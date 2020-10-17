MagicExcel will allow you to extrapolate, from your trades, reports split down by Expert Advisor.

The generated reports allow you to quickly compare statistics of trades data from different Expert Advisors, different symbols and also the behavior of an Expert Advisor against different symbols.

Additionally, if selected, a report will be created that shows the behavior of the Expert Advisor over time.

This is a very useful tool for a trader who works with many Expert Advisors at the same time.

Reports are fully customizable because you can choose which statistics, indexes or percentages to insert.

They are generated in XML format. They can be opened with Excel and then modified by implementing them with all the features offered by the program, such as: formulas, visual elements, histograms, areograms, pivot tables, etc.





List of indexes