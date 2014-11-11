The Linker charts master utility links all open chart windows and switches them to one instrument. All the operations in the window on which the indicator is running are copied to all the linked ones. It is a great aid for those trading based on support and resistance levels.

For instance, a level drawn for D1 will be drawn in other windows. The utility responds to the change of the style, color of objects and selection of the timeframes to display the objects. The utility copies the settings from the Visualization tab in the properties of the graphical objects (M5, M30, W1, etc.).





Input parameters

- place the Symbol button to any convenient place in the chart window. CopyIfNameContains - copy only objects with the name that contains the specified words. Multiple words can be entered, separated by the ";" character. For example: name;volume;text;

Please watch the video to find out more about the utility's features.