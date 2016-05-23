CorrelatePairs

2

Advantage

The analyzer provides an opportunity to examine correlation in history, for example, for the previous month excluding the current one, thus allowing you to evaluate symbol movement in history. It can be conveniently used in conjunction with LineSyncMirrorChart analyzer.

Charts are synchronized by a market type: Forex, CFD, Futures, and Indices.

The analyzer calculates the distance covered by the price on a specified period in points.

The tool fits pairs and portfolio traders.


Description

  • The indicator calculates the correlation using the Pearson equation. The correlation is calculated considering a timeframe
  • The indicator features the ability to activate an audio signal when a selected level is reached (by default, from 0.98 to 0.99). Set the finish line on the current bar and disable highlighting
  • The analyzer allows examining correlation on history on any timeframe for better assessment of the market situation
  • Full synchronization of all open charts: scrolling, timeframe, as well as display of style and candle/bar size
  • Calculation period is selected by setting vertical lines. The lines are synchronized by time on all charts


Warning

 Attach to a single chart only.
 Does not work in the tester.

Watch the video for details.

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Utilities
Small trading panel for managing orders and positions in 1 click for MetaTrader 4 Version for MetaTrader 5 here Set hidden TakeProfit, StopLoss and pending orders at lines placed on the chart Work on time on the news Backtesting manual strategies in the tester Placing virtual orders Playing a sound signal when the price reaches a level Automatic closing of all positions on the account or symbol by the total take profit in the deposit currency Description Can be dragged to any part of the chart
LineSyncMirrorChart
Vitaly Muzichenko
5 (2)
Utilities
The indicator of correlation and divergence of currency pairs - all pairs on a single price chart. It displays all pairs opened in the terminal. MT5 version Advantages The traders who use multi-currency trading strategies can observe the price movement of the selected pairs on one price chart in order to compare the parameters of their movement.  This is an advanced and extended version of the OverLay Chart indicator It is a quite efficient assistant for multi-currency trading - "pair trading"
VisualInfoMove
Vitaly Muzichenko
Utilities
Automatic lot calculation per stop level: calculates the lot considering the risk. It is possible to enter a percentage of the deposit and set the line to the planned stop level. As a result, the lot for entry will be calculated. Also, the TakeProfit level will be calculated taking into account the profit/loss ratio, and their profit/loss in the deposit currency. Thus, the final result of the trade can be seen, which is an integral part of successful trading. Features The indicator displays the
LineSyncMirrorCharts
Vitaly Muzichenko
4 (1)
Indicators
Indicator of correlation and divergence of currency pairs - all pairs on one price chart. It shows all pair that are open in the terminal. Full synchronization of all charts. Does not work in the tester ! MT4 version Advantages Traders who use multicurrency trading strategies can visually observe the price movement of selected pairs on a single price chart in order to compare the parameters of their movement. This is an advanced and extended version of the OverLay Chart indicator It is quite ef
CorrelatePair
Vitaly Muzichenko
Utilities
Advantage The analyzer provides an opportunity to examine correlation in history, for example, for the previous month excluding the current one, thus allowing you to evaluate symbol movement in history. It can be conveniently used in conjunction with the LineSyncMirrorCharts analyzer. Charts are synchronized by a market type: Forex, CFD, Futures, and Indices. The analyzer calculates the distance covered by the price on a specified period in points. The tool fits pairs and portfolio traders. Des
VisualInfoMoves
Vitaly Muzichenko
Utilities
Automatic calculation of lot size based on the StopLoss level: it calculates the lot with consideration of the risk percentage. Enter the deposit percentage and set the line to the planned StopLoss level. The lot size for the entry will be output as a result. The TakeProfit will also be calculated with taking into account the profit/loss ratio, and their profit/loss in the deposit currency. Thus, the end result of the trade can be seen immediately, which is an integral part of successful trading
EasyTrades
Vitaly Muzichenko
1 (1)
Utilities
Small trading panel for managing orders and positions in 1 click for MetaTrader 5 The version for MetaTrader 4 is here , you can check it in the tester without restrictions Set hidden TakeProfit, StopLoss and pending orders at lines placed on the chart. Virtual breakeven. Virtual trailing stop. Close all positions. Close only Buy positions. Close only Sell positions. Work in the back testing mode (working in the tester is limited). Place up to 20 virtual orders. News trading and operation by tim
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Denis Pershin
183
Denis Pershin 2021.11.26 23:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

maxfire54
269
maxfire54 2020.10.26 12:49 
 

see comment ....

Sergey Zhuravkov
2116
Sergey Zhuravkov 2020.07.24 11:47 
 

к сожалению я так и не понял что делать с этой утилитой, хотя купил её(((( думал она сигнализирует

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