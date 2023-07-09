Bar Size Pro
- Indicators
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 20
Calculates the price change on each timeframe: floating or last closed bars.
Multifunctional utility: 66+ features, including this tool | Contact me if you have any questions | MT4 version
You can select the shift of the calculated basr:
- Floating (current) bars;
- The last closed (previous) bars;
The type of price value can be selected using the blue switch on the top row:
- Pips;
- Market points;
- Percentage value (%);
- Price value;
The method of calculating the bar size can be selected using the blue button:
- Body: (Open - Close) prices;
- Shadow: (High - Low) prices;
The utility is displayed in a separate window on the chart:
- The window can be moved to any place on the chart: drag anywhere;
- The interface can be minimized using the "^" button;
In the settings of the indicator, you can configure:
- Dark / Light interface theme;
- Interface Size Multiplier;
- Font size and style;
The program file should be placed in the "Indicators" directory.