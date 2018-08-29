Synchronized Charts mt4

The Synchronized Charts script allows comparing bars of different symbols or different periods of the same symbol.

Attach the script to a chart and move bars or change the scale, all opened chart will move synchronously with the current one. The bars on different charts aligned to the border according to their open time.

Please be sure the relevant history datas have been downloaded before synchronize charts.

