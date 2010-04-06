Fx The First Order

The utility is designed for manually placing the first order in trading with a user-defined magic number that corresponds to the magic number of the currently running EA. You can choose the direction for opening an order and open it using "The First Order". After that, disable "The First Order" and enable your trading expert, which picks up the newly placed order and considers it to be its own, managing it accordingly. Trading experience helps traders to better determine the trade direction than an expert advisor does, and this is where "The First Order" utility comes in.

The utility should be placed to the scripts folder.


Parameters of "The First Order" utility

  • Com,"Ilan1.6-0" - comment to the placed order. Set it the same as your EA writes in the orders journal, or do not set it. This does not affect anything and is designed for distinguishing the EA that placed the order and its number in succession.
  • Buy, true - the order type to place, if true - Buy, if false - Sell.
  • Order_lot, 0.1 - volume of the placed lot
  • Buy_magic, 0 - magic for buys
  • Sell_magic, 0 - magic for sells
  • Slip - slippage value for placing orders
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Experts
Edward Teach Forex This is an expert Advisor for short-term trading using a series of orders with their averaging and subsequent increase. The EA trades in both directions, choosing a more suitable side in the trading process. Hidden profits and virtual trailing stop are used.Also, the EA has the ability to stop trading (not to open new orders) before important news, both during manual installation, and receiving information from the indicator "News provider" . There are several logics that imp
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Experts
Fx Ilan Pluss Советник Fx Ilan Pluss -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей. FX Ilan Plus можно использовать либо на одном графике, либо на двух г
Fx Kryptonite
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Forex Kryptonite  Kryptonite expert Advisor has no analogues , it was created on the basis of trading experience in the markets for more than 15 years. The EA has good information and shows excellent profitability, but still, at the heart of the EA is the security of the trading account. There are many included trading modules that improve the trading process of the robot and the trader, as well as the ability to connect the news indicator and connect your indicator. The EA has a trading strate
Ilan CarMen
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Experts
Советник  Ilan CarMen -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan CarMen можно использовать либо на одном графи
Fx Analysis of Orders History
Denis Kudryashov
Utilities
Often it is necessary to analyze the history of order opening/closing on your real or demo trading account, or to take a screenshot of the terminal chart to see how well you or an EA performs. This is where the "Analysis of Orders History" tool comes in. The tool scans the history for all orders with the specified magic number and displays orders on the terminal screen, draws the history of deals opening and closing, and connects them with lines to make them clearly visible. Red arrows represent
Kryptonite Fx
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Fx Kryptonite   Советник  Kryptonite  не имеет аналогов , он создан на основании опыта торговли на рынках более 15 лет. Советник имеет хорошую информативность и показывает отличную доходность, но всё же, в основе советника -это безопасность торгового счёта. Имеется множество включаемых торговых модулей которые улучшают торговый процесс робота и трейдера, так же есть возможность подключения новостного индикатора и подключение своего индикатора. В советнике имеется торговая стратегия "Волна", кото
Edward Teach Fx
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Edward Teach Fx Это советник для краткосрочной торговли с использованием серии ордеров с их усреднением  и последующим увеличением. Советник торгует в обе стороны, выбирая более подходящую сторону в процессе торговли. Используется скрытые профиты и виртуальный скользящий стоп в виде трала.Так же советник имеет возможность останавливать торговлю (не открывать новые ордера) перед важными новостями, как   при ручной установке, так и получая информацию от индикатора "News provider" . Имеется несколь
Ilan RGD
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan RGD  Ilan RGD -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. либо сигналам своего индикатора пользователя(имеется возможность встроить его в советник). Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новост
Ilan Burbudos Fx
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Barbudos Fx Советник Ilan Barbudos Fx -это аналог советника торгующий на одном графика в разные стороны одновременно(для этого требуется соответственный счёт который это позволяет), с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первые ордера робот выставляет по двум свечам. Так же советник имеет возможность прекраща
Fx Abrams M1
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Fx Abrams M1 Работа советника, это увеличение лота и их усреднение, но основное отличие, это пропорциональная торговля. Благодаря этому параметры советника не будут переоптимизированны. Советник торгует одновременно в обе стороны, без индикатора. Самая важная информация о работе выводится на график. Самое главное, это правильно оптимизировать советник. Покупки и продажи оптимизируются отдельно, для этого следует выключить LONG TRADES OPEN или SHORT TRADES OPEN. Далее следует выключить Step Profi
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Ilan EA
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan  EA Ilan  EA is an analog of the expert Advisor, with the addition of many additional logic and trading options, with the left settings of the expert Advisor . The EA trades using the martingale system with an increase in subsequent lots in a series of orders in order to average them. The robot places the first order based on the signals of the built-in indicator. or signals from the user's own indicator (it is possible to embed it in the expert Advisor). The EA also has the ability to st
FX Ilan Plus
Denis Kudryashov
5 (1)
Experts
Советник FX Ilan Plus -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей. FX Ilan Plus можно использовать либо на одном графике, либо на двух графиках в проти
Karakurt
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Основа работы советника, это увеличение лота и их усреднение, но основное отличие, это пропорциональная торговля. Благодаря этому параметры советника не будут переоптимизированны. Советник торгует одновременно в обе стороны, без индикатора. Самая важная информация о работе выводится на график. Главное правило- это правильно оптимизировать советник. Покупки и продажи оптимизируются отдельно, для этого следует выключить LONG TRADES OPEN или SHORT TRADES OPEN.   Начинать оптимизировать советник на
Forex Ilan Barbudos
Denis Kudryashov
4 (1)
Experts
Советник Forex Ilan Barbudos -это аналог советника торгующий на одном графика в разные стороны одновременно(для этого требуется соответственный счёт который это позволяет), с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первые ордера робот выставляет по двум свечам. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в
Forex Abrams
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Forex Abrams   Основа работы EA, это увеличение лота и их усреднение, но основное отличие, это пропорциональная торговля. Благодаря этому параметры советника не будут переоптимизированны. Советник торгует одновременно в обе стороны, без индикатора. Самая важная информация о работе выводится на график. Самое главное, это правильно оптимизировать советник. Покупки и продажи оптимизируются отдельно, для этого следует выключить LONG TRADES OPEN или SHORT TRADES OPEN. Далее следует выключить Step Pro
Fx Karakurt
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Fx Karakurt    Работа робота, это увеличение лота и их усреднение,   основное отличие, это пропорциональная торговля. Благодаря этому параметры советника не будут переоптимизированны. Советник торгует одновременно в обе стороны, без индикатора. Самая важная информация о работе выводится на график. Главное правило- это правильно оптимизировать советник. Покупки и продажи оптимизируются отдельно, для этого следует выключить LONG TRADES OPEN или SHORT TRADES OPEN.   Начинать оптимизировать советник
Fx The First Orders
Denis Kudryashov
Utilities
The utility is designed for manually placing the first order in trading with a user-defined magic number that corresponds to the magic number of the currently running EA. You can choose the direction for opening an order and open it using "The First Orders". After that, disable "The First Orders" and enable your trading expert, which picks up the newly placed order and considers it to be its own, managing it accordingly. Trading experience helps traders to better determine the trade direction th
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