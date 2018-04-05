SwiftScalper is a powerful Expert Advisor ideal for trading EUR/USD and GBP/USD on the optimal M30 time frame. It uses advanced analysis techniques including technical indicators and price action patterns to effectively identify scalping opportunities.

Main features of SwiftScalper:

Adaptability : Designed to operate in volatile market conditions, providing effective signals based on up-to-date data.

: Designed to operate in volatile market conditions, providing effective signals based on up-to-date data. Accurate Signals : Uses comprehensive analysis to identify the best entry and exit points, increasing the potential for profitable trades.

: Uses comprehensive analysis to identify the best entry and exit points, increasing the potential for profitable trades. Ease of Use : Easy to set up and integrate into the trading platform allows traders to focus on strategy rather than technical details.

: Easy to set up and integrate into the trading platform allows traders to focus on strategy rather than technical details. Optimized for M30 : Specially tuned to work on M30 time frame, which is ideal for short-term trading.

Advantages

The advisor is already configured for the specified trading pairs, just install and run. Minimum settings.

Dedicated risk control:

fixed Stop Loss in points for each transaction

the ability to set the maximum drawdown on Equity

ability to set maximum daily drawdown in %

the ability to set a maximum daily drawdown in the account currency



Suitable for trading in Prop company accounts. The advisor does not use: Martingale

Averaging

Grid The advisor has the ability to trade deals until SL or TP occurs for the deal, or if you enable the Enabling_closing_opposite_signal setting, then the deals will be closed at the moment when we receive an opposite signal.

With SwiftScalper you can effectively manage your EUR/USD and GBP/USD trades, taking advantage of short-term market fluctuations!