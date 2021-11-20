ONE CLICK CLOSE ALL PROFIT ORDERS

This utility tool help you to close all orders having profit immediatly with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast.

You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster.

If you want it work on all symbols, you just need to leave symbol parameter blank (like in default setting).

If you want it work on 1 symbol only (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below).

This is a script, so its will be put in scripts folder.

Contact me if you need:

  • skype: cuongph149
  • email: hungcuongkhmt51@gmail.com

Thank you for your reading and goodluck.

