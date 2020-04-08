Magic Curves MT5

Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis.

It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend.

Parameters:

HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value;

MAMode - shows average profit from trades;

MAPeriod - Moving average period;

Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty all magic numbers from history are scanned.

Others are cosmetic (font_size, x_step, y_step, col_size).


Recommended products
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicators
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
Indicators
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
Reverse Trades Copier for Followers
Jinsong Zhang
Utilities
Reverse TradeCopier for Followers can copy trades from an account that is running   Reverse TradeCopier for Source . Features: Copies trades from one source (master) account to multiple following (slave) accounts. Allow investor (read only) password for source (master) account. There are no complicated settings and input parameters, everything is easy. Works with different brokers. Works with different quotes symbols (EURUSD_FX, eurusd_m, etc.). Can copy orders from 4-digit quotes platform to 5-
FREE
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Utilities
The "   Multi Symbol Trailing   " utility moves Stop Loss for all positions that are currently open (multi-symbol trailing). It is intended primarily to assist in manual trading. There are no restrictions for the utility either by the name of the currency pair or by the individual identifier (Magic number) - the utility processes absolutely all positions that are currently open. The unit of measurement for the "   Trailing Stop   " and "   Trailing Step   " parameters is points (the difference
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (1)
Utilities
Currency Strength Trade Panel EA MT5  takes the currency strength concept to a whole new level, since it combines it with price action and can be applied on any symbol/pair, apart from the usual 28 combinations of the 8 major currencies. That means that you can trade the strength or weakness of any pair, including all currencies, commodities and cryptos (not indexes). It is a real breakthrough product that gives you a clear insight of 16/32 symbols with one glimpse, by using colored bars that in
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
GGP Squeeze Momentum Alert MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The GGP Squeeze Momentum MT5 Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders with actionable insights to make well-informed trading decisions. This indicator is MT5 conversion of the Squeeze Momentum Indicator by “LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. For MT4 version pl
Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT5 is a powerful trading tool designed to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes using customizable moving averages. It organizes signals in a grid format, displaying each symbol’s status across timeframes from M1 to MN1. Traders can enable or disable specific timeframes to align with their strategies. You can find the MT4 version here: Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT4 For detailed documentation click here: Documentation Key Featur
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Utilities
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
WH SMC Indicator MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Indicators
Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT4 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT4 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT5 platform
Volume Flow Analyzer
Mativenga Geoffrey Mativenga
Indicators
Volume Flow Analyzer The Indicator helps you decode market activity by visualizing real-time volume strength. Whether you're a fast-paced scalper or a patient swing trader , this tool gives you a clearer view of when volume truly supports the price action.  Instructions: Indicator alerts when there is expected increase in volatility by analyzing volumes to allow a trader to prepare. It indicates "High Expected Volatility in such cases", It should be used along with your buy and sell parameters
FTU Trend Pilot
James Erasmus
Indicators
Trend Pilot Indicator for the mt5 platform, can be used solely for trading, best combined with other indicators    Developed, tested and used with an EA/Algo with no issues. Products on chart arrow for entry signal or setup/entry with retrace Features: Sell and Buy arrows Visual and sound alert Trend continuation / Early trend change signal All time frames, non repaint, fast loading Usage: This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, low spread products can used min 5 timeframe and low
TransitBlueOcean
Bonginkosi Innocent Khumalo
5 (1)
Indicators
TransitBlueOcean is indicator system that uses ocean wave's pattern, to help one to know when to buy and when to sell. The indicator system is very powerful like the ocean waves. Join the mql5 channel for TransitBlueOcean  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/transitblueocean   How to use: Zoom in so that the Ocean will appear on your chart. Buy when you see the candles, the candle will be above the ocean wave (buying signal). Sell when you can't see the candles, the candles will be inside the wav
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicators
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
Indicators
Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
Currency Power Pro
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Current strength of the 8 major currencies My #1 multifunctional utility:  66+ features, including this indicator  |   contact me  for any questions  |   MT4 version The indicator is displayed in a separate window, it can be moved to any place on the chart. In the input settings   you can adjust: Interface theme : dark / white; Prefix and Suffix,  if the currency pairs on your broker have it: (e.g. if Symbol is "EURUSD .pro ", please set " .pro " as a Suffix); Panel size Font size
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Trading Report
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
TRADING REPORT Mini-dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Main features Updates on every tick (open position and floating P/L in real time) Current position details (BUY/SELL + volume + entry price + floating P/L with green/red color) Daily P/L and today’s balance change  Full statistics: Balance, Equity, Total trades, Wins/Losses, Winrate (%), Profit Factor, Best trade, Worst trade Clickable “Report” button: one click to show, one click to completely hide the panel (perfect for cleaning the screen) Fully
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicators
SlopeChannelB – a technical analysis tool that constructs a sloping price movement channel, offering unique opportunities to assess the current market situation and find trading signals. Main features of the indicator: Sloping price movement channel : The indicator helps visualize support and resistance levels, which may indicate potential reversal points or trend continuations. Various line colors and background highlighting : Sloping support and resistance levels are displayed in differen
F22 Raptor
Kiryl Rudovich
Experts
F22 Raptor is a highly reliable, low risk EA, based on  statistical arbitrage idea. Expert don't use any dangerous methods of money management and suitable for any broker conditions. The Expert Advisor tracks two correlated currency pairs at once and determines the moment, when a strong divergence occurs between the pairs. Then it opens opposite trades for each currency pair. Profit is formed during the reverse convergence of currency pairs. The Expert Advisor dynamically fixes profits and limi
Trade Dispensary Connect
Darren Mark Scott
Utilities
Trade Dispensary Connect is an MT5 EA utility designed to send trades in JSON format to Trade Dispensary trade copier via Webhook. If Trade Dispensary is running on your local machine, simply use http://127.0.0.1 :5000/webhook/mt5/[ACCOUNT_ID] as webhook URL. If Trade Dispensary is running on another pc, obtain the address/domain of the machine. A tunneling service such as Pinggy or Ngrok is recommended for this scenario. This MT5 EA is specifically designed to work with Trade Dispensary trade
FREE
Foxnex Multi Symbol Equity Protection System
Aneeq Israr Qureshi
Utilities
Advanced Multi-Symbol Equity Protection & Hybrid Stops System Overview Professional-grade equity protection system designed for traders managing multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Features both individual symbol controls and master account-wide protection mechanisms. Key Features Hybrid Take Profit System - **Fixed TP:** Set specific profit targets per symbol - **Trailing TP:** Dynamic profit protection that follows price - **Hybrid Mode:** Combines both methods for optimal results
Antabod Multiplier
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicators
Antabod Multiplier , the ultimate trading indicator designed to simplify your decision-making process and maximize your trading potential. Built with a robust combination of moving averages and stochastic oscillators, this tool provides clear, actionable signals for both buy and sell opportunities. The Antabod Multiplier stands out with its dynamic trend detection and precision filtering, giving you real-time visual signals to catch trend reversals and optimal entry/exit points with ease. Whethe
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
The Strat Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
Indicators
The Strat Dashboard - Multi-Symbol Pattern Scanner for Rob Smith's Strat Strategy Transform Your Trading with Real-Time Multi-Symbol Strat Analysis The Strat Dashboard   is a powerful, professional-grade indicator designed specifically for traders using Rob Smith's renowned "Strat" trading methodology. Monitor unlimited symbols across multiple timeframes simultaneously, identify high-probability setups instantly, and never miss another actionable pattern. MT4 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/m
Sahwira Trade Manager
Niccyril Chirindo
Utilities
Sahwira Trade Manager - Advanced Forex Trading Panel for MT5 Boost Your Trading Efficiency with Precision and Control Elevate your trading experience with Sahwira Trade Manager, a powerful and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned forex trader, this advanced trade management tool offers a sleek, customizable dashboard to execute market and pending orders, manage risk, and monitor your account performance in real-time—all from
Proxy OrderFlow MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Indicator based on tick-spread imbalance. TF: Works on all timeframes (M1 to D1). Pair: Compatible with Forex, indices, gold, and CFDs (auto-adjustment for JPY pairs, Gold, CFDs). Settings: TickWindow (200) – tick observation window SpreadWeight (1.5) – spread weighting factor NormalizationPeriod (20) – normalization period (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – alert thresholds AlertCooldown (300s) – alert cooldown period Conclusion: The Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread v2.4 detect
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Opening Range Breakouts MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The Opening Range Breakouts Indicator is a session based trading tool designed for traders who follow institutional trading concepts, such as ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and volume or order flow based strategies. This indicator plots essential session opening ranges, allowing traders to identify potential liquidity sweeps, breakout zones, fakeouts, and key intraday levels across the major global Forex sessions. This strategy is rooted in the concept of the Opening Rang
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
AW Trend Predictor MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.76 (54)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator:  Trading wit
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
More from author
ZigZag with not repainting MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Classic ZigZag formula. But no lags and repaints. You can see on screenshots that it shows values between peaks and it is useful to test strategies based on indicator. Because sometimes people find a good idea about it but don't understand that repainting indicators have some things to keep in mind. The parameters are the same as original ZigZag indicator: Depth, Deviation and Backstep. Useful for visual analyze of the chart and cut strategies based on repainting peaks.
FREE
Range Cycle Indicator
Aleksey Usachev
5 (3)
Indicators
Range Cycle Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling smoothed by moving average. It is better to use it on H1+ timeframes and avoid side markets. Because if market is flat this indicator will give too many zero profit or even losing signals. Parameters: PopUpAlert - to allow it to alert when trend changes; EMailAlert - for email alerts; period - this is a smoothing criteria, use higher values on lower timeframes; TimeFrame(new) - higher timeframe (or the same) to use for calculation, defa
FREE
Renko Chart with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Renko Chart with Moving Average. Classic Renko charts idea. It is protted on main chart and Moving Average can be applied. Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe. Parameters: BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars. LTF - lower timeframe. BrickSize - Renko bar in points. BullishColor - color for bull candle. BearishColor - color for bear candle. HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when sele
FREE
Kaufman Efficiency Ratio with Moving Average
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Shows Kaufman Efficiency Ratio value and smoothed by MA. Calculation is based on movement divided by volatility on a specified period. Levels are adjustable as well as visualization. Parameters: KERPeriod - period for ratio calculation. EMAPeriod - period for moving average. Shift - indicator shift. HigherLevel - low value of the higher zone. LowerLevel - high value of the lower zone. ShowHigherZone - allow higher zone drawing. HigherZoneColor - higher zone color. ShowLowerZone - allow lower zon
FREE
Cycle Signals
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Cycle Signals Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling and smoothed with algorithm. There are very small parameters: allow alerts (Pop Up or Email), colors for chart arrows, timeframe to use for calculation (but better to use current timeframe). And most important parameter is "period". For low timeframes high values are recommended. Current period is good for M5. Decrease it for higher timeframes. Close trade arrows will come soon. MT5 version comes soon (but with some small price).
FREE
ZigZag with no repaining
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Classic ZigZag formula. But no lags and repaints. You can see on screenshots that it shows values between peaks and it is useful to test strategies based on indicator. Because sometimes people find a good idea about it but don't understand that repainting indicators have some things to keep in mind. The parameters are the same as original ZigZag indicator: Depth, Deviation and Backstep.
FREE
Moving Average Zones Signals
Aleksey Usachev
5 (1)
Indicators
Some short but nice algo giving signals and some ideas for stops. Five moving averages are used to find cross overs and create a zone. All periods and methods are adjustable but default values are optimized already. If you have lags on long history you can reduce MaxBars to make it work faster. Please comment if need to explain the parameters. Also any improvement ideas are welcome.
FREE
Fair Value Gap filtered by Market Profile MT4
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
This indicator is based on Fair Value Gap on higher timeframe and filtered by minimum RSI level with multiplier. The area is shown using Market Profile to look for better strong level for entry. How to use. When area is appeared wait for a price to touch nearest strong zone. Green is for buy and red is for sell. You can set preferable stop loss and take profit just to visualize. But it has to be not so far away from area. MinATRX - ATR multiplier to filter weak areas. MPRange - number of bars t
Magic Curves
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis. It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend. Parameters: HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value; MAMode - shows average profit from trades; MAPeriod - Moving average period; Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty
MACD Price Divergence
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
This indicator represents classic approach to MACD vs price chart divergence with some visual utility and alerts. It can draw lines to define the divergence on both chart or separate window. All is adjustable. The parameters are as follows. MACD: FastEMA, SlowEMA and SignalSMA. Additional: DrawIndicatorLines (to show values on separate window), DrawPriceLines (to show it on chart itself) and DoAlerts (to allow indicator to alert when signal comes).
Universal Harmonic Indicator
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Harmonic based indicator. Recognizes several patterns: ABCD, 3 Drives, Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Atlternative Bat, Deep Bat, Crab, Deep Crab, Cypher and Shark. Able to set SL and three levels of TP based on Fibonacci Levels. Three types of alerts are available: PopUp, Email and Push. Trade advices on chart and stats also printed for visual estimation. All patterns are formed by not repainting ZigZiag. Parameters for it are classic: InpDepth, InpDeviation,InpBackstep. MinComplete means the level
FVG Profile EA
Aleksey Usachev
Experts
Fair Value Gap strategy. Entries are filtered with Market Profile and range by minimum value of ATR multiplied by a value from parameters. Parameters: MinATRX - ATR multiplier. If range is lower than ATR * MinATRX the signal will be skipped. MPRange - number of bars to form Market Profile. MPPips - a step of Market Profile in pips. EntryPercentage - a minimal level of profile to enter a trade. Magic - magic number. MaxBars - maximum amount of bars to look back in higher timeframe. FVGPeriod - hi
Fair Value Gap filtered by Market Profile
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
This indicator is based on Fair Value Gap on higher timeframe and filtered by minimum RSI level with multiplier. The area is shown using Market Profile to look for better strong level for entry. How to use. When area is appeared wait for a price to touch nearest strong zone. Green is for buy and red is for sell. You can set preferable stop loss and take profit just to visualize. But it has to be not so far away from area. MinATRX - ATR multiplier to filter weak areas. MPRange - number of bars to
Cycle Signals MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Cycle Signals Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling and smoothed with algorithm. There are very small parameters: allow alerts (Pop Up or Email), colors for chart arrows, timeframe to use for calculation (but better to use current timeframe). And most important parameter is "period". For low timeframes high values are recommended. Current period is good for M5. Decrease it for higher timeframes. Close trade arrows will come soon. Any suggestions please comment.
Range Cycle Indicator MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Range Cycle Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling smoothed by moving average. It is better to use it on H1+ timeframes and avoid side markets. Because if market is flat this indicator will give too many zero profit or even losing signals. Parameters: PopUpAlert - to allow it to alert when trend changes; EMailAlert - for email alerts; period - this is a smoothing criteria, use higher values on lower timeframes; TimeFrame(new) - higher timeframe (or the same) to use for calculation, defa
Universal Harmonic Indicator MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Harmonic based indicator. Recognizes several patterns: ABCD, 3 Drives, Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Atlternative Bat, Deep Bat, Crab, Deep Crab, Cypher and Shark. Able to set SL and three levels of TP based on Fibonacci Levels. Three types of alerts are available: PopUp, Email and Push. Trade advices on chart and stats also printed for visual estimation. All patterns are formed by not repainting ZigZiag. Parameters for it are classic: InpDepth, InpDeviation,InpBackstep. MinComplete means the level
Kaufman Efficiency Ratio with Moving Average MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Shows Kaufman Efficiency Ratio value and smoothed by MA. Calculation is based on movement divided by volatility on a specified period. Levels are adjustable as well as visualization. Parameters: KERPeriod - period for ratio calculation. EMAPeriod - period for moving average. Shift - indicator shift. HigherLevel - low value of the higher zone. LowerLevel - high value of the lower zone. ShowHigherZone - allow higher zone drawing. HigherZoneColor - higher zone color. ShowLowerZone - allow lower zon
FVG Profile EA MT5
Aleksey Usachev
Experts
Fair Value Gap strategy. Entries are filtered with Market Profile and range by minimum value of ATR multiplied by a value from parameters. Parameters: MinATRX - ATR multiplier. If range is lower than ATR * MinATRX the signal will be skipped. MPRange - number of bars to form Market Profile. MPPips - a step of Market Profile in pips. EntryPercentage - a minimal level of profile to enter a trade. Magic - magic number. MaxBars - maximum amount of bars to look back in higher timeframe. FVGPeriod - hi
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review