Alert Msg to Market Order

5

This EA is fully automated, it is built based on the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL).

Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340


***NOTE: It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator.

Parameters of the EA:

-------- <EA Settings> --------

Magic Number: The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order.

Allow Open trade:  Enable/ Disable Open Trades.

-------- <Open trade Settings> --------

Format of Order type (BUY): The format of the text to specify the BUY order and they are separated by ';'. Ex: buy-filter1;buy-filter2;...

Format of Order type (SELL): The format of the text to specify the SELL order and they are separated by ';'. Ex: sell-filter1;sell-filter2;...

Format of Order type (BUY LIMIT): The format of the text to specify the BUY LIMIT order

Format of Order type (SELL LIMIT): The format of the text to specify the SELL LIMIT order

Format of Order type (BUY STOP) : The format of the text to specify the BUY STOP order

Format of Order type (SELL STOP) : The format of the text to specify the SELL STOP order

-------- <SL/TP Settings> --------

Format of stop loss (prefix): the text before stop loss

Format of take profit 1 (prefix): the text before take profit 1

Format of take profit 2 (prefix) : the text before take profit 2

Format of take profit 3 (prefix) : the text before take profit 3

Allow Order TP1: enable/disable set take profit 1

Allow Order TP2 : enable/disable set take profit 2

Allow Order TP3 : enable/disable set take profit 3

-------- <Filter Signal Settings> --------: This EA only supports the Popup Alerts from the 4 different Indicators or EAs

-------- <Filter 1> --------

    ++Indicator (or EA) Name: The name of the indicator (popup Alert) in use for the chart window.

    ++ Trade lots: trade volume

    ++ SL/TP by User: enable/disable SL and TP assigned by user

    ++ Stoploss Pips   (0 = No SL): stoploss value (in Pips)

    ++ Takeprofit Pips (0 = No TP): Takeprofit value (in Pips)

-------- <Filter 2> --------

  <The same above>

-------- <Filter 3> --------

  <The same above>

-------- <Filter 4> --------

  <The same above>

How to set up this EA

1.Dowload file "SaveAlertFile.ex4" and follow the instructions steps : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761360

*** EA and savefileAlert.ex4 only need to be added once to the chart window ***



Reviews 5
Tensen001
29
Tensen001 2026.01.13 16:48 
 

Muy bueno el EA hace lo que se describe, gracias al creador.

javier rodriguez
299
javier rodriguez 2025.03.17 21:36 
 

This tool is a game-changer for tracking your favorite indicators and making split-second OPEN and BUY orders. What made it even better was the seller’s openness to feedback and improvements truly a great experience!

Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2024.05.07 09:18 
 

Nice EA , and Nguyen deserves 5 stars.

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Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
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Range filter Buy and Sell 5min MT5
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator converted from 5 min Buy and Sell Range Filter - guikroth version on TradingView Popularity of the Range Filter The Range Filter is a very popular and effective indicator in its own right, with adjustments to the few simple settings it is possible to use the Range Filter for helping filter price movement, whether helping to determine trend direction or ranges, to timing breakout or even reversal entries. Its practical versatility makes it ideal for integrating it's signals into a
Range filter Buy and Sell 5min
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Indicators
This indicator converted from 5 min Buy and Sell Range Filter - guikroth version on TradingView Popularity of the Range Filter The Range Filter is a very popular and effective indicator in its own right, with adjustments to the few simple settings it is possible to use the Range Filter for helping filter price movement, whether helping to determine trend direction or ranges, to timing breakout or even reversal entries. Its practical versatility makes it ideal for integrating it's signals into a
Supply and Demand Zone simple
Nguyen Quoc Hung
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Supply and Demand indicator powered by advanced multi-timeframe fractal algorithms, Zone Merging technology, and full EA readiness. -  Finding the exact areas where institutional buying and selling occur is the key to successful trading. Advanced Supply & Demand Zones Simple  takes the guesswork out of chart analysis. By utilizing a dual-layered fractal calculation (Fast and Slow points) combined with dynamic ATR scaling, this indicator pinpoints high-probability reversal and continuation zones
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SwingProfile
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OVERVIEW Swing Profile is a dynamic, structure-aware volume profiling tool that builds a complete volume profile for each completed market swing. Instead of using fixed sessions or arbitrary time ranges, the indicator anchors its profile strictly between confirmed swing highs and swing lows, allowing traders to analyze exactly where volume accumulated inside each directional leg. The profile updates in real time while a swing is still forming and finalizes once the swing direction flips, prov
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Supply and Demand Zones Darshakssc
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Indicators
Supply & Demand Zones with Smart Filters (MQL5) This indicator detects high-probability supply and demand zones using a multi-step Smart Money Concept (SMC) approach, specifically optimized for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Core Logic Liquidity Sweep Detection: Identifies when price sweeps above a pivot high (supply setup) or below a pivot low (demand setup), capturing liquidity grabs by institutional traders. Displacement Confirmation: Requires a strong displacement candle (measured by ATR a
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- The Symbol Changer Utility for MetaTrader is a tool that enables traders to switch between various symbols on the MetaTrader trading platform easily and quickly. - It is designed to change the symbol of the current and all open chart windows and the timeframe of the current chart window (by clicking the button). - The tool retrieves symbols from the Market Watch, displaying only the necessary symbols in the market watch.
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Alert Msg to Market Order MT5
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This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761360 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
Picidea Hunter
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Experts
- Picidea Hunter – a powerful forex Expert Advisor (EA) ! Picidea leverages the Martingale and grid strategies to maximize trading opportunities, ensuring precision and efficiency in every move. With its intelligent order management system, Picidea smartly closes all orders at your predefined profit target. It also balances profit and loss by averaging them out, closing both winning and losing trades strategically to optimize your returns. Perfect for traders seeking a reliable and automated so
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Paracel EA MT4
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Experts
Paracel EA is an advanced and fully automated Expert Advisor designed to help traders navigate the complexities of the financial markets. Using a sophisticated strategy based on the Supertrend indicator and another built-in indicator, Paracel EA can analyze market conditions and identify trading opportunities with remarkable precision. The EA is equipped with a range of powerful features, including martingale functions, to help maximize profits and minimize risks. Whether you're a seasoned trad
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- The Symbol Changer Utility for MetaTrader is a tool that enables traders to switch between various symbols on the MetaTrader trading platform easily and quickly. - It is designed to change the symbol of the current and all open chart windows and the timeframe of the current chart window (by clicking the button). - The tool retrieves symbols from the Market Watch, displaying only the necessary symbols in the market watch.
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Sentinel Pro V
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Sentinel Pro V is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand precision and mobility. By combining three layers of RSI and Stochastic analysis with custom trendline tracking, this bot ensures you stay informed of every critical market move via instant Telegram notifications. Key Specialized Features 1. Triple-Level RSI & Stochastic Alerts Unlike standard bots, Version 2 allows you to set three distinct alert zones for both RSI and Stochastic indicators. This
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3.4 (5)
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This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and forwarding them to Telegram Channel/Group. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Bot name:   Name of the Expert Advisor. Allow forward Alert: Enable/ Disable Forward Alert. Do not send messages after the current time (seconds) . Number of rows to read from list (>= 4...| affect processing speed). --
Squeeze Momentum LazyBear MT5
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Indicators
This indicator converted from Squeeze Momentum Indicator [LazyBear] version on TradingView [---- Original Notes ----] This is a derivative of John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" volatility indicator, as discussed in his book "Mastering the Trade" (chapter 11). The Squeeze Momentum Indicator (or TTM Squeeze) is an indicator that measures volatility and momentum, based on price movement within a tight range for a period of time and then breaking out sharply to initiate large moves. The most popular versi
Send Alert Msg to Telegram
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Utilities
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and forwarding them to Telegram Channel/Group. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Bot name:   Name of the Expert Advisor. Allow forward Alert: Enable/ Disable Forward Alert. Do not send messages after the current time (seconds) . Number of rows to read from list (>= 4...| affect processing speed). --
TrendLine Helper EA
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Utilities
Trendline Helper EA bridges the gap between manual charting and automated execution. Simply draw a trendline, assign a signal, and let the bot do the rest. Stop staring at the charts waiting for the perfect entry—draw your lines, set your risk, and walk away! Key Features: Auto-Execution: Turn any trendline into a pending Buy or Sell trigger. The EA automatically executes the trade the exact moment the price touches your line.      + Smart Risk Management: Enter a fixed Lot size, or let the E
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Marcel Wohlgenannt
361
Marcel Wohlgenannt 2026.02.19 21:15 
 

support and helping good and fast

Tensen001
29
Tensen001 2026.01.13 16:48 
 

Muy bueno el EA hace lo que se describe, gracias al creador.

Nguyen Quoc Hung
7427
Reply from developer Nguyen Quoc Hung 2026.01.14 00:02
Thank you!
javier rodriguez
299
javier rodriguez 2025.03.17 21:36 
 

This tool is a game-changer for tracking your favorite indicators and making split-second OPEN and BUY orders. What made it even better was the seller’s openness to feedback and improvements truly a great experience!

Omar Alsaleem
1786
Omar Alsaleem 2024.05.07 09:18 
 

Nice EA , and Nguyen deserves 5 stars.

Ruengrit Loondecha
3829
Ruengrit Loondecha 2024.02.27 10:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nguyen Quoc Hung
7427
Reply from developer Nguyen Quoc Hung 2024.02.27 11:58
Thank you so much!!
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