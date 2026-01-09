Trade Dispensary Connect is an MT5 EA utility designed to send trades in JSON format to Trade Dispensary trade copier via Webhook. If Trade Dispensary is running on your local machine, simply use http://127.0.0.1:5000/webhook/mt5/[ACCOUNT_ID] as webhook URL. If Trade Dispensary is running on another pc, obtain the address/domain of the machine. A tunneling service such as Pinggy or Ngrok is recommended for this scenario.





This MT5 EA is specifically designed to work with Trade Dispensary trade copier but certainly may work with other applications accepting trades via JSON Webhook. Very useful for copying manual trades and trades by other expert advisors to other MT5 broker accounts or prop firm accounts. Also useful for futures traders who like using the MT5 mobile app for executions. Trades are sent to Trade Dispensary then copied to TopstepX, ProjectX and Ninjatrader platforms. Settings are self-explanatory but please reach out if you have any questions.