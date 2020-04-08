Liquidity Heatmap Basic

Visualize Hidden Liquidity & Stop Runs

The Liquidity Heatmap is a sophisticated institutional trading tool designed to reveal where over-leveraged traders are trapped. By calculating estimated liquidation levels based on volume spikes and leverage, this indicator draws a dynamic "heatmap" of support and resistance zones that traditional technical analysis misses.

Price is often attracted to these liquidity pools like a magnet. When price hits these lines, positions are forced to close, often causing reversals or fueling strong breakouts.

Key Features

Dynamic Liquidation Lines: Automatically plots the estimated stop-loss/liquidation levels of Long and Short traders.

Volume-Weighted Heatmap: Uses an intelligent gradient coloring system. The brighter the line (White/Peak), the higher the volume was at that level, indicating a stronger liquidity zone.

Smart Extension Logic: Lines automatically extend to the right and vanish only when price successfully "grabs" the liquidity (crosses the line).

High-Definition (HD) Mode: Detects subtle volume anomalies to provide more granular data on lower timeframes.

Performance Optimized: Includes a "Max History" limiter to ensure the indicator runs smoothly on 1-minute charts without lagging your terminal.

Alerts & Visuals: Liquidations are marked with "Bubbles" at the origin, making it easy to spot the start of a new liquidity cluster.

How to Use (Trading Strategies)

This indicator is best used on Lower Timeframes (M1, M5, M15) for scalping and day trading.

1. The "Liquidity Bounce" (Reversal)

Scenario: Price approaches a dense cluster of bright/thick liquidity lines.

Logic: Market Makers often push price into these zones to force liquidations (stop hunting) before reversing the direction.

Action: Place buy orders at Short Liquidation lines (Support) or sell orders at Long Liquidation lines (Resistance). Wait for the line to be "eaten" and price to reject.

2. The "Magnet" Effect

Scenario: Price is ranging, but there is a large, untouched block of liquidity lines nearby.

Logic: Price tends to gravitate toward areas of high liquidity to facilitate large orders.

Action: Use the lines as a Take Profit target. If you are in a trade, aim for the next cluster of un-hit lines.

3. Trend Continuation

Scenario: During a strong trend, new bubbles and lines form constantly behind the price action.

Action: Use these fresh lines as a trailing stop-loss reference or a safe zone to re-enter the trend on a pullback.

Input Parameters Guide