Spread Record Analyzer

This indicator is a utility that can output spreads to CSV file in three formats.

In the case of scalping where the spread greatly affects the trade result, the specification of the spread of the FX Broker you use is an important point to be aware of. Since the spread value changes greatly depending on the time zone, the average value of spreads officially announced by FX Broker is not very helpful. It is very important to investigate the spread specification of each FX Brokers by yourself. This indicator is useful for such users.


Description of CSV file

The CSV file is created in the folder (./MQL4/Files/ ). However, in the case of a test using a tester, it is created in the folder (./tester/files/ ). Refer to the screenshot for the format specification of the CSV file.

  • CSV_file1: Spreads are output every tick.　"YYYY/MM/DD", "HH:MI:SS", "Spread(pips)"
  • CSV_file2: Outputs the average, maximum and minimum spread of spreads per timeframe.　"YYYY/MM/DD", "HH:MI", "Average Spread(pips)", "Maximum Spread(pips)", "Minimum Spread(pips)"
  • CSV_file3: Histogram is output for each timeframe and it shows how many iterations have been done for each spread value.　Each count in increments of 0.1 pips from 0.0 pips to 9.9 pips. And counting of negative spreads and counting above 10.0 pips.


Setting parameters

  • Copyright - Do not change "Copyright".
  • Recording_start_time - It is the recording start time. Set in "YYYY / MM / DD HH: MI: SS" format. Set it by server time instead of PC local time.
  • Recording_end_time - It is the recording end time. Set in "YYYY / MM / DD HH: MI: SS" format. Recording is possible up to 86,400 seconds (= 1 day).
  • CSV_file1 - When set to "true", CSV_file1 is output.
  • CSV_file2 - When set to "true", CSV_file2 is output.
  • CSV_file3 - When set to "true", CSV_file3 is output.
  • CSV_file1_name - Set the file name of CSV_file1.
  • CSV_file2_name - Set the file name of CSV_file2.
  • CSV_file3_name - Set the file name of CSV_file3.
  • Delimiter - Set only one character of arbitrary character. However, the escape sequence can not be used. The initial value is a comma (","). If "Delimiter" is omitted, the delimiter is treated as a horizontal tab("\t").
  • Color - Set the color of the message displayed in the upper right of the chart window.


How to Use

  1. Display the chart of the currency pair you want to record and choose an arbitrary timeframe. Units (CSV_file 2, CSV_file 3) to be output differs depending on the timeframe selection. The recommended time is 1 hour bars.
  2. Insert this indicator (Spread_Record_Analyzer.ex4).
  3. Set start and end of recording time and set the switch of CSV of the type you want to output to "true". Other parameters can also be changed if necessary.
  4. When the status becomes "Waiting", "Recording", and "Completed", output to the CSV file is complete.


Information on the chart window

  • Status: - The status is displayed.
      • "Stopped" - It is in a stopped state. Recording will never be started.
      • "Waiting(XXXX[s])" - The time until recording start is counted down.
      • "Recording(XX[%])" - Recording is in progress. Progress is displayed as a percentage.
      • "Completed" - It means completion of recording.
  • Current Spread(pips): - It is the current value of the spread which fluctuates in real time.
  • Average Spread(pips) within Recording Period: - The average spread of the period from the start to the end of the recording.
  • Maximum Spread(pips) within Recording Period: - The maximum spread of the period from the start to the end of the recording.
  • Minimum Spread(pips) within Recording Period: - The minimum spread of the period from the start to the end of the recording.


Indicator displayed in subwindow

The indication of the indicator displayed in the subwindow will continue to display the average, maximum and minimum spread of each timeframe.

  • Line(Lime) - Average spread.
  • Line(Red) - Maximum spread.
  • Line(DodgerBlue) - Minimum spread.


Notes

  • You can open multiple chart windows and insert this indicator at the same time, but if CSV_file has duplicate file names, change the file name so that it does not overlap.
  • If "Recording_end_time" is set to Friday's market closing time, recording will not be completed at the end of Friday. In this case, recording will be completed at the beginning of Monday. be careful.
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Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Sharp Trigger EA
Toshio Ishimoto
Experts
SharpTriggerEA detects momentary and large fluctuations and rides waves in the trend direction. Depending on the parameter settings, it can be used as a scalper or a day trader. When performing backtesting, be sure to use 99.9% quality tick data, such as using Tickstory. Please note that if the quality of the tick data is poor (99.9% cannot be maintained), you will not get the correct backtest results. Please notice that the performance of the EA depends heavily on your choice of Broker and VPS.
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