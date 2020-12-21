KT Renko Live Chart MT4

Q. Why my Expert Advisor is not working on the Renko chart? A. Make sure you've unchecked the "Offline chart" in the chart properties(right-click or press F8 on the chart to open the chart properties). Without unchecking it, an expert advisor would be unable to receive the upcoming ticks.

Q. The Renko chart is not getting any new ticks.

A. Close the parent and offline chart both. Restart the Metatrader, and generate the chart again.



Q. The generated chart seems incomplete and distorted.

A. Please make sure the parent chart has enough historical data available according to the chosen brick/box size.



Q. Why it's making my PC slow?

A. Use the "Limit Bars" features to limit the number of historical bars used for the Renko generation. Please make sure the number of Limit Bars is chosen, which supplement the selected Box size.



Q. I've tried everything but unable to get the Renko chart.

A. Enable the Debugging and check the errors & warnings provided in the Experts tab.