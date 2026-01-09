Trade Dispensary Connect

Trade Dispensary Connect is an MT5 EA utility designed to send trades in JSON format to Trade Dispensary trade copier via Webhook. If Trade Dispensary is running on your local machine, simply use http://127.0.0.1:5000/webhook/mt5/[ACCOUNT_ID] as webhook URL. If Trade Dispensary is running on another pc, obtain the address/domain of the machine. A tunneling service such as Pinggy or Ngrok is recommended for this scenario.


This MT5 EA is specifically designed to work with Trade Dispensary trade copier but certainly may work with other applications accepting trades via JSON Webhook. Very useful for copying manual trades and trades by other expert advisors to other MT5 broker accounts or prop firm accounts. Also useful for futures traders who like using the MT5 mobile app for executions. Trades are sent to Trade Dispensary then copied to TopstepX, ProjectX and Ninjatrader platforms. Settings are self-explanatory but please reach out if you have any questions. 

DUN Lines
Darren Mark Scott
Indicators
One of the most accurate ways to predict price movements is to identify imbalances. When we identify significant price imbalances (aka fair value gaps or fvgs/ifvgs), it becomes relatively easy to place trades based on continuations and retracements. A moving average simply cannot give you anywhere near the precision we find when we observe the reaction of price to an imbalance. There are a few products on the market that claim to provide trading opportunities based on imbalances, but we believe
