I Buy like A Pro

The current price is 99, then 199 and higher.

The current system works on 9 currency pairs Euraud, eurcad, usdcad, gbpcad, cadchf, audnzd, Audcad, usdchf, eurchf timeframe M5.

The basis of the strategy is trading on a quiet night market, which allows you to make the most accurate market entries.

My plans include adding more currency pairs. The current system works on 9 currency pairstimeframe M5.The basis of the strategy is trading on a quiet night market, which allows you to make the most accurate market entries.





The adviser can have losing trades in the same way as in the strategy tester, and this is normal, there are no strategies with stop loss that have only positive trades. But due to the large number of pairs, the yield curve should have a weighted average line.

Is it possible to guarantee 100% that some adviser will always earn? -There is no such guarantee that no one can give it as with the weather forecast everything is not so simple and 100% accuracy of prediction cannot be. But by managing risk, we can withstand periods when the strategy is not the best time on the market.





I am ready to sell the source code of the product for details, please contact me in private messages.



The system passes the test for the entire available historical period.



You can find a lot of good entry points on the market at first glance, but you need to be able to filter these points, and in addition to entry filters, there should be exit filters.





Periodically I get different questions that I want to answer in the description.

Question: and how much can I earn per month using your particular adviser? Answer: it is impossible to predict in the market whether you will earn next month or not, the market is different, so every month you will have different results. (do not believe those who guarantee profit, profit cannot be predicted, all we can do is control risk and adapt strategies to different markets)

As well, when the adviser passes the test for the entire available historical period and in my work I strive for such indicators. This system fully fits the description above.



The adviser has a signal, you can read it below at the link:













The system works at night and its settings are as simple as possible, all you need to set up is a risk transaction (on the signal, the risk is 15)









The system does not use dangerous methods of money management: martingale, averaging and others.



All trades are closed by the adviser within a few hours after opening, which allows you to avoid unjustified losses by keeping trades open for a long time.



Use brokers with a low spread (this is always the most profitable option regardless of the advisors)





Different brokers will always have different trading results, regardless of which Expert Advisor is trading and the reason this is due to the difference in trading conditions, spreads and commissions, if at the time of receipt of the signal, the price passes towards the signal for another 2 pips maximum and then the market turns around, and your broker has a spread higher by 5 pips than mine, for example, then he will not have enough 3 pips to open a deal.



Adviser Settings:

Comment = comment on the Adviser's open trades

SUFFIX= if your broker's currency pairs have endings such as EURUSD.M ,then write in this setting =.M

No Trade Friday= Prohibition of trading on Friday evening (if True, then does not trade on Friday)

By default, the EA trades on Friday evening FixedLot= Fixed lot AutoMM= Autolot

Please pay attention to my other products : https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/malishko89/seller



For all questions, write personal messages Magic= The magic number of the adviser that allows you to distinguish your orders from others(SET YOUR OWN NUMBER FOR EACH PAIR) The EA always uses a reasonable stop loss, trades have advanced tracking and forced closures that do not allow them to be kept open for a long time.All trades are closed by the adviser within a few hours after opening, which allows you to avoid unjustified losses by keeping trades open for a long time.























































































































































































































































































































































































































