Local Copy Trading Osw

User Manual: Multi-Connect Trade Copier (MT4/MT5)

This system allows for the automatic replication of trades between MetaTrader terminals, acting as a communication bridge to synchronize portfolios with minimal latency.





1. Introduction and Purpose

Multi-Connect Trade Copier is an infrastructure tool designed for managing mirror accounts. Its function is to extract signals from a Master account and execute them in a Slave account, enabling exchange between MT4 and MT5, independent risk adjustments, and custom asset mapping.





2. Parameter Guide (Entry Menu)

Main Settings

Account Type: Defines whether the terminal sends signals (Master) or receives them (Slave).





Speed ​​(Milliseconds): Scanning frequency (e.g., 500ms). A lower value results in a faster copying speed.





Copy Channel: Name of the communication channel. This must be identical in both terminals.





Asset Mapping (Symbols)

Master Prefix/Suffix Remove/Add: Removes or adds text to asset names (e.g., converting "EURUSD.pro" to "EURUSD").





Master/Slave Assets: Manual list for pairing assets with very different names (e.g., "US30" on the Master and "DJI" on the Slave).





Blocked Assets: List of symbols that the Slave should ignore.





Filters and Execution

Copy BUY/SELL/LIMIT/STOP: Switches to choose which types of orders to replicate.





Time to Open New Orders: Time limit for copying an order. If the signal is old, it will not be opened.





Delay Placing Orders: Voluntary delay before execution on the Slave.





Deviation: Maximum price slippage allowed when opening a position.





Risk Management

Risk Type:





LIKE_MASTER: Copies the same volume.





FIX_LOT: Uses a predetermined fixed lot size.





LOT_RISK_MONEY: Calculates lot sizes based on the amount of money at risk.





LOT_RISK_PERCENT_BALANCE: Risks a percentage of the total capital.





LOT_MULTIPLIER: Multiplies the original lot size (e.g., 0.5 to copy half).





Lot Max Size Limit: Maximum lot size per trade.





Closing Rules and Schedules

Copy SL/TP: Determines whether protection levels are copied.





Close Master Closes: If the Master closes, the Slave closes automatically.





Use Horary: Activates filters for specific hours and days.





Stop Profit Positive/Negative: Closes all positions and stops copying if a daily profit or loss target is reached.





3. Visual Interpretation and Interpretation

When the system loads, you will see the following in the corner of the chart:





Active Role: "MASTER ACCOUNT" or "SLAVE ACCOUNT".





Activity Log: In the "Experts" tab, you will see opening confirmations, real-time Stop Loss modifications, and balance alerts.





4. Trading Guide

Activation: Both terminals must have the AutoTrading button turned green.





Detection: The Slave reads the file generated by the Master almost instantly.





Validation: The system verifies that the asset is not locked and that the price has not moved too far.





Synchronization: If the Master moves its Stop Loss (e.g., to Breakeven), the Slave will automatically modify its order.





5. Recommendations

VPS Usage: To avoid disconnections, run both terminals on the same server.





Small accounts: If your account size is smaller than the Master's, use LOT_MULTIPLIER at 0.1 or 0.2 to protect your margin.





Volatile assets: For indices or cryptocurrencies, lower the Speed ​​to 100ms to avoid price fluctuations.