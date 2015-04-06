Greed Master Eleven three three

  • Experts
  • Oleg Papkov
    Oleg Papkov

    Oleg Papkov

    5 (2)
    Studied 1978 - 1984 at the Novosibirsk Institute of engineers for geodesy, aerophotography and cartography, faculty of optical, specialty optical and opto-electronic devices. Since then, the programmer. Languages: ALGOL, Fortran ,C, Pascal, Delphi, C#, Visual Basic for Windows, Assembler. Forex do
    11 products 2 topics 267 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

The Expert Advisor trades using the Stochastic indicator with the specified parameters. A trade is opened at the crossover of the specified levels. The default levels are K = 11, D = 3, Sl = 3. The EA opens a trade when overbought and oversold levels specified by the trader are crossed. Trades are closed by Take Profit levels, which are hidden form the broker. If a wrong direction is chosen, the EA opens an averaging grid of orders.


Expert parameters

  • MAGICB - Long magic number;
  • MAGICS - Short magic number;
  • "__Working hours__GMT__";
  • Hours_to_GMT_Offset - broker time zone shift from GMT.
  • Hours - configure operation in the specified hours or let the EA trade round the clock;
  • Begin_hour - GMT time for the EA to start operation;
  • End_hour - the end hour for the EA to automatically place initial trades. However, the EA will still be able to manage open positions.
  • "__Start__";
  • Net - enable/disable the use of the averaging grid;
  • Info - show/hide information about possible presence of a trend;
  • GameOn - enable program operation or reset the EA;
  • Deals - the number of initial trades at a time;
  • NumbLot - the number of decimal places for the lot value (when the EA is used for operations with CFDs);
  • MaximumRisk- maximum allowable risk percent;
  • DecreaseFactor - lot decrease ratio in case of unsuccessful trade series;
  • KST- parameter of the Stochastic indicator;
  • DST- parameter of the Stochastic indicator;
  • SlSt - parameter of the Stochastic indicator;
  • StLevelDn - the oversold level;
  • StLevelUp - the overbought level;
  • TP - Take Profit;
  • SLPLUS - Stop Loss;
  • ProfStop - virtual Take Profit in the deposit currency;
  • СoefLot - lot multiplier for the averaging grid;
  • MinPauseNetUp - interval between UP trades in minutes;
  • MinPauseNetDn - interval between DN trades in minutes;
  • StopDeals - the number of stop loss modifications for Trailing Stop;
  • Step - averaging step, 2 - aggressive and fast events in the averaging grid, 250 - not very aggressive and long-term events;
  • Net - enable/disable the use of the averaging grid;
  • OnOffUnLine - enable/disable the use of an uneven step in the grid;
  • ULсoef - step multiplier;
  • Slippage - allowable slippage;
  • Invers - inversion of trading direction, if true - opposite direction;
  • "__Directions On/Off.__";
  • SELL- allow opening Short trades;
  • BUY - allow opening Long trades;
  • "__Trailingator__" - Trailing Stop parameters;
  • TrailingStop = 3;
  • TrailingStep = 6;
  • DelObj - removal of objects from the screen after unloading the EA.

The default parameters are given for EURUSD H1.

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