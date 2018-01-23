AUTO PUT STOPLOSS TAKEPROFIT

This EA will help you to automatically put stop loss and take profit for all your orders. Stop loss point and take profit points can be selected in the tab of the input parameters.

You can specify three symbols with SL and TP values (you can see symbol1, symbol2 ... in the input tab below).

The EA performs checks. If a new order with symbol1 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss1 and takeprofit1 values (in points).

If a new order with symbol2 appears, it puts SL and TP with stoploss2 and takeprofit2 values (in points).

If a new order is not in symbol1, symbol2 or symbol3, the EA will use stoploss_default and takeprofit_default values to put SL and TP.

For example, if you choose symbol1=EURUSD, stoploss1=100, takeprofit1=100;

Symbol2=GBPUSD, stoploss2=500, takeprofit2=500.



So, if a new order is on EURUSD symbol, the EA puts SL and TP with 100 points.

If a new order is on GBPUSD, the EA uses 500 points to put SL and TP for you.

So, your account is always managed.

Skype: cuongph149.