Gann Angles Real Time

The Famous Gann Angles

Our team has been trading the markets and actively applying Gann methods for over 20 years. We developed all our tools ourselves and have been using them for a very long time. Recently, we decided to start sharing some of them with the community. When it came to choosing our first release, everyone instantly agreed: it had to be Gann Angles. This was expected, as these angles have long held a reputation as a precise and reliable tool. We have worked hard to make the Gann Fan multifunctional yet simple and dependable. Precise calculations, thoughtful functionality, and clean code.

We have provided a full tutorial in the video.

Key Features: