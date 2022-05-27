I Buy like A Pro

5
The current price is 99, then 199 and higher.


     The current system works on 9 currency pairs Euraud, eurcad, usdcad, gbpcad, cadchf, audnzd, Audcad, usdchf, eurchf  timeframe M5.
The basis of the strategy is trading on a quiet night market, which allows you to make the most accurate market entries.
My plans include adding more currency pairs.
The system passes the test for the entire available historical period.

The adviser can have losing trades in the same way as in the strategy tester, and this is normal, there are no strategies with stop loss that have only positive trades.
But due to the large number of pairs, the yield curve should have a weighted average line.

Is it possible to guarantee 100% that some adviser will always earn?
-There is no such guarantee that no one can give it as with the weather forecast everything is not so simple and 100% accuracy of prediction cannot be.
But by managing risk, we can withstand periods when the strategy is not the best time on the market.



I am ready to sell the source code of the product for details, please contact me in private messages.


You can find a lot of good entry points on the market at first glance, but you need to be able to filter these points, and in addition to entry filters, there should be exit filters.
As well, when the adviser passes the test for the entire available historical period and in my work I strive for such indicators. This system fully fits the description above.


Periodically I get different questions that I want to answer in the description.

 Question: and how much can I earn per month using your particular adviser?
Answer: it is impossible to predict in the market whether you will earn next month or not,
the market is different, so every month you will have different results.
(do not believe those who guarantee profit, profit cannot be predicted, all we can do is control risk and adapt strategies to different markets)


The adviser has a signal, you can read it below at the link:



The system works at night and its settings are as simple as possible, all you need to set up is a risk transaction (on the signal, the risk is 15)


The system does not use dangerous methods of money management: martingale, averaging and others.
The EA always uses a reasonable stop loss, trades have advanced tracking and forced closures that do not allow them to be kept open for a long time.
All trades are closed by the adviser within a few hours after opening, which allows you to avoid unjustified losses by keeping trades open for a long time.

Use brokers with a low spread (this is always the most profitable option regardless of the advisors)


Different brokers will always have different trading results, regardless of which Expert Advisor is trading and the reason
this is due to the difference in trading conditions, spreads and commissions, if at the time of receipt of the signal, the price passes towards the signal for another 2 pips maximum and then the market turns around,
and your broker has a spread higher by 5 pips than mine, for example, then he will not have enough 3 pips to open a deal.


Adviser Settings:

Comment = comment on the Adviser's open trades
SUFFIX= if your broker's currency pairs have endings such as EURUSD.M ,then write in this setting =.M
No Trade Friday= Prohibition of trading on Friday evening (if True, then does not trade on Friday)
By default, the EA trades on Friday evening
FixedLot=    Fixed lot
AutoMM= Autolot
Magic= The magic number of the adviser that allows you to distinguish your orders from others(SET YOUR OWN NUMBER FOR EACH PAIR)


Please pay attention to my other products : https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/malishko89/seller

For all questions, write personal messages







































































































Reviews 1
redgamesfx
99
redgamesfx 2022.06.02 16:41 
 

first purchase from this author and ea has made a profit. The author is very clear about his product and welcomes ideas from users. I buy like a pro, this night scalping is different from other night scalping ea, you should try and let's profit together. Good work Pavel.

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Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
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This Expert Advisor based on Great Idea has   been developed for a long time, its algorithm has been corrected, and now I am putting it on the market at an affordable price that will be valid for a limited time! The essence of the strategy lies in the technical analysis of each individual day, which is based on the levels from which the price is likely to push off. The strategy does not use averaging and dangerous money management methods! The EA opens one order and then accompanies it! The
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The reversal level indicator draws arrows for sell and buy, a   red   arrow for sell, a blue   arrow for buy. But you can also trade the breakdown of these levels, which are drawn not immediately, but after a time after the reversal level has formed. Signals identify possible reversal points on the chart. The indicator works on any instrument and timeframe. The indicator works based on the minimum-maximum for a certain period of time. From the arrows that the indicator draws, you can foc
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The indicator of support and resistance levels draws the level of a possible price reversal or breakout! If the price touches the level, you can choose, depending on the market situation and the potential for movement in one direction or another, to buy at the end of the level or sell if the price crosses the level. The easiest way to trade pending orders is when you see a level, so as not to wait for the price to reach it or break through it, set pending orders. When the price crosses the l
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Pavel Malyshko
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Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
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Pavel Malyshko
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Индикатор уровней треугольник подскажет в какую сторону может двинуться цена при пробитии одной из них. Если вы сомневаетесь в какую сторону торговать, то этот индикатор вы можете использовать как фильтр на любом инструменте и любом таймфрейме. Индикатор разработан таким образом , чтобы помочь выявлять направление движения цены. Стратегия построения прямоугольника работает по авторскому алгоритму нахождения определённых консолидаций. Цена на индикатор минимальна для первых продаж. Далее цена 99
Twenty Four Hours
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Система торгует круглосуточно, отсюда и название . Советник фильтрует входы в рынок используя авторские индикаторы,которые позволяют вести круглосуточную торговлю не привязанную ко времени, что является достаточно большой редкостью, поскольку большинство экспертов имеющие хорошие мониторинги, торгуют по времени строго в определённые часы. За исключением советников у которых нет как таковой системы. Советник торгует на: GBPUSD Таймфрейм М5   USDCAD  Таймфрейм   М5  Система совершенствует
Sniper Signal
Pavel Malyshko
Indicators
Данный индикатор не перерисовывает сигналы и это значит , что там, где он нарисует стрелку там она и останется. Сигналы рисуются здесь и сейчас, а не спустя время , когда цена прошла уже далеко. Индикатор отлично подойдёт для трендового рынка.  Индикатор является помощником в торговле, он даёт сигнал на покупку или продажу, а вы принимаете решение использовать рекомендации индикатора или нет. Цена на индикатор минимальна и может вырасти в любое время. Работает на любых инструментах,таймфрейм
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redgamesfx
99
redgamesfx 2022.06.02 16:41 
 

first purchase from this author and ea has made a profit. The author is very clear about his product and welcomes ideas from users. I buy like a pro, this night scalping is different from other night scalping ea, you should try and let's profit together. Good work Pavel.

Pavel Malyshko
10540
Reply from developer Pavel Malyshko 2022.06.02 16:51
thank you very much for your feedback!in the market, the main thing to remember is patience )
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