CandleCrusherX ScalpingEdition FREE

4

CandleCrusherX Scalping EA analyses the market situation on volume and strong price movement within internal Timeframe.

  • It works on all major forex pairs and Timeframes (M5 or M15 recommend).
  • The EA has integrated dynamic Take Profit, this means, if you reach your defined TP it gives you the chance to follow on the Trend by dynamic TP & SL and extend your profits.
  • Also a News Filter function is integrated, to prevent miss trades on News events.
  • Dynamic Lot calculation integrated
  • On Request we added also Trailing function to the EA, now you can run further strategies like trailing, grid or martingale

In this Version

  • only BUY Trades are opened
  • Lot is limited to min.
  • Tradingdays limited to monday till wednesday

Important:

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro

Recommendations:

  • use ECN Broker with low spread
  • ECN Account with leverage 1:500
  • VPS with low latency
  • On Testing disable news Feature to improve testing performance, news can be tested only in current week, not in the past.


Setup & Support:

For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro


Requirements:
  1. The EA has been optimized for the major forex pairs for timeframe M5 / M15
  2. It is recommended to use an ECN broker with a low spread and VPS.
  3. Use only five-digit accounts.
  4. Small spread significantly increases the EA’s efficiency.
  5. EA working only with virtual TP & SL, your broker must allow opening trades without hard TP & SL


Input Parameters

  • Trading Lot
  • Take Profit points
  • Stoploss points
  • Dynamic Take Profit points
  • Dynamic Stoploss points
  • Trading Risk Percentage – to minimize your risk this value is the minimum free equity percentage after adding new trade
  • Use dynamic Lot Feature – Lot will be calculated based on the following
  • Minimum Balance per smallest Lot unit
  • Use Trailing Option – set to true to enable Trailing function
  • Trailing Start – define Trailing Grid in Points to open Trailing trades
  • Trailing Lot Multiplier– gives you the option to multiply your initial lot size with a factor for trailing trades i.e 2.0 will double the lot size for each trailing trade
  • Max Trailing Trades – here you can limit the number of maximal trailing trades
  • Minimum Candlesize movement – the minimum candlesize to generate new signal
  • Minimum volume during movement – volume for signal
  • Trade only MovingAverage direction – to trade only in trend or any signal
  • MA
  • MA shift
  • Use RSI limitation – don’t extend trades over or under defined limts
  • RSI Timeframe – timeframe for RSI calculation
  • RSI highlimit for BUY trades – don’t extend buy trades over defined limit
  • RSI lowlimit for SELL trades – don’t extend sell trades under defined limit
  • Trade only in one direction – trades are open only in one direction at same time
  • MagicNumber – unique Expert ID
  • Slippage – max. Slippage
  • Max Spread
  • Close all open Trades on Friday
  • Friday closing time 
  • Trading timeframe can be set for every day separately (from – till)
  • Use News Filter – if set to true – no trades will be added in the specified restriction, you have to add news URL in Options/Experts/allow Webrequest from
  • Indent after news - minutes
  • Indent before news - minutes
  • Enable light news - if set to true – no signal during light news
  • Enable medium news - if set to true – no signal during medium news
  • Enable hard news - if set to true – no signal during hard news
  • Your Time Zone GMT – Server Time Zone GMT for news
  • Currency to display the news – fill up which pairs you consider for news (i. E. USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,CAD,AUD,NZD,JPY)
  • Draw lines on the chart
  • Draw only the future of news line
  • Signals on the upcoming news – alerts you on news



Reviews 1
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 09:52 
 

Good job.

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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Shane Lee
5 (1)
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Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
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MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
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5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
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5 (4)
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Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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5 (2)
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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4.67 (3)
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. clever Risk & Money management - Balance based Longrun trade tracking, adjust Takeprofit after a defined time You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed Important: Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro Recommendations: use ECN Broker  with low spread ECN Account with leverage 1:500 VPS with low latency MT4 Version: http
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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.21 09:52 
 

Good job.

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