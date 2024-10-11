Gann Angles Real Time

The Famous Gann Angles

Our team has been trading the markets and actively applying Gann methods for over 20 years. We developed all our tools ourselves and have been using them for a very long time. Recently, we decided to start sharing some of them with the community. When it came to choosing our first release, everyone instantly agreed: it had to be Gann Angles. This was expected, as these angles have long held a reputation as a precise and reliable tool. We have worked hard to make the Gann Fan multifunctional yet simple and dependable. Precise calculations, thoughtful functionality, and clean code.
We have provided a full tutorial in the video.
Key Features:
  • Dynamic Angles: Compatible with any timeframe and any asset, including currency pairs, commodities CFDs, and more.
  • Multi-Timeframe Stability: A secure system for working across multiple timeframes without changing the fan scale, even after a terminal restart.
  • Advanced Calculation Modes: With the dynamic fan, you can use classic construction methods as well as many others. Angles are calculated automatically with extreme precision. Stay ahead of market shifts—with the dynamic fan, you always have your finger on the pulse.
  • Automatic & Manual Scaling: For those who prefer manual calculations, our tool allows you to set your own scale. You only need to define the 1x1 angle scale, and the tool will automatically calculate the rest.
  • The "Freeze" Effect: When building with a fixed scale, forget about the Shift key—move the entire fan across the chart effortlessly with one hand.
  • Post-Construction Adjustments: Ability to manually change the scale of each individual angle even after the fan has been placed.
  • Independent Angles: Each angle can be used separately to map out your trading instrument.
  • Smart Color Coding: Each fan is assigned its own color, making it easy to use multiple fans at once. You’ll always know which fan a specific angle belongs to.
  • Full Customization: Change angle colors to suit your personal preference.
  • Multi-Fan Support: Use up to 10 fans on a single chart simultaneously.
  • Optimized Controls: A well-thought-out system for script activation and deactivation.
  • The Cherry on Top: We’ve added the 16x1 and 1x16 angles, as Gann valued this number and these angles perform exceptionally well. Furthermore, based on our experience, we noticed two more effective angles: 1.5x1 and 1x1.5. We’ve included them in the fan as well, and we believe you will appreciate their efficiency.
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RS Trade Copier - the ultra-fast local trade copier with a real graphical interface. Stop typing account numbers manually. No more 200+ cryptic inputs. A reliable and flexible tool for copying trading operations between multiple MT4 and MT5 terminals. It suits experienced traders, signal providers, and individual investors. It enables trade synchronization from one or multiple Providers to one or multiple Clients with high precision and minimal latency. It supports simple automatic configuration
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
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