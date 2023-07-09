Bar Size 9 TFs

You can select the shift of the calculated basr:

Floating (current) bars;

The last closed (previous) bars;

The type of price value can be selected using the blue switch on the top row:

Pips; Market points; Percentage value (%); Price value;

The method of calculating the bar size can be selected using the blue button:

Body : (Open - Close) prices;

: (Open - Close) prices; Shadow: (High - Low) prices;

The utility is displayed in a separate window on the chart: