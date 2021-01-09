SurfingTrendLight

Free Version. This expert advisor is optimized for the USD/JPY forex value,It can be used for any forex currency by setting the values listed below. Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert. When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair. In the event of a trend inversion, there is a fixed stop loss, while the take profit is variable with the trailing stop function. For this reason the platform must always be connected to the server or the use of a vps is recommended.

Only one market order is executed, no Martingale, no Arbitrage.

The reference timeframe is relative to H1, so check that the window chart where the expert advisor is launched is set for this period.

Below you will see the result of the strategy tester based on the initial configuration parameters of the variables, as you can see the long-term system gives constant winning results with a very low drawdown. I recommend testing the system by downloading the demo version and using your broker's history.

I have been using this system myself for many years and until now it has given excellent results.

The functions of the input parameters are described below.

This expert advisor is the free version of the SurfingTrend robot that you can find in the Market:

"https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60155?source=Site+Market+MT4+Expert+Search%3asurfing"

In this version it is not possible to change the robot parameters and there isn't exit strategy based on MACD.

MagicNumber : Expert advisor unique identification number.

StopLoss : Money loss protection in pips.

TakeProfit : Desired cash gain in pips.

PeriodSMA : Reference moving average period.

Period_MA_1 : First moving average control period.

Period_MA_2 : Second moving average control period.

Distance_MA_1_2 : Difference value between the two moving averages.

Lots : Number of lots you want to buy / sell.

TrailingStop : Value in pips for the trailing stop technique.

TrailingStep : Trailing modification step.

Autolot : Enables or disables the mode of assigning the lots to be traded.

AutolotRisk : Percentage risk referred to the balance for assigning the value of the lots to be traded. (When the autolot function is enabled, the value entered in the "lots" field is not taken into consideration!).

SpreadFilter : Enable or disable the spread filter.

MaxSpread : Maximum value of the spread allowed for the execution of market orders. the number of digits depends on your broker and can be found in the "market view" box on the MT4 platform.















































































