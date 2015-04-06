Wonderful
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend Expert. It works by entering the market with only one buy order and another sell order. It does not form a series of rendering, and therefore you can work with them starting from $ 100! Which is great for beginners.
To enter, it uses a system of indicators and a system of dynamic correction of stops depending on volatility, which can be disabled in the settings, but in this case, you will significantly reduce the efficiency of the bot. The bot implements a money management system, which consists in a competent calculation of the risk depending on the deposit. To calculate the volume correctly, you need to specify the base deposit for calculating the risk. By default, we are talking about a deposit of $ 1000. At the same time, the approximate drawdown is 8% on the EURUSD currency pair and the H1 timeframe.
Necessary conditions for the bot to work:
- Currency pair: EURUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Leverage 1: 100
- Normal deposit: $ 1000, minimum $ 100.
- Allowable spread: up to 20 pips (200 pips).
Parameters:
- Magic - Magic number.
- StartVolume - Volume, if money management is disabled (OnRisk = 0).
- OnRisk - Money management, according to the system for calculating the volume relative to the deposit, the base deposit for the calculation is set by the PercentRisk field.
- PercentRisk - Base deposit for calculation.
- AutomaticModificationStops - Automatic correction of volatility stops.
- eSize - The number of bars to calculate.
- StopLoss - Basic stop loss.
- TakeProfit - Basic take profit.