LineSyncMirrorChart

5

The indicator of correlation and divergence of currency pairs - all pairs on a single price chart. It displays all pairs opened in the terminal.

MT5 version


Advantages

The traders who use multi-currency trading strategies can observe the price movement of the selected pairs on one price chart in order to compare the parameters of their movement. This is an advanced and extended version of the OverLay Chart indicator

It is a quite efficient assistant for multi-currency trading - "pair trading" and "packet trading", it allows to determine the emerging movement in advance.

The method consists of two strategies. The first one is designed for detecting divergences between the currency pairs after the release of important news or at the opening of trading floors. The logic of such operation is extremely simple and is based on the assumption that after a "storm" in the market subsides, the delta between price of the instruments will converge again. It is recommended to pay attention to strong support and resistance levels in order to avoid buying directly under string resistance and selling at the very bottom.

Detection of false breakouts of support/resistance levels.


Features

Inverse any pair on the chart
Detect regularities on history as virtual buys or sells of multiple pairs
Calculate the distance in points the price had passed in a specified interval
Visually determine the strength of the currency movement
Select a different color to display each currency pair
Display styles: Bars, Candles, Lines
Synchronize the timeframes and scrolling of all charts
The ability to trade any pair on one main chart

    It is convenient to use it in combination with the "CorrelatePairs" indicator


    Attention

    Attach the indicator to one chart!

    Does not work in the tester!

    For details, see the video

    The EA used in the video is provided in the discussion (attach to one chart!)

    Reviews 2
    LOWA 153 Hochadel
    107
    LOWA 153 Hochadel 2021.01.18 16:53 
     

    Гениальная штуковина - для тех кто в теме, разработчику респект !

    GADY2019
    21
    GADY2019 2019.01.31 23:24 
     

    Индикатор позволяет получать информацию сразу по нескольким парам,

    анализировать их и принимать торговые решения.

    В торговле по корреляции незаменимый помощник.

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    LOWA 153 Hochadel
    107
    LOWA 153 Hochadel 2021.01.18 16:53 
     

    Гениальная штуковина - для тех кто в теме, разработчику респект !

    GADY2019
    21
    GADY2019 2019.01.31 23:24 
     

    Индикатор позволяет получать информацию сразу по нескольким парам,

    анализировать их и принимать торговые решения.

    В торговле по корреляции незаменимый помощник.

    Reply to review