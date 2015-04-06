Greed Master Eleven three three

The Expert Advisor trades using the Stochastic indicator with the specified parameters. A trade is opened at the crossover of the specified levels. The default levels are K = 11, D = 3, Sl = 3. The EA opens a trade when overbought and oversold levels specified by the trader are crossed. Trades are closed by Take Profit levels, which are hidden form the broker. If a wrong direction is chosen, the EA opens an averaging grid of orders.





Expert parameters

MAGICB - Long magic number;

- Long magic number; MAGICS - Short magic number;

- Short magic number; "__Working hours__GMT__";

Hours_to_GMT_Offset - broker time zone shift from GMT.

- broker time zone shift from GMT. Hours - configure operation in the specified hours or let the EA trade round the clock;

- configure operation in the specified hours or let the EA trade round the clock; Begin_hour - GMT time for the EA to start operation;

- GMT time for the EA to start operation; End_hour - the end hour for the EA to automatically place initial trades. However, the EA will still be able to manage open positions.

- the end hour for the EA to automatically place initial trades. However, the EA will still be able to manage open positions. " __Start__ ";

"; Net - enable/disable the use of the averaging grid;

- enable/disable the use of the averaging grid; Info - show/hide information about possible presence of a trend;

- show/hide information about possible presence of a trend; GameOn - enable program operation or reset the EA;

- enable program operation or reset the EA; Deals - the number of initial trades at a time;

- the number of initial trades at a time; NumbLot - the number of decimal places for the lot value (when the EA is used for operations with CFDs);

- the number of decimal places for the lot value (when the EA is used for operations with CFDs); MaximumRisk - maximum allowable risk percent;

- maximum allowable risk percent; DecreaseFactor - lot decrease ratio in case of unsuccessful trade series;

- lot decrease ratio in case of unsuccessful trade series; KST - parameter of the Stochastic indicator;

- parameter of the Stochastic indicator; DST - parameter of the Stochastic indicator;

- parameter of the Stochastic indicator; SlSt - parameter of the Stochastic indicator;

- parameter of the Stochastic indicator; StLevelDn - the oversold level;

- the oversold level; StLevelUp - the overbought level;

- the overbought level; TP - Take Profit;

- Take Profit; SLPLUS - Stop Loss;

- Stop Loss; ProfStop - virtual Take Profit in the deposit currency;

- virtual Take Profit in the deposit currency; СoefLot - lot multiplier for the averaging grid;

- lot multiplier for the averaging grid; MinPauseNetUp - interval between UP trades in minutes ;

interval between UP trades in minutes MinPauseNetDn - interval between DN trades in minutes ;

interval between DN trades in minutes StopDeals - the number of stop loss modifications for Trailing Stop ;

the number of stop loss modifications for Trailing Stop Step - averaging step, 2 - aggressive and fast events in the averaging grid, 250 - not very aggressive and long-term events;

- averaging step, 2 - aggressive and fast events in the averaging grid, 250 - not very aggressive and long-term events; Net - enable/disable the use of the averaging grid;

- enable/disable the use of the averaging grid; OnOffUnLine - enable/disable the use of an uneven step in the grid;

- enable/disable the use of an uneven step in the grid; ULсoef - step multiplier;

- step multiplier; Slippage - allowable slippage;

- allowable slippage; Invers - inversion of trading direction, if true - opposite direction;

inversion of trading direction, if true - opposite direction; "__Directions On/Off.__";

SELL - allow opening Short trades;

- allow opening Short trades; BUY - allow opening Long trades;

- allow opening Long trades; " __Trailingator__ " - Trailing Stop parameters;

" - Trailing Stop parameters; TrailingStop = 3 ;

3 TrailingStep = 6;

= 6; DelObj - removal of objects from the screen after unloading the EA.

The default parameters are given for EURUSD H1.