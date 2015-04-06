Trend Expert. It works by entering the market with only one buy order and another sell order. It does not form a series of rendering, and therefore you can work with them starting from $ 100! Which is great for beginners.

To enter, it uses a system of indicators and a system of dynamic correction of stops depending on volatility, which can be disabled in the settings, but in this case, you will significantly reduce the efficiency of the bot. The bot implements a money management system, which consists in a competent calculation of the risk depending on the deposit. To calculate the volume correctly, you need to specify the base deposit for calculating the risk. By default, we are talking about a deposit of $ 1000. At the same time, the approximate drawdown is 8% on the EURUSD currency pair and the H1 timeframe.





Necessary conditions for the bot to work:

Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Leverage 1: 100

Normal deposit: $ 1000, minimum $ 100.

Allowable spread: up to 20 pips (200 pips).

Parameters: