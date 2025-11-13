AdvCopyTraders PRO is a powerful and ultra-fast trade copier designed for traders who manage multiple MT4 accounts. It duplicates all trades from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts instantly — including entries, exits, modifications, SL/TP updates, and partial closes.

Whether you're a signal provider, fund manager, or using multiple brokers, this copier guarantees perfect synchronization and zero execution delay on the same PC/VPS.

✔ Instant Copying (0–1ms)

Lightning-fast mirroring of buy, sell, modify, close or SL/TP updates.

✔ MT4 → MT4 Local Copy

Works between:

Same broker

Different brokers

Different accounts

Unlimited accounts

✔ Lot Size Control

Fixed lot

Multiplier (0.01x – 50x)

Equity or balance proportional

✔ Reverse Trading Mode

Copy opposite trades automatically:

BUY → SELL

SELL → BUY

Perfect for hedging or opposite-strategy replication.

✔ Selective Copying

Filter trades by:

Symbol

Magic number

Direction (Buy only, Sell only)

Min/max lot size

✔ Auto-Reconnect System

If a terminal disconnects or freezes, the copier automatically restores the sync.

✔ Full Order Management

Copies:

Entry

SL/TP

Modifications

Trailing stop

Breakeven

Partial closures

✔ No DLLs • No External Libraries

100% pure MQL4 — safe and accepted by all brokers.

Signal providers

Account managers / money managers

Traders using multiple MT4 accounts

Traders splitting risk across several accounts

Prop-firm diversification setups

Easy 2-file setup:

Place AdvCopyTraders_Master on main account

Place AdvCopyTraders_Slave on receiving account

Copying begins instantly.

VPS environments

Local PC setups

Fast copy between accounts without internet delays

Trading forex and CFDs carries risk. Use this tool with proper risk management.