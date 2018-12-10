Parabolic Sar Advisor Pro

The Expert Advisor places pending orders at the points of the Parabolic Sar indicator. After installation, it moves the order after the indicator. You can configure to open orders only BuyStop or only SellStop, if necessary. By default, pending orders are placed for both buy and sell. In addition to the Parapolic Sar indicator, this Expert Advisor uses other indicators for a more correct solution for opening a position. For example, it identifies divergences and convergences by different indicators.

Many parameters are customizable. You can edit the levels of maximum Stop Loss and Take Profit. The Expert Advisor can move the Stop Loss by parabolic points, at the same time, you can use other Parabolic SAR indicator settings (other than pending orders) for such a trailing stop. Also, there are many other parameters (for example, the time of trading and closing orders).

Expert Advisor Input Parameters:

  • Lots - lot size;
  • Percentage of free money - percentage of free funds for opening each new transaction (works when Lots = 0);
  • Slippage - slippage (maximum permissible price deviation in points);
  • Magic - a unique identifier (it is necessary to do it differently, if several advisers are running in one terminal);
  • MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a trade (for accounts with a floating spread, so that a trade is opened when the spread is not too large);
  • Take Profit - take profit (in points);
  • Maximum Stop Loss - the maximum value of the stop loss. When the Parabolic points with respect to the opening of the order become less than this value, the Stop Loss is reduced by points (with active trailing stop);
  • TradeEveryTick - trade every new tick (slows down optimization, but in real trading can improve profits);
  • Parabolic Step - Parabolic indicator step;
  • Parabolic Maximum - Parabolic indicator Maximum parameter;
  • TrailingStopValue - simple trailing stop value in points (at 0, simple trailing is not used);
  • TrailingStopOnParabolic1 - enable or disable trailing stop on the main parabolic;
  • TrailingStopOnParabolic2 - enable or disable the trailing stop on the second parabolic (its parameters are below);
  • Parabolic Step for trailing - step of the second Parabolic indicator (used only for trailing stop);
  • Parabolic Maximum for trailing - the Maximum parameter of the second Parabolic indicator (for a trailing stop);
  • MACD slow period and ADX relation - period of slow MACD and dependence on the ADX indicator (0 - do not use MACD to find divergences);
  • MACD fast period - period for the fast average MACD indicator for finding divergences;
  • Amount bars divergences - the number of bars to find divergences;
  • Divergences stiffness - divergence gain factor;
  • ADXPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;
  • Period RSI for divergence - period of the RSI indicator for finding divergences (0 - do not use RSI divergences);
  • Count bars for divergence RSI - the number of bars back where the divergences will be checked and convergence on the RSI indicator will take place;
  • Count bars for divergence AO - the number of bars where the divergence check will take place and convergence on the Awesome Oscillator indicator (0 - off);
  • MinDivergencesPower - the minimum number of detected divergences (or convergences) for trading (1-3);
  • RemoveStopOrders - enable and disable removal of pending orders when there are no divergences;
  • Count bars for divergence AC - the number of bars where divergences will be checked and convergence on the Accelerator Oscillator indicator (0 - off);
  • PeriodMA - Period of a simple moving average;
  • LevelATR - the minimum level of the ATR indicator for trading. To reduce transactions in periods of low volatility;
  • ATRPeriod - period of the ATR indicator;
  • RemoveByAtr - remove pending orders with low volatility;
  • Trading start hour - the hour to start trading;
  • Trading end hour - the hour of the end of trading;
  • HourCloseOrders - hour to close orders (from 0 to 23. If you do not need to close, use values ​​from 24);
  • Buystop enabled - setting pending buy orders (true - activated, false - disabled);
  • Sellstop enabled - setting pending sell orders (true - activated, false - disabled).

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                                    Shane Lee
                                    5 (1)
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                                    DMITRII GRIDASOV
                                    5 (4)
                                    Experts
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                                    Sergey Kasirenko
                                    5 (1)
                                    Experts
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                                    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
                                    5 (4)
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                                    Siphesihle Mabhengu
                                    Experts
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                                    Experts
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                                    Profalgo Limited
                                    4.67 (3)
                                    Experts
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                                    Aurum AI mt4
                                    Leonid Arkhipov
                                    4.94 (34)
                                    Experts
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                                    Fanur Galamov
                                    4.9 (20)
                                    Experts
                                    EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
                                    BB Return mt4
                                    Leonid Arkhipov
                                    4.89 (18)
                                    Experts
                                    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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                                    Elif Kaya
                                    4.75 (4)
                                    Experts
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                                    Alexander Nikolaev
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                                    Alexander Nikolaev
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                                    Alexander Nikolaev
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                                    Alexander Nikolaev
                                    Experts
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                                    Alexander Nikolaev
                                    2.5 (2)
                                    Experts
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                                    ProCandles
                                    Alexander Nikolaev
                                    Experts
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                                    Alexander Nikolaev
                                    Indicators
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                                    Alexander Nikolaev
                                    Utilities
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                                    Alexander Nikolaev
                                    Experts
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                                    Alexander Nikolaev
                                    Experts
                                    The Expert Advisor looks for the bars followed by price rises or falls. It analyzes how often rises and falls occur after similar bars and makes trades based on that analysis. The market changes frequently but the EA is able to adapt to the changes performing analysis right during trading. Input Parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated based on the percentage of account free margin); Percentage of free money - the percentage of free margin to open each new trade (applicable when Lo
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