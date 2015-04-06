Matrix Hacker MT4

OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE.

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87051

Matrix Hacker is for hedged accounts only and uses random walk, the past doesn't matter. The EA sets to keep a stable footing in the market and cover both asks and bids. Buys and sells bids and asks with varying amounts of size and volumes according to the trader. This is not recommended for a beginner as it still requires knowing about optimizing and not overleveraging. I recommend using settings for scalping smaller pips and keeping in ranges.

This EA will potentially open 4 trades so understanding this make sure the inputs are correct in size. It uses a fixed lot size so 4 trades with fixed lots need to be considered. Use this EA on a demo first before trading live and only move to live with incremental lots until confident. Recommend $1000 for every micro lot. For day trading, reduce the tp pips if using a DMA broker and small spreads and slippage. Then if in profit at the end of the day overall, exit all positions. In the end it mattes if there is profit, not how many were right. Also you can distribute among different pairs. There are many ways to hedge to reduce risk. Trade uncorrelated and correlated pairs together.

Important thing to do is optimize the inputs. Optimize on the Last Month option in the strategy tester. Save the set file and use them in trading. Settings are up to the individual This is up to the trader as market dynamics change. A trader should always be proactive and take full responsibility. My EA's require traders to put in work.

Hypothetical Results Disclaimer

THESE RESULTS ARE BASED ON SIMULATED OR HYPOTHETICAL PERFORMANCE RESULTS THAT HAVE CERTAIN INHERENT LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE THE RESULTS SHOWN IN AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, THESE RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, BECAUSE THESE TRADES HAVE NOT ACTUALLY BEEN EXECUTED, THESE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR OVER-COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY. SIMULATED OR HYPOTHETICAL TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFITS OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THESE BEING SHOWN.







