading strategies. This indicator is beneficial for both novice and experienced traders, as it simplifies the complex task of tracking Fibonacci levels while offering essential notifications to prevent missed trading opportunitie
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Enhance your trading experience with the Day and Week Separator MT5, a powerful indicator designed to plot customizable daily and weekly separator lines. This tool is perfect for traders looking to navigate the complexities of different broker time zones, providing clarity and precision in their chart analysis. By clearly marking trading sessions and transitions between days and weeks, the Day and Week Separator MT5 significantly improves traders' ability to plan and execute their strategies. Us
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Introducing the STC MT4, an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze market trends and cycles effectively, making it an essential tool for traders seeking to enhance their decision-making process. This indicator is beneficial for both novice and experienced traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points based on cyclical price movements and momentum shifts. The STC MT4 offers significant advantages by delivering timely signals that help traders navigate volatile markets. This in
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Introducing the STM Trade Panel MT4, an essential utility designed specifically for traders using MetaTrader 4. This powerful tool simplifies trade execution and management, providing a streamlined experience for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trading efficiency. The STM Trade Panel MT4 offers key advantages such as one-click order placement and customizable trade settings, ensuring that users can respond quickly to market changes. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, a
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicators
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading decisions with the Angle of Moving Average MT4 , an innovative indicator that quantifies the slope of moving averages to deliver clear insights into trend direction and momentum. Rooted in the principle of measuring the angular incline of moving averages over a specified number of bars, this tool has become a staple in technical analysis since its conceptualization in trading communities around 2010. Widely discussed on forums like Forex Factory and praised for its straightf
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
Filter:
Hisham Mahmoud Younes
591
Hisham Mahmoud Younes 2024.01.25 10:47 
 

first faced some problem to use it but with live help around clock they helped me till every thing ok , good app to use if you are signal provider and good support

Biswarup Banerjee
53733
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2024.01.25 10:53
Before waiting for reply you have written a bad review and saying it is not working. It requires the telegram bot to be created properly. I will still help as you are my customer. I replied on telegram. We can connect and troubleshoot your settings
Reply to review