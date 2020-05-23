CloseBy BreakEven MT4

The script allows to close part of opened position if this position has some profit.

You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.

Let's say you have 1 lot for a Long position with positive profit. With this script you can close any part of the 1 lot (input parameter LotCoeff from 0.1 to 0.9) and remain (for example, 0.4 lot) will have a BreakEven StopLoss.

Before placing an opposite orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:

LotCoeff = 0.5; // from 0.1 to 0.9;

LongPos = true; // if TRUE only Long position from the current currency pair will be search and update;

ShortPos = false; // if TRUE onlyShort position from the current currency pair will be search and update;

Slippage = 20;

MagicNum = 12345.

Attention: You have to Allow automated trading on the Expert Advisors tab (Tools->Options). In the input window, you have to allow auto trading.