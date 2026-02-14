Local Copy Trading Osw
- Utilities
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William Oswaldo Mayorga UrduyMQL4 and MQL5 trader and developer since February 2019, delivering projects in under one day and providing post-delivery technical support.
Optimized code, advanced logic, and high-quality code.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 14 February 2026
- Activations: 10
User Manual: Multi-Connect Trade Copier (MT4/MT5)
This system allows for the automatic replication of trades between MetaTrader terminals, acting as a communication bridge to synchronize portfolios with minimal latency.
1. Introduction and Purpose
Multi-Connect Trade Copier is an infrastructure tool designed for managing mirror accounts. Its function is to extract signals from a Master account and execute them in a Slave account, enabling exchange between MT4 and MT5, independent risk adjustments, and custom asset mapping.
2. Parameter Guide (Entry Menu)
Main Settings
Account Type: Defines whether the terminal sends signals (Master) or receives them (Slave).
Speed (Milliseconds): Scanning frequency (e.g., 500ms). A lower value results in a faster copying speed.
Copy Channel: Name of the communication channel. This must be identical in both terminals.
Asset Mapping (Symbols)
Master Prefix/Suffix Remove/Add: Removes or adds text to asset names (e.g., converting "EURUSD.pro" to "EURUSD").
Master/Slave Assets: Manual list for pairing assets with very different names (e.g., "US30" on the Master and "DJI" on the Slave).
Blocked Assets: List of symbols that the Slave should ignore.
Filters and Execution
Copy BUY/SELL/LIMIT/STOP: Switches to choose which types of orders to replicate.
Time to Open New Orders: Time limit for copying an order. If the signal is old, it will not be opened.
Delay Placing Orders: Voluntary delay before execution on the Slave.
Deviation: Maximum price slippage allowed when opening a position.
Risk Management
Risk Type:
LIKE_MASTER: Copies the same volume.
FIX_LOT: Uses a predetermined fixed lot size.
LOT_RISK_MONEY: Calculates lot sizes based on the amount of money at risk.
LOT_RISK_PERCENT_BALANCE: Risks a percentage of the total capital.
LOT_MULTIPLIER: Multiplies the original lot size (e.g., 0.5 to copy half).
Lot Max Size Limit: Maximum lot size per trade.
Closing Rules and Schedules
Copy SL/TP: Determines whether protection levels are copied.
Close Master Closes: If the Master closes, the Slave closes automatically.
Use Horary: Activates filters for specific hours and days.
Stop Profit Positive/Negative: Closes all positions and stops copying if a daily profit or loss target is reached.
3. Visual Interpretation and Interpretation
When the system loads, you will see the following in the corner of the chart:
Active Role: "MASTER ACCOUNT" or "SLAVE ACCOUNT".
Activity Log: In the "Experts" tab, you will see opening confirmations, real-time Stop Loss modifications, and balance alerts.
4. Trading Guide
Activation: Both terminals must have the AutoTrading button turned green.
Detection: The Slave reads the file generated by the Master almost instantly.
Validation: The system verifies that the asset is not locked and that the price has not moved too far.
Synchronization: If the Master moves its Stop Loss (e.g., to Breakeven), the Slave will automatically modify its order.
5. Recommendations
VPS Usage: To avoid disconnections, run both terminals on the same server.
Small accounts: If your account size is smaller than the Master's, use LOT_MULTIPLIER at 0.1 or 0.2 to protect your margin.
Volatile assets: For indices or cryptocurrencies, lower the Speed to 100ms to avoid price fluctuations.