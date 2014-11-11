Linker charts master

The Linker charts master utility links all open chart windows and switches them to one instrument. All the operations in the window on which the indicator is running are copied to all the linked ones. It is a great aid for those trading based on support and resistance levels.

For instance, a level drawn for D1 will be drawn in other windows. The utility responds to the change of the style, color of objects and selection of the timeframes to display the objects. The utility copies the settings from the Visualization tab in the properties of the graphical objects (M5, M30, W1, etc.).


Input parameters

  • SetupMode - place the Symbol button to any convenient place in the chart window.
  • CopyIfNameContains - copy only objects with the name that contains the specified words. Multiple words can be entered, separated by the ";" character. For example: name;volume;text;
  • DoNotCopyIfNameContains - copy only objects with the name that DOES NOT contain the specified words. Multiple words can be entered, separated by the ";" character.
  • Button Symbol Color - color of the Symbol button.
  • Button Font Color - text color of the Symbol button.
  • Button Border Color - border color of the Symbol button.

Johan.Gao
41
Johan.Gao 2020.02.10 03:36 
 

Excellent tool, Like it so much... A little improvement would make it perfect for me... If you can make some marking on the symbol we trade... so when we open up the symbol we know what pair we still trade. And the color mark can be red for negative floating and blue on positive floating. Just a request from me, if you can make it happened would be nice... Thank you...

rudysemail
62
rudysemail 2017.09.06 00:51 
 

Excellent. The only tool like it that I have seen. In my opinion this brings the best functionality of tradingview into MT4

Claus Dietrich
29661
Claus Dietrich 2016.04.06 17:28 
 

Hello Sergey,

it works excellent, it saves effort and time, 1 step only to change the currency in all windows, wonderful.

Oluwatosin Ajiboye
816
Oluwatosin Ajiboye 2020.08.09 15:16 
 

Nice indicator. Does the job. Some issues with lagging and objects, but generally ok

Johan.Gao
41
Johan.Gao 2020.02.10 03:36 
 

Excellent tool, Like it so much... A little improvement would make it perfect for me... If you can make some marking on the symbol we trade... so when we open up the symbol we know what pair we still trade. And the color mark can be red for negative floating and blue on positive floating. Just a request from me, if you can make it happened would be nice... Thank you...

rudysemail
62
rudysemail 2017.09.06 00:51 
 

Excellent. The only tool like it that I have seen. In my opinion this brings the best functionality of tradingview into MT4

Claus Dietrich
29661
Claus Dietrich 2016.04.06 17:28 
 

Hello Sergey,

it works excellent, it saves effort and time, 1 step only to change the currency in all windows, wonderful.

Manea Marian
1105
Manea Marian 2015.10.24 12:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kripak
101
kripak 2015.05.25 20:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

