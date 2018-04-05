SwiftScalper
- Experts
-
Sergey BatudayevHello!
My name is Sergey, I have been trading in financial markets since 2014. Since 2018, I have been developing applications and utilities that I myself use in my trading.
I have a master's degree in finance.
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
SwiftScalper is a powerful Expert Advisor ideal for trading EUR/USD and GBP/USD on the optimal M30 time frame. It uses advanced analysis techniques including technical indicators and price action patterns to effectively identify scalping opportunities.
Main features of SwiftScalper:
- Adaptability : Designed to operate in volatile market conditions, providing effective signals based on up-to-date data.
- Accurate Signals : Uses comprehensive analysis to identify the best entry and exit points, increasing the potential for profitable trades.
- Ease of Use : Easy to set up and integrate into the trading platform allows traders to focus on strategy rather than technical details.
- Optimized for M30 : Specially tuned to work on M30 time frame, which is ideal for short-term trading.
Advantages
The advisor is already configured for the specified trading pairs, just install and run. Minimum settings.
Dedicated risk control:
- fixed Stop Loss in points for each transaction
- the ability to set the maximum drawdown on Equity
- ability to set maximum daily drawdown in %
- the ability to set a maximum daily drawdown in the account currency
Suitable for trading in Prop company accounts.
The advisor does not use:
- Martingale
- Averaging
- Grid
The advisor has the ability to trade deals until SL or TP occurs for the deal, or if you enable the Enabling_closing_opposite_signal setting, then the deals will be closed at the moment when we receive an opposite signal.
With SwiftScalper you can effectively manage your EUR/USD and GBP/USD trades, taking advantage of short-term market fluctuations!